ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Young running back Eno Benjamin surprisingly released by the Arizona Cardinals

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26IlIv_0jAbJkTK00

Second-year Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin has played a pretty big role for the disappointing team thus far this season. In fact, he took over RB1 duties when James Conner missed three games to injury earlier in the campaign.

That’s why Monday’s news has to be considered a pretty big surprise. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report that the Cardinals have released the 2021 seventh-round pick . Benjamin himself seemed to confirm it on social media a short while later, too.

This comes immediately after Benjamin saw action for just one play on offense in Arizona’s Week 10 win over the division-rival Los Angeles Rams . Something had to have happened behind the scenes for the Cardinals to make this decision.

Related: Sportsnaut’s updated NFL offense rankings

Figuring out what’s happening with Eno Benjamin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1twKin_0jAbJkTK00
David Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona State product saw substantial action on offense this season ahead of Sunday’s game. In fact, he played in 70-plus percent of Arizona’s snaps from Week 6-8. Again, something has to be up behind the scenes for the Cardinals to move on from such a high-upside young back.

  • Eno Benjamin stats (2022): 70 attempts, 299 rushing yards, 4.3 average, 24 receptions, 184 receiving yards, 483 total yards, 2 TD

A team simply doesn’t release a player of this ilk on a whim. That’s especially true with Conner’s injury issues and the fact that Arizona is heading into a must win against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City next Monday.

We’ll obviously have full updates on what led to Benjamin’s release once they become available.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Must Overcome a Massive Issue

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The Minnesota Vikings have a kicking issue. They did with Blair Walsh. They did with Dan Bailey. Now Kevin O’Connell has a kicking issue with returning veteran Greg Joseph. Make no mistake, this isn’t a Daniel Carlson situation. The Vikings did...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Kyler Murray May Miss More Time

After not playing last weekend due to a hamstring injury, reports have now come out suggesting Kyler Murray will be out for 1-2 more weeks. According to NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, Murray could miss, “another week or so.”. Ironically, the last time Murray missed multiple weeks in a row...
ARIZONA STATE
Pro Football Rumors

Lions provide updates on first-round pick, former Pro Bowl WR

Coming off their second straight win, the Lions made some notable transactions Wednesday. They designated Romeo Okwara and DJ Chark for return. In his third season with Detroit, Okwara has been on the team’s reserve/PUP list all season. He has been recovering from a torn Achilles for more than 13 months. Chark has been out since Week 3. The free agency pickup his now missed 19 games over the past two seasons.
DETROIT, MI
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

85K+
Followers
64K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy