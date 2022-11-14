Read full article on original website
Related
clarendonlive.com
Lions toy drive now underway
The Clarendon Lions Club has formally started its new “Toys for Joy” drive to donate one toy to every elementary school aged student in Clarendon and Hedley elementary schools. The club is needing more toys and cash donations to make this great project happen. Toy collection boxes have...
clarendonlive.com
DCCF seeks donations in annual drive
As part of a national day known as Giving Tuesday, the local Donley County Community Fund (DCCF) is participating in The Panhandle Gives campaign. For nine days from November 21 through November 29, all funds raised locally will be increased through a match from the Amarillo Area Foundation. “Participating in...
clarendonlive.com
Angel Tree applications available at Burton Library
Applications for the Angel Tree are available now at Burton Memorial Library. Children ages 12 & under who live in Donley County are eligible. Applications must be completed by a parent/guardian and returned to the library by December 1. Those wishing to select angels from the tree may stop by...
clarendonlive.com
CC Rodeo to hold NFR send-off party Nov. 19
A National Finals Rodeo send-off party for Cole Franks and Wyatt Casper will be held at the Bairfield Activity Center on November 19 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $100 and include the prime rib dinner for two and entry in the $1,000 cash drawing. All proceeds will benefit the Clarendon College Rodeo team. For tickets and information, contact Bret Franks at 806-440-1366.
clarendonlive.com
Elvis show will be Nov. 19 at Mulkey
Elvis is back in a Vegas-style show at the Mulkey Theatre this Saturday, November 16, at 7 p.m. Casey McKanna & Blue Suede is a group of amazing musicians who will put on a great show representing the King of Rock and Roll. McKanna, who attended this year’s Mulkey Trunk...
clarendonlive.com
Plans set for community Thanksgiving meal, service
Donley County residents will have the opportunity to give thanks and have a meal together next week for the Thanksgiving holidays. The Donley County Ministerial Alliance will hold its annual Community Thanksgiving Service this Sunday, November 20, at the First Baptist Church in Clarendon at 6 p.m. The annual event is a great opportunity for people of faith to give thanks together. An offering will be taken to support the ministerial alliance.
clarendonlive.com
Broncos defeat Gruver, will face Ralls
The Broncos (8-3) earned the Bi-District trophy with a huge win over the Gruver Greyhounds last Friday in Amarillo’s Dick Bivins Stadium. The 47-20 win put them well on the road to mid-December playoff games. The Broncos will play Ralls in the Area round on November 18 in Tulia at 7:00 p.m.
Comments / 0