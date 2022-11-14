ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England World Cup squad numbers revealed with James Maddison on list

England's 2022 World Cup squad poses for an official photo in Marks & Spencer suits.

England have revealed their squad numbers for the World Cup in Qatar, with James Maddison to wear No 25. The Leicester playmaker’s inclusion on the list, and in official squad photos, suggests he will be fit to travel to Qatar.

England World Cup squad numbers

Maddison suffered an injury scare on Saturday after he was forced off with a knee issue during the 2-0 win over West Ham, although the Leicester manager, Brendan Rodgers, said after the game that his withdrawal was “precautionary.”

Maddison was included in Gareth Southgate’s squad after an impressive domestic season, having earned his only cap against Montenegro three years ago. Two other late call-ups, Newcastle’s Callum Wilson and Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, will wear numbers 24 and 26 respectively.

Southgate has given the numbers 1 to 12 to the same players who wore them at Euro 2020, where they lost on penalties to Italy in the final at Wembley. Jordan Pickford claims the No 1 jersey while the captain, Harry Kane, again wears No 9.

Kalvin Phillips, Conor Coady, Mason Mount and Phil Foden also wear numbers 14, 16, 19 and 20 respectively, as they did at the Euros last summer. Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka wears No 17, with clubmate Ben White handed No 21. Jude Bellingham takes No 22, the same shirt number he wears at club level with Dortmund.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NUpCJ_0jAbJgwQ00
James Maddison and Declan Rice at the World Cup launch event at St George’s Park. Photograph: Eddie Keogh/The FA/Getty Images

The England squad will fly out to Qatar this week on a plane called ‘Rain Bow’, according to ITV reports. Kane is one of a number of national captains planning to wear a rainbow armband during the tournament to oppose LGBTQ+ discrimination.

It is understood that the FA did not choose the plane, chartered via carrier Virgin Atlantic, but are happy for the squad to fly on it. “We show our support for inclusion in many ways, including wearing the One Love armband during the tournament,” said an FA spokesperson.

