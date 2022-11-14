ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quay County, NM

2 dead after train hits vehicle in Quay County

By David Gay
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xVd9x_0jAbKvyI00

QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the New Mexico State Police released information about a train crash in Quay County that occurred earlier this month.

According to a news release from the New Mexico State Police, officers responded to Quay Road AD near the intersection with US Highway 54 on the evening of Nov. 4 on a call of a vehicle that had collided with a train.

After an investigation, officials found that a 2007 Toyota Camry, driven by 30-year-old Abraham Riquiac-Gonzalez and 38-year-old Pedro Jimon, was traveling north on Quay Road AD and was struck by a westbound freight train while crossing the train tracks. Both were pronounced dead on the scene. Officials stressed that the train engineers were not injured in the incident.

The incident continues to be under investigation by New Mexico State Police.

Comments / 0

Related
KOAT 7

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake felt in New Mexico

The U.S. Geological Survey has reported a 5.3 magnitude earthquake just south of the New Mexico state line near Mentone, Texas on Wednesday afternoon. USGS data shows the earthquake was felt in Alamogordo, Clovis, Roswell, Carlsbad, and Hobbs. The earthquake was also felt in rural portions of Chaves, Lea, Otero, and Eddy counties.
ALAMOGORDO, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy