Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving DayM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
WLBT
Man sentenced to 14 years for interstate drug trafficking operation in Natchez area
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A Wilkinson County man was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison Wednesday afternoon. Sammy Davis Wright, 51, of Woodville, Mississippi, was sentenced for participation in an interstate drug trafficking operation distributing kilogram quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine in the Natchez area from 2016 through 2018.
Louisiana Man Previously Arrested 17 Times Has Been Arrested Again for Allegedly Trespassing Near Petroleum Pumping Station
Louisiana Man Previously Arrested 17 Times Arrested Again for Allegedly Trespassing Near Petroleum Pumping Station. Louisiana – The St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on November 15, 2022, that Sean Gautreaux, 40, of LaPlace, Louisiana, was arrested on Sunday, November 13, 2022, for allegedly trespassing near Marathon’s pumping station on West Airline Highway in Garyville, Louisiana.
St. Tammany deputies collar 147 drug suspects over last 3 months
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says it has been busy taking illegal narcotics and weapons off the streets – 147 felony and misdemeanor arrests and 28 illegal guns seized.
cenlanow.com
St. James Parish native to serve 15 years for murder
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – 24-year-old Jaylon Braxton pled guilty to attempted manslaughter Monday after he shot a man in March of 2020. St. James Parish deputies responded to a Vacherie neighborhood after shots were reportedly fired in the area. A male was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen and leg. Official documents say detectives learned Braxton and the victim had a verbal argument that led to the shooting.
Authorities seeking Baton Rouge rapper linked to murder, armed robbery
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say they’re searching for a Baton Rouge rapper with ties to a murder and armed robbery that occurred in St. Helena Parish last month. According to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Jarman K. King, also known as ‘Monkey,’ is the rapper who is allegedly linked to […]
cenlanow.com
BRPD apprehends alleged drug dealer from Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A complaint led to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer named Anthony Green, 32, of Baton Rouge. After receiving the complaint on Monday, November 14, detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department set up surveillance at a location on Harry Dr. While surveillance...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Gas Station Shooting Investigation
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Gas Station Shooting Investigation. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that detectives are investigating a shooting incident that occurred outside of a gas station on Highway 73, near I-10, on Tuesday, November 15, at approximately 5:30 p.m. Authorities reported that when deputies arrived, there was no shooter or victim in the area.
cenlanow.com
DEA holds family summit to share traumatic experiences of losing a loved one to drug overdoses
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The Drug Enforcement Administration, New Orleans Field Division, held a summit about families who have suffered the loss of a loved one due to illicit substances or have a loved one currently suffering from substance use disorder. DEA Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley said,...
Louisiana Police seize 50 bottles of Promethazine syrup, estimated at over $47K in street value
Lafayette Police arrested a man after seizing 50 bottles of Promethazine syrup.
12 Arrested in Louisiana in Multi-Agency Operation to Combat Juvenile Criminal Activity
12 Arrested in Louisiana in Multi-Agency Operation to Combat Juvenile Criminal Activity. Shreveport, Louisiana – On November 14, 2022, the Shreveport Police Department reported that on November 8 and 9 their Violent Crimes Abatement Team and Warrant Unit Members combined with Shreveport City Marshal’s Office, Caddo Parish Juvenile Services, Truancy Assessment Services Center, Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office in a joint Truancy operation to combat juvenile criminal activities.
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 19 Years for Gun, Drug, and Possession of Contraband in Prison Charges
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 19 Years for Gun, Drug, and Possession of Contraband in Prison Charges. Louisiana – United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that U.S. District Judge John W. deGravelles sentenced Ashton Matta, age 33, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to 228 months (19 years) in federal prison following his convictions for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with the intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of contraband in prison.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Contractor Fraud Suspect
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Contractor Fraud Suspect. Louisiana – The St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 14, 2022, that detectives are requesting the public’s aid in locating Nicholas Flournoy, who is wanted for contractor fraud. The St. John Parish Sheriff’s...
Opelousas Man Already in Lafayette Jail Charged in Shooting
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - 21-year-old Lamarc Amos of Opelousas is now behind a different set of jail bars following an arrest by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office for a shooting that happened on July 7, 2021. ...
brproud.com
LPSO looking for trio who allegedly took a hoverboard from Academy Sports
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with a recent theft that took place at Academy Sports. Do you recognize any of the three suspects in the attached picture?. The suspects are accused of stealing a hoverboard on...
Louisiana Attorney General Announces $3.1 Billion Settlement With Walmart Over Opioid Epidemic Allegations
Louisiana Attorney General Announces $3.1 Billion Settlement With Walmart Over Opioid Epidemic Allegations. Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced a settlement with Walmart to resolve charges that the business contributed to the opioid addiction issue by failing to properly supervise opioid dispensing at its stores. The settlement will give $3.1 billion in national funding for treatment and recovery services for those suffering from opioid use disorder. It also includes comprehensive, court-ordered obligations, such as stringent oversight to prevent fraudulent prescriptions and identify suspect medications.
houmatimes.com
TPSO seeks assistance with 2020 homicide in Thibodaux
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects responsible for a 2020 Homicide, that occurred in Thibodaux. On October 31, 2020, shortly before 11:45pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) Patrol Division responded to Cortez Street in reference to reports of gunfire in the area. When TPSO Patrol Deputies arrived on scene, a vehicle was discovered crashed into a ditch, which contained a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as Jardney Bell, 30, of Thibodaux, who was transported to an out of area hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. TPSO Violent Crimes Detectives continued their investigation, and on November 6, 2020, learned that Jardney Bell was pronounced deceased due to the injuries sustained during the incident.
Louisiana teacher arrested for indecent behavior
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Livingston Parish Public Schools teacher was arrested Thursday after allegations of inappropriate action with students. According to Livingston Parish Public Schools, 23-year-old Kayla Callicott resigned after allegations of inappropriate action and violation of the district’s electronic communication policy were brought to the attention of the school board. Livingston Parish […]
Member of Large Louisiana Drug Trafficking Organization Sentence to 30 Years for Gun and Drug Charges
Member of Large Louisiana Drug Trafficking Organization Sentence to 30 Years for Gun and Drug Charges. Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced the sentencing of Travis R. James, age 38 of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as part of Operation Hidden Fee, an extensive federal, state, and local investigation by the Middle District Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) aimed at a drug trafficking network based and operating in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
cenlanow.com
Governor John Bel Edwards signs formal letter of apology to families of unjustly killed Southern University students
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Governor John Bel Edwards signed a formal letter of apology to the families of two Southern University students who lost their lives in an unjust incident that occurred exactly 50 years ago. According to a Wednesday, November 16 news release from the Governor’s office,...
wbrz.com
Louisiana's juvenile detention centers filled to capacity; state asking judges to let some out of jail
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice is pleading with the state's judges to allow some young inmates out of jail, saying the agency does not have enough beds to sustain any more teen offenders. The letter penned last week by William Sommers, the head of OJJ, says...
