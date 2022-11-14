Read full article on original website
Investigation Into Major Distribution Of Meth In West Tennessee Leads To Arrest
CEDAR GROVE – A joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Memphis Police Department, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Henderson County man on drug and weapons charges. Since June, agents and officers...
Shooting Incident in Downtown Greenfield under Investigation
A shooting incident involving a Greenfield police officer firing his weapon at a fleeing suspect in downtown Greenfield remains under investigation. According to official reports, at approximately 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, Dallas Tyrone Davis, 26, of Memphis, appeared in Greenfield City Court on a traffic-related charge. The traffic citation stems from an incident on Sep. 19, when Greenfield officers pulled him over for speeding.
Tiptonville Couple Arrested For 2021 Murder
TIPTONVILLE – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictments and arrests of two individuals in connection with the January 2021 murder of Birdie Mae Terry in Tiptonville. On January 10, 2021, at the request of 29th Judicial District Attorney General...
Gibson County man wanted for attempted murder
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating an attempted murder suspect. Police say 33-year-old Darius Riding, of Gibson County, is wanted after a shooting incident in Dyersburg. According to police, officers responded to the Econo Lodge on Silver Road around 12:30...
Murray woman arrested, accused of stealing $22,000 from senior
MURRAY, KY — A Murray woman has been arrested following accusations that she stole $22,000 from a senior Murray resident, the Murray Police Department says. According to a Wednesday release, 35-year-old Dawn Metcalf is charged with two counts of theft by deception over $10,000, two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument 2nd degree, and one count of knowing abuse or neglect of an adult.
Mayfield police arrest man with 5 active arrest warrants
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Mayfield police officers arrested a man with five active arrest warrants. David Anthony Burton, 30, was arrested on Nov. 10. He was found in an apartment in possession of suspected illegal substances, according to the Mayfield Police Department. An investigation was conducted that led to...
Man accused of drug trafficking arrested in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Graves County sheriff's deputy arrested a Hickory, Kentucky, man accused of drug trafficking Monday morning. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says a deputy pulled over 47-year-old Michael Brock around 4:23 a.m. Monday on Valley Drive in Mayfield. Brock's vehicle was searched during the traffic...
ASP special agent “seriously injured” after attack by Union County football player
RECTOR, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–An Arkansas State Police special agent “sustained serious injuries” after being attacked by a Union County football player during a game Friday night. According to Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler, Special Agent Mark Vavak was allegedly attacked by a Strong-Huttig football team member. He had been assisting the Rector school […]
Jackson home fire claims life of 3 family pets
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities responded to a house fire in east Jackson Thursday morning. The Jackson Fire Department responded to the call around 9 a.m. on Hill Drive. Battalion Chief Randy Hayes says no one was in the home when the fire started, but says the residents’ three dogs were inside and were not able to be saved.
Officials investigate after Tipton County cyber attack
TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn.– Tipton County officials are checking administrative bank accounts after a cyber attack compromised at least three county credit cards. It was a normal Monday morning, according to Tipton County Trustee Kristie Maxwell until she tried to log into her email account, and wasn’t able to. “Once I reset that password, I could […]
Crime Stoppers 10-09-22
Crime Stoppers needs your help finding the individuals behind the latest robbery at JCPenney in Jackson, TN. Several perps entered the store with hammers, smashed display cases, and stole a large amount of jewelry. This is not the first time. They will continue to pilfer and steal as long as...
TennCare Investigation Leads to Arrest of Benefits Recipient
BETHEL SPRINGS – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division into fraudulent TennCare time sheets has resulted in the arrest of a TennCare recipient in Bethel Springs. In July, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program...
Memphis man gets 12 years for killing father, daughter in Pickwick Lake boat crash
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A Memphis man who admitted to killing a father and his daughter in a boating crash on Pickwick Lake was sentenced Monday to 12 years in jail, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Matthew Swearengen, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide by...
Former co-owner of local medical clinic sentenced in opioid investigation
JACKSON, Tenn. — The former co-owner of a local medical clinic was sentenced to prison on Tuesday. According to court documents, Jay Shires was sentenced to six months in federal prison after pleading guilty to making a false statement relating to health care matters. Shires, along with several others,...
Services Set For Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk
Martin, Tenn.–Funeral services have been set for Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk. Plunk died Saturday, November 12 at the age of 52. Plunk will be buried in Dresden with police honors and will be escorted into Dresden by members of law enforcement from the George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home in Jackson on Friday afternoon with the procession leaving Jackson at 2 p.m.
TikTok prank leads to Jackson woman’s arrest
JACKSON, Tenn. — Monday night, one woman scared her family and loved ones with what they thought was a real call for help. Jackson police were notified of a call from concerned family members that their loved one, Marketa Kinnon, messaged them that she was being kidnapped and in danger.
Funeral Services Set for Union City Man Killed in Hickman Accident
Funeral services will take place Monday afternoon for a Union City man killed in an accident in Hickman on Friday. Services for 37 year old Brandon Scott Hodges will be held at Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Union Cemetery near Fulton. Reports said Hodges was...
Calloway County Sheriff charged with DWI following October arrest in Moberly
RANDOLPH COUNTY – Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism is charged with two misdemeanors following his arrest in October for driving while intoxicated. KOMU reports that Randolph County prosecutors charged Chism with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest for the incident where he allegedly struck a concrete drive-thru barrier at the Arby's on Highway 24 in Moberly.
Sikeston grandfather goes missing while hunting in Carter County, MO
