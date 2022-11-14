Read full article on original website
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
philadelphiaobserver.com
Not Fired: ‘Racist’ Texas Teacher Who Told Students White People Are ‘Superior’ Keeps Job, For Now
If there is a fireable offense in one school district in north Texas, open and avowed racism and white supremacy are apparently not on the list. At least, that’s what seemed to be the case after a viral video showed a white teacher at a middle school in suburban Austin telling his students that he believed he and other white people are members of the “superior” race. Despite the levels of egregious racism unabashedly displayed by a person charged with educating the youth, the teacher at Bohls Middle School in the city of Pflugerville was not fired and instead only placed on administrative leave, local news outlet KVUE reported.
More than 700 students experiencing homelessness in Round Rock ISD
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) – There are hundreds of students in Round Rock ISD who are experiencing homelessness, and the district says those numbers are the highest they have ever been. “I have never had 703 in November,” said Desiree Viramontes, homeless and foster care liaison with Round Rock ISD. “I have never seen numbers […]
Pflugerville teacher fired after video shows him saying 'I'm a racist' to middle school students
An eighth grade student at the school said he lost respect for his teacher after hearing his comment.
fox7austin.com
Stony Point High School on lockdown
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Stony Point High School is on lockdown right now due to a reported threat in the area, according to the school's principal Anthony Watson. He says, "All students and staff are safe and secure in the building." The Round Rock ISD Police Department is on site...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
4Ever Family: Adriana
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Meet 16-year-old Adriana, who is seeking to become part...
Southside Speaks Out About His Son’s Teacher After He Made Racist Comments
The super producer previously posted a damning video of his son's disturbing interaction with the teacher.
Austin man picks up, moves entire house instead of letting property buyer tear it down
The home was behind Hotel San Jose and the Texas School for the Deaf, near the heart of South Congress.
Patterson family announces intent to sue after body found near Austin memory care facility
AUSTIN, Texas — The family of Paull Patterson, the 76-year-old man who died after leaving a local memory care facility, spoke to news outlets Thursday after his body was discovered the day prior. In a separate press conference Wednesday, police reported they believe Patterson's body was discovered not far...
‘He was my everything’: Austin woman calls off search for dad after body found
Paull had dementia and had been staying at the secure memory care facility since May, according to Patterson.
7,000 free 31-day bus passes now available for people experiencing homelessness in Austin
Barry Jones, an unhoused resident and community leader in THRA’s organization project, spoke at a Nov. 16 press conference advocating for free transit. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) On Nov. 16, members from several community groups fighting homelessness stood outside the Texas Harm Reduction Alliance center to celebrate securing nearly 7,000...
fox7austin.com
Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is booming
AUSTIN, Texas - From local coffee shops to craft studios, Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is bustling. It's located in North Central Austin and is home to many Austinites and businesses. Beehive Craft Studio. 7010 Burnet Road, Suite B. Beehive Craft Studio is a modern fabric and notions store carries a wide...
Local Restaurateur and Caterer to Open Cajun Eatery in Austin
It is a notable development considering Mr. Shallcross’s leadership at the helm of 2 Dine 4 Fine Catering, a successful high-end catering company in Central Texas, and his nearby Louisiana-inspired restaurant, Sawyer & Co.
New Texas bill aimed at Austin’s guaranteed income program
Austin could become the last Texas city to enact a guaranteed income program if a bill filed Monday becomes law.
School bus crashes into Lockhart business after colliding with another vehicle
A school bus crashed into a business after colliding with another vehicle early Thursday morning, according to the City of Lockhart.
Austin PD searching for person of interest in disappearance of 34-year-old Justin Haden
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department Missing Persons Unit is now seeking the community's help in identifying a person of interest regarding the disappearance of Justin Haden. APD said surveillance cameras caught images of a man who was with 34-year-old Haden several times on Halloween night, which was...
Austin Starbucks store to take part in nationwide strike Thursday and Friday
Unionized workers at an Austin Starbucks location are joining a nationwide strike against the coffee chain Thursday and Friday.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
This senior living community has celebrity chef, restaurant open to public
When The Hacienda at Georgetown opens near Austin, TX, in early 2023, the amenities on the 13-acre campus will include fine-dining meals prepared by celebrity chef Stephan Pyles. Among the five dining options at the resort-style community will be an outward-facing restaurant called Alma, which means “soul” in Spanish....
KVUE
Caught in the middle: Affordability still a problem for middle-class homeowners
Austin’s restrictions on ADUs limit housing to the many families caught in the middle of the affordable housing issue – Austin's working middle-class. When it comes to affordable housing, the KVUE Defenders look at ways all levels of income can afford owning a home in Austin. Some make...
maloriesadventures.com
The Strangest Sights to See in Austin, Texas
Austin is known for its creative culture. After all, it has a lot of unique attractions, world-class museums, and live music. Aside from that, this city also has a reputation for being quirky. In fact, there are numerous weird things to do in this tourist destination. To give you a better view, here are some of the strangest sights in Austin, Texas.
$1 million winning scratch ticket sold in Elgin, claimed by Austinite
A scratch ticket worth $1 million was sold in Elgin and claimed by an Austin resident, according to the Texas Lottery.
