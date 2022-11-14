ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTKR

Police arrest rapper Blueface for attempted murder in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Authorities in Nevada arrested rapper Blueface in Las Vegas on a warrant for felony attempted murder and discharging a firearm into a home. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the rapper, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, was arrested on Tuesday on charges stemming from a shooting that happened on Oct. 8.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy