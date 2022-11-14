Read full article on original website
LTE: Carolyn Partridge
I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt thanks to the voters of Windham County for your strong support of me in the race for Assistant Judge. I truly appreciate the trust you have placed in me and the continued opportunity to participate in public service to our Windham County community.
Contractors for Christ Offering
Let us take a moment to first introduce ourselves. We are Contractors for Christ, a small group of Christian contractors that have banded together to help serve the needs in our local community. Over the summer, we witnessed just like you, the overall increase in the cost of living expenses. The stark rise in fuel, food, and housing prices became an imminent threat to the helath and well being of the residents in our small town. Interestingly enough, we also saw a rise in the demand for contractor services. Homes were selling like hotcakes and with that, the demand grew for home repairs and new construction. We can honestly say that God has formed our small group to give back to the community with what God has abundantly provided for us. With that being said, we are offering a few ways we might be able to lighten the financial burden some of you might be experiencing.
Forest Service, Christmas Tree permits
RUTLAND, Vt. – U.S. Forest Service officials in Vermont are welcoming the public to select and cut a Christmas tree on the Green Mountain National Forest (GMNF) with the purchase of a $5.00 permit. Permits are now available for purchase either online (an additional $2.50 service fee applies) or in-person at our GMNF offices in Manchester or Rochester, Vt. In support of the Every Kid Outdoors initiative, this year the Forest Service will provide fourth grade students with a free Christmas tree voucher by registering at www.everykidoutdoors.gov. Fourth graders who register must present a printed voucher to redeem a Christmas tree permit. Christmas trees for personal use may be cut on the GMNF, subject to the following conditions:
South Londonderry Winter Market
SOUTH LONDONDERRY — Winter Pop-Up Market. From 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Londonderry Depot Station. The Winter Market in South Londonderry is back! Come to the Historic Depot Station (off Route 100) on Saturday, Nov. 19th from 9am to 1pm for hot food and locally-made crafts.
LTE: Warm Hands Warm Hearts Coat Drive
The Chester/Andover Warm Hands Warm Hearts Annual Coat Drive held on Oct. 21 and 22, 2022, at the Chester Baptist Church was a huge success. We accepted so many wonderful donations from local entities and those on the outskirts. Thank you to all. No piece is too big or too small :
Christmas Bazaar and Bake Sale
LUDLOW, Vt. – There will be a Christmas Bazaar and Bake Sale, Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Church of Annunciation, Ludlow, Vt. A wonderful selection of homemade items by the Church of Annunciation and Holy Name of Mary. Baked goods for everyone, with lunch available. For more information, call 802-882-3286 or 802-226-7842.
Students plant native trees for water quality and wildlife
WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The Windham Conservation District and the River Valley Technical Center partnered with local landowners and the Vermont Land Trust to plant native trees and shrubs along a tributary of Sacketts Brook in Westminster on Oct. 27. Students, under the direction of John Harmer, spent the morning learning about riparian planting practices while helping the district to plant 260 native shrubs and trees. “The students did a terrific job on this project. We couldn’t have done it without them,” said District Manager Cory Ross.
No empty seats at Empty Bowl fundraiser for CAFC
CHESTER, Vt. – Volunteers carried stacks of chairs through the crowded American Legion Hall in Chester in an attempt to accommodate the large number of people who had come out to support the annual Empty Bowl fundraiser for the Chester-Andover Family Center (CAFC) on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Friends and neighbors gathered, chatting and catching up. Entertainment was provided by folk singer Vinnie DiBernardo, who sang and played guitar.
A Little Night Music opens at Next Stage Arts
PUTNEY, Vt. – The sexy 1973 Broadway musical “A Little Night Music,” presented by the Wild Goose Players, premiered on Friday night, Nov. 11 at the Next Stage Arts theater in Putney, Vt., directed by David Stern, with musical direction by Mary Westbrook-Geha. With music and lyrics...
Crown Point Road trip
Last week, Lonnie Lisai and I went exploring some of the 1760 Crown Point Road in Cavendish. Lonnie is now on the board of the Crown Point Road Association. Lonnie wanted to show me the site where, in 1760, a soldier died while building the Crown Point Road. He was buried right beside the road.
