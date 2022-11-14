2 dead after train hits vehicle in Quay County

QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the New Mexico State Police released information about a train crash in Quay County that occurred earlier this month.

According to a news release from the New Mexico State Police, officers responded to Quay Road AD near the intersection with US Highway 54 on the evening of Nov. 4 on a call of a vehicle that had collided with a train.

After an investigation, officials found that a 2007 Toyota Camry, driven by 30-year-old Abraham Riquiac-Gonzalez and 38-year-old Pedro Jimon, was traveling north on Quay Road AD and was struck by a westbound freight train while crossing the train tracks. Both were pronounced dead on the scene. Officials stressed that the train engineers were not injured in the incident.

The incident continues to be under investigation by New Mexico State Police.