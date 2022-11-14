Read full article on original website
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County AirportLimitless Production Group LLCWaukesha County, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Milwaukee Common Council members sworn in
MILWAUKEE - Newly elected Milwaukee Common Council members Mark Chambers Jr. and Jonathan Brostoff were sworn in on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Chambers and Brostoff will represent the city's 2nd District and 3rd District, respectively. "I’m looking forward to working extremely hard for the city, for my district," said Brostoff.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks sentencing: Life in prison without extended supervision
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of extended supervision and will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Judge Jennifer Dorow threw the book at Brooks Wednesday, Nov. 16, handing down the maximum sentence, drawing applause from the courtroom filled with victims and their families.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks' Milwaukee County open cases; 3 remaining
MILWAUKEE - Darrell Brooks might have been sentenced for his crimes in Waukesha, but his time in the courtroom is far from over. That is because Brooks has three open cases in Milwaukee County. Two of the pending Brooks cases in Milwaukee surround a domestic violence incident. Brooks was actually...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County Parks 2023 'invisible' annual stickers available Nov. 25
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - Waukesha County Parks announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15 that annual stickers will be invisible in 2023. The park system team is having some fun with the transition from windshield stickers to a license plate scanner that validates park and lake access annual memberships and daily permits. 2023 Annual Memberships will be available for purchase on Nov. 25.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 women hurt, 1 in custody
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Two women were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. near 46th and Fairmount. Police say a 41-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital and was treated for her injuries. She is expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee house fire, pastor killed, family says
MILWAUKEE - Family has identified a Milwaukee pastor as the man killed in a house fire Tuesday night, Nov. 15. Robert Bennett, 68, was a family man: a husband, father of six and a grandfather. Family said Bennett was the person to put a smile on your face and get...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks sentencing: 9 people to speak on Brooks' behalf
WAUKESHA, Wis. - More statements are expected Wednesday, Nov. 16 in the final day of Darrel Brooks' sentencing hearing. On Tuesday, 45 victims and survivors of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack shared powerful personal accounts of how the attack impacted them in the first of two sentencing hearings for Darrell Brooks.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 separate Milwaukee shootings; 2 men, teen wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Monday, Nov. 14. Two men and a 14-year-old boy were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 8:10 p.m. near 22nd and Wells. The victims, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man and a 14-year-old Milwaukee boy, were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks sentencing: Waukesha parade victims speak, court cleared over threat
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Sending a message loud and clear, 45 victims and survivors of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack shared powerful personal accounts of how the attack impacted them Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the first of two sentencing hearings for Darrell Brooks. Tuesday's hearing was not without disruptions. A threat...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting, 3 men wounded near 35th and McKinley
MILWAUKEE - Three Milwaukee men were shot and wounded on the city's north side Thursday, Nov. 17. According to police, the shooting happened near 35th and McKinley – but the victims were at different locations. A 51-year-old man was shot while walking. The other victims, ages 33 and 34, were driving when they were hit.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; Shokee Cleveland in custody, May homicide
MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is now in police custody for his alleged role in a fatal shooting near 44th and Concordia in early May. The accused is Shokee Cleveland – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Police were called...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield Kohl's theft, man wanted
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police need help to identify a man who stole more than $700 in clothing from Kohl's on 124th Street. The crime happened on Wednesday morning, Nov. 16. Police said the man got away in a 2008-2009 Taurus with a temporary plate in the rear window. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Somers vandalism; officials seek to ID individuals
SOMERS, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is trying to identify the following individuals regarding an ongoing vandalism investigation from a location in Somers. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 or (800)807-TIPS(8477). Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $1000.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police lose track of homicide suspect Vincent King
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, Vincent Lee King, is accused of driving 59 mph over the speed limit before crashing into and killing a grandfather. King was arrested on scene and charged with second-degree reckless homicide, but he's never made a court appearance. That's because Milwaukee police say they don't...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Plane crash lands, some dogs ready for adoption
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Some of the dogs that were on board a plane that crash-landed at Western Lakes Golf Club on Tuesday, Nov. 15 are now available for adoption. According to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County, which responded to the crash-landing scene to assist, seven dogs are ready to land in their forever homes.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Delafield's 5 inches of snow 'a blessing and a curse'
DELAFIELD, Wis. - The first accumulating snowfall happened Tuesday, Nov. 15 in southeast Wisconsin, and according to the FOX6 Weather Experts and the National Weather Service, Delafield saw 5 inches. This, five days after temperatures in the 70s. "It’s too early," said Jim Stoffer. "I’m not ready for it,"...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Toast has new kitchen in Cedarburg
Toast opened their first location in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood back in 2018, and this weekend location number two will be serving guests. Brian Kramp is in their new kitchen in Cedarburg with a sample of the menu at this Hip spot for American eats.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Walworth County chase, deputy hit; man gets 25 years in prison
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - A Racine man was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison after he hit a Walworth County deputy during a high-speed chase. Investigators said 26-year-old Tony Perales was driving drunk – nearly twice the legal limit – at the time. "I was on scene...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee transgender woman homicide; Clayton Hubbird not guilty plea
MILWAUKEE - Clayton Hubbird pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree reckless homicide on Thursday, Nov. 17 in connection with the shooting death of a Milwaukee transgender woman. Hubbird's preliminary hearing was held Thursday, and a detective with the Milwaukee Police Department testified. After that testimony, the defense argued...
