Free Thanksgiving meals and resources
Many locations around Maine are offering free Thanksgiving meals and resources. AUGUSTA: Le Club Calumet (Augusta) – free Thanksgiving dinner at 34 West River Rd from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Donations not required but graciously accepted and will benefit the Augusta Bread of Life Soup Kitchen. Call 207-623-8211. BELFAST: Traci’s...
Augusta’s Famous Red Barn Restaurant to Reopen Flagship Location Tomorrow!
It's Maine, and we love what we love, and that's just the way it is. Give us our Bean boots, our coffee brandy, a pickup truck and some Red Barn and we're golden. For years Maine business owners have been working to navigate their way through the ongoing pandemic. The Red Barn has been no exception to that. From the second location on State Street in Augusta to the creation of the Red Barn Road Show, Laura Benedict has been busy trying to keep her staff employed and her patrons fed.
These Central Maine Pigs Busted Loose to Frolic in The Wednesday Snow!
There's always something special about the first snowfall of the year, isn't there? I mean sure, we all b*tch and moan about how crappy the roads are or that we have to take an extra 5 minutes to warm up the car- but admit it - it's damn near magical.
These Maine communities are offering free Thanksgiving meals
Some communities across Maine will host free meals on Thanksgiving. To add your community meal to this list, please send information to tvmail@wgme.com. Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program is offering two holiday meal options this Thanksgiving. For anyone who wants to celebrate by cooking their own meal, their Thanksgiving Kits...
Event in Castine offers a glimpse of the past
CASTINE– An event tomorrow night offers a rare chance to look into the minds of women from the 19th and 20th century. The Wilson Museum in Castine will host Jefferson Navicky of the Maine Women’s Writers Collection. This collection gives an intimate look into the daily lives of...
Festival of Lights interview
BANGOR – Two community members came on the Good Morning Maine show today to discuss their work bringing back the the Festival of Lights parade and lighting contest. Roland Narofsky, the Senior Vice President for Maine Savings who also Chairs the parade, explained what there is to look forward to with the upcoming parade.
Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA
According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
Weekend Community Calendar
Sixty decorated and themed trees with gifts up for raffle. Admission for adults is $2, kids are free. Tickets are 50 cents each. Annual ski sale. Friday is the day to register and bring items to be tagged. Saturday and Sunday are sales days. 5 pm. Bangor Region Chamber of...
Sweet treat for Christmas
WINSLOW– Michelle Emery of Fairfield has a gift for turning one of Maine’s favorite desserts into memorable Christmas ornaments. Emery makes small and large whoopie pie ornaments out of light weight clay and paint. She also makes whoopie pie earrings. “Everyone thinks they are adorable. They have to...
This Maine Restaurant’s Funny Sign About the Temperature Dropping Is So True
You probably know the old saying: "If you don't like the weather in Maine, wait minute." It's so true, especially this fall season. We had temperatures in the 70s during the first week of November. Then they dropped like a rock into the 30s for the second week of November.
Anah Shriners’ Feztival of Trees
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - JR Mitchell from the Anah Shrine is here to tell us all about the return of the Feztival of Trees. For more information, visit: https://anahshriners.org/
City of Ellsworth gets sued over new police department location
ELLSWORTH — A month after getting the go ahead for a new police station, the city is Ellsworth is getting sued over how they attained the property. “It’s appropriate to try and build a new police station that will serve the citizens of Ellsworth, but it has to be done the right way,” said Brett Baber, the plaintiff lawyer.
The Majority of Mainers Didn’t Realize This is The Smallest County
Have you ever thought how many people live in your city, state, or county? It seems to me that we always love to read articles about the size of our communities. I have always wondered what county in Maine is the very smallest. Portland, one of the liveliest cities in...
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Disaster Almost Struck Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine Last Night
Is it me or are there way too many dimly-lit roads? Not just in Maine, but across New England and possibly even the country. Because that mixed with the crappy, rainy weather last night almost caused a massive disaster on the Bowdoin College campus in Brunswick, Maine last night and almost ruined three lives.
Need snow tires put on, better make appointment right away
BANGOR– With the snow here, its time to make sure your car is safe. But many local mechanics are issuing the same message, they are short staffed and there will be a wait time to get your snow tires put on. It is worth it for your safety to get an appointment as soon as you can.
690 Acre Three Corners Solar Project Gets Financing When Finished Will Be the Largest Solar Facility in Maine
The Boston-based renewable energy company Longroad Energy has just received its financing and approval to start the construction of what will be Maine's largest solar facility when finished in 2024. The $200 million solar project will be located in Kennebec County, in the towns of Benton, Clinton, and Unity Township. The project has been in progress for five years and is expected to be finished by 2024. The Three Corners Solar Project is expected to operate for 20 years.
Yellow Beetle Crashes Into Sassy Nails in Ellsworth
This happened at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Ellsworth. The driver of this yellow VW Beetle crashed into the side of the Sassy Nails building in the Ellsworth Shopping Center, striking three propane tanks, according to the Ellsworth American. This resulted in the road being closed but subsequently...
RCV tabulation delayed after corrupt memory sticks
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The ranked choice voting tabulation to decide the winner in Maine’s second congressional district has been postponed to Wednesday. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced a little after 6 p.m. that the two memory sticks which had recorded more than 17,000 ballots from Bangor, Hampden and Anson were corrupt.
