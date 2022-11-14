ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atmore, AL

wtvy.com

Inmate killed in Donaldson Correctional Facility

BESSEMER, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate who was serving a life sentence for a robbery in Mobile County was killed by another inmate at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility Tuesday. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Kenneth Ray, 32, was taken to the infirmary after an inmate-on-inmate...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

