Lions toy drive now underway
The Clarendon Lions Club has formally started its new “Toys for Joy” drive to donate one toy to every elementary school aged student in Clarendon and Hedley elementary schools. The club is needing more toys and cash donations to make this great project happen. Toy collection boxes have...
DCCF seeks donations in annual drive
As part of a national day known as Giving Tuesday, the local Donley County Community Fund (DCCF) is participating in The Panhandle Gives campaign. For nine days from November 21 through November 29, all funds raised locally will be increased through a match from the Amarillo Area Foundation. “Participating in...
Elvis show will be Nov. 19 at Mulkey
Elvis is back in a Vegas-style show at the Mulkey Theatre this Saturday, November 16, at 7 p.m. Casey McKanna & Blue Suede is a group of amazing musicians who will put on a great show representing the King of Rock and Roll. McKanna, who attended this year’s Mulkey Trunk...
Plans set for community Thanksgiving meal, service
Donley County residents will have the opportunity to give thanks and have a meal together next week for the Thanksgiving holidays. The Donley County Ministerial Alliance will hold its annual Community Thanksgiving Service this Sunday, November 20, at the First Baptist Church in Clarendon at 6 p.m. The annual event is a great opportunity for people of faith to give thanks together. An offering will be taken to support the ministerial alliance.
Hedley Owls beat Sanford-Fritch
The Hedley Owls defeated the Sanford-Fritch Eagles last Friday at home. Hedley came out strong and racked up a 49-35 lead at the half before finishing the game with a 80-62 victory. Josh Booth led the Owls with 34 points, and Cody Bond put in 28. Other Owls scoring were...
Lady Broncos’ defeat Happy
The Lady Broncos played hard against the Happy Cowgirls and walked off the court with a one-point win at 34-33. They were able to shoot 63 percent from the free throw to aid in the win. The Lady Broncos had a great start and held a seven-point lead going into...
City’s legal battle over Neece house comes to end
A historic Clarendon home will be razed following the end of a long legal battle between the city and the property owner. The Clarendon City Council approved a mediated agreement about the house at 602 Bugbee Avenue during its regular meeting last Thursday, November 10. “It’s a long tragic story,”...
Broncos defeat Gruver, will face Ralls
The Broncos (8-3) earned the Bi-District trophy with a huge win over the Gruver Greyhounds last Friday in Amarillo’s Dick Bivins Stadium. The 47-20 win put them well on the road to mid-December playoff games. The Broncos will play Ralls in the Area round on November 18 in Tulia at 7:00 p.m.
