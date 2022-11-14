GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers couldn’t produce a second consecutive late comeback and didn’t get much help from a Green Bay defense that keeps underachieving. Now the Packers head into Thanksgiving week with virtually no margin for error as the three-time defending NFC North champions’ playoff hopes continue to fade. “Literally, it’s win or go home at this point,” cornerback Jaire Alexander said after the Packers’ 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. “So every game is a playoff game. Every game is the Super Bowl for us. So that’s how we’ve got to attack it now.” Green Bay (4-7) dropped two games behind San Francisco (5-4) in the race for the NFC’s final wild-card spot.

