mynbc5.com
Burlington City officials celebrate completion of Shelburne Street Roundabout Project
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — After years of waiting, drivers finally have a safer way to navigate the dangerous intersection of Shelburne and South Willard streets. Mayor Miro Weinberger announced the completion of the long-awaited Shelburne Street Roundabout Project on Thursday, capping off a $7.7 million project to redesign the existing rotary.
mynbc5.com
VTrans and municipalities prepare for first snowfall of the season
COLCHESTER, Vt. — With snow in the forecast on Wednesday, The Vermont State Transportation Agency is getting ready for winter weather. VTrans said Wednesday's snowfall is different from the typical first snowfall of the season that their plow crews are used to. They say usually the first snowfall brings light and dusty snow, but Wednesday’s weather will bring wet, heavy snow that can be harder to plow and move off the roads.
mynbc5.com
Smuggler's Notch Road officially closed for the season
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. — Smuggler's Notch is now officially closed for the 2022-2023 winter season, according to the Vermont Agency of Transportation. V-Trans said crews have closed the narrow mountain road with gates on either side of Mt. Mansfield. Digital signs will also alert drivers that the roadway is closed...
mynbc5.com
City of Plattsburgh to consider revising emergency snow policy
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — With the first snowfall of the season behind us, the city of Plattsburgh is looking to make a change to its snow emergency policy this week. The current policy states that if a snow emergency is declared, parking on city streets and in public lots is banned from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. in the morning.
Vermont’s first snowstorm of the season is expected, and awaited, at Killington
Inspectors are expected to announce Wednesday whether Killington will have enough snow for world championship races Thanksgiving weekend. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s first snowstorm of the season is expected, and awaited, at Killington.
mynbc5.com
Amtrak's Adirondack train is returning to action in 2023
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — After years of questions and concerns by north country residents, the Amtrak Adirondack train will return to action in 2023. In March 2020, Amtrak ended the Adirondack train service through northern New York due to a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and staffing issues. Over the...
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash in Chittenden
CHITTENDEN — A 24-year-old man from Rutland was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Chittenden yesterday. The crash took place on Mountain Top Road at around 3:25 p.m. According to the report, Patrick Fowler was traveling south prior to the crash. Police say the vehicle’s right-side tires exited the...
WCAX
Vermont family looks for answers to long COVID
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the world tries to turn the page on the COVID pandemic, many people continue to suffer with symptoms of so-called long COVID. One Vermont family is trying to bring more awareness to the issue. Charles Vallee -- his family called him Charlie -- grew...
mynbc5.com
Several hundred residents in Orange County report power outages
NEWBURY, Vt. — Several hundred residents in Orange County are reporting power outages on Wednesday. Currently, 600 customers are without power, mainly in Newbury. Other counties in Vermont and northern New York are not currently reporting any outages.
mynbc5.com
'It's pretty surreal coming back': Farmers & Foragers sets up shop on UVM campus
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A well-known food truck business is making its way back to its roots in a new partnership with UVM Dining at the University of Vermont. Farmers and Foragers typically operates out of a food truck during the summer months. Now, the business is bringing locally-sourced food...
mynbc5.com
What goes into making award winning cheese? NBC5 goes behind the scenes with 2 Vermont farms
WAITSFIELD, Vt. — In our region, we get to appreciate how good our local cheeses are on a regular basis. And now, the rest of the world agrees that Vermont cheese are among the best out there. Six Vermont farms and creameries are celebrating after winning medals at the...
mynbc5.com
Burlington Marketplace Christmas Tree to be delivered on Friday
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington has found its Christmas tree. Burlington Marketplace officials announced that they have found a suitable tree for the annual lighting ceremony on Tuesday. The tree, which will stand at the top of the Church Street Marketplace throughout the holiday season, will be delivered on Friday...
WCAX
mynbc5.com
More snow for some through end of the week
Just a few snow showers are expected Thursday before a major lake-effect snowstorm kicks off to the west. Some of that snow will reach into northern New York on Friday. Up to a foot of snow is expected in southern St. Lawrence County! Less east of there, but still the potential for a few inches all the way into western Clinton County.
VTDigger
Killington to purchase new town administrative building
KILLINGTON TO PURCHASE NEW TOWN ADMINISTRATIVE BUILDING ALLOWING FOR DEVELOPMENT OF A YOUTH & SENIOR CENTER IN CURRENT TOWN HALL. Killington vows to create a sense of place for visitors and community pride with new purchase. KILLINGTON, VT. (November 15, 2022) – As residents and visitors pull off Route 100...
WCAX
Town officials resign in Chelsea following heated town meeting
mynbc5.com
This Spot in Vermont is Among The Most Romantic Small Towns in the Country
Do you recognize it? Nestled in a valley east of the Green Mountains of Vermont, Stowe’s beauty is impeccable. Honored several times as one of the best small-town destinations in the country, most recently as one of the top romantic small towns by Trips to Discover, Stowe is one-of-a-kind.
mynbc5.com
