Donley County residents will have the opportunity to give thanks and have a meal together next week for the Thanksgiving holidays. The Donley County Ministerial Alliance will hold its annual Community Thanksgiving Service this Sunday, November 20, at the First Baptist Church in Clarendon at 6 p.m. The annual event is a great opportunity for people of faith to give thanks together. An offering will be taken to support the ministerial alliance.

DONLEY COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO