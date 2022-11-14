ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Underhill, VT

mynbc5.com

VTrans and municipalities prepare for first snowfall of the season

COLCHESTER, Vt. — With snow in the forecast on Wednesday, The Vermont State Transportation Agency is getting ready for winter weather. VTrans said Wednesday's snowfall is different from the typical first snowfall of the season that their plow crews are used to. They say usually the first snowfall brings light and dusty snow, but Wednesday’s weather will bring wet, heavy snow that can be harder to plow and move off the roads.
BARRE, VT
mynbc5.com

Smuggler's Notch Road officially closed for the season

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. — Smuggler's Notch is now officially closed for the 2022-2023 winter season, according to the Vermont Agency of Transportation. V-Trans said crews have closed the narrow mountain road with gates on either side of Mt. Mansfield. Digital signs will also alert drivers that the roadway is closed...
LAMOILLE COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

City of Plattsburgh to consider revising emergency snow policy

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — With the first snowfall of the season behind us, the city of Plattsburgh is looking to make a change to its snow emergency policy this week. The current policy states that if a snow emergency is declared, parking on city streets and in public lots is banned from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. in the morning.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Amtrak's Adirondack train is returning to action in 2023

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — After years of questions and concerns by north country residents, the Amtrak Adirondack train will return to action in 2023. In March 2020, Amtrak ended the Adirondack train service through northern New York due to a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and staffing issues. Over the...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle crash in Chittenden

CHITTENDEN — A 24-year-old man from Rutland was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Chittenden yesterday. The crash took place on Mountain Top Road at around 3:25 p.m. According to the report, Patrick Fowler was traveling south prior to the crash. Police say the vehicle’s right-side tires exited the...
CHITTENDEN, VT
WCAX

Vermont family looks for answers to long COVID

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the world tries to turn the page on the COVID pandemic, many people continue to suffer with symptoms of so-called long COVID. One Vermont family is trying to bring more awareness to the issue. Charles Vallee -- his family called him Charlie -- grew...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Burlington Marketplace Christmas Tree to be delivered on Friday

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington has found its Christmas tree. Burlington Marketplace officials announced that they have found a suitable tree for the annual lighting ceremony on Tuesday. The tree, which will stand at the top of the Church Street Marketplace throughout the holiday season, will be delivered on Friday...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

More snow for some through end of the week

Just a few snow showers are expected Thursday before a major lake-effect snowstorm kicks off to the west. Some of that snow will reach into northern New York on Friday. Up to a foot of snow is expected in southern St. Lawrence County! Less east of there, but still the potential for a few inches all the way into western Clinton County.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
VTDigger

Killington to purchase new town administrative building

KILLINGTON TO PURCHASE NEW TOWN ADMINISTRATIVE BUILDING ALLOWING FOR DEVELOPMENT OF A YOUTH & SENIOR CENTER IN CURRENT TOWN HALL. Killington vows to create a sense of place for visitors and community pride with new purchase. KILLINGTON, VT. (November 15, 2022) – As residents and visitors pull off Route 100...
KILLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Town officials resign in Chelsea following heated town meeting

A plant that was believed to be extinct in Vermont has been found for the first time since 1908 atop Vermont’s highest peak. What does population milestone mean for tiny Vermont?. Updated: 8 hours ago. The world’s population will likely hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, according...
CHELSEA, VT
mynbc5.com

Heavy snow for parts of New York

The biggest lake-effect snowstorm in years kicks off Friday morning. Some of that snow will reach into northern New York on Friday. Over a foot of snow is expected in southern St. Lawrence County!. Several inches of snow are also expected in Saranac Lake and Lake Placid. Less east of...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
mynbc5.com

Several inches of lake effect snow in New York

Just a few snow showers are expected Thursday before a major lake-effect snowstorm kicks off to the west. Some of that snow will reach into northern New York on Friday. Up to a foot of snow is expected in southern St. Lawrence County!. Less east of there, but still the...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY

