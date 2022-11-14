Let us take a moment to first introduce ourselves. We are Contractors for Christ, a small group of Christian contractors that have banded together to help serve the needs in our local community. Over the summer, we witnessed just like you, the overall increase in the cost of living expenses. The stark rise in fuel, food, and housing prices became an imminent threat to the helath and well being of the residents in our small town. Interestingly enough, we also saw a rise in the demand for contractor services. Homes were selling like hotcakes and with that, the demand grew for home repairs and new construction. We can honestly say that God has formed our small group to give back to the community with what God has abundantly provided for us. With that being said, we are offering a few ways we might be able to lighten the financial burden some of you might be experiencing.

LUDLOW, VT ・ 12 HOURS AGO