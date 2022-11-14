Read full article on original website
Job openings posted for Bryan County Hyundai plant
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Department of Labor has begun posting jobs for the new Bryan County Hyundai facility. Currently, there are 19 administrative openings posted but the department said there’s much more to come. The site is expected to bring more than 8,000 jobs to the area. Some of the current listings […]
BizPitch winners crowned: 3 Savannah entrepreneurs win cash and business services
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The winners of Savannah SCORE’s BizPitch competition have been crowned. On Wednesday night, at Savannah State University’s Torian Auditorium, eight aspiring local entrepreneurs, selected from a field of 24 applicants, pitched their business ideas to a panel of judges. BizPitch is an entrepreneurial competition, similar to “Shark Tank.” Three contestants were selected as the winners and were awarded cash and free professional services valued at over $10,000 to help them launch their new local businesses.
Apparel company plans $87M facility in Bryan County, Georgia
(The Center Square) — A global apparel company plans to spend $87 million on a Bryan County manufacturing and distribution facility. Jersey City, New Jersey-based Komar Brands, a company established in 1908 and whose portfolio includes "owned, licensed, and private-label brands," plans to create 294 new jobs as a part of the project. The company plans to build its new facility at the 1,100-acre Interstate Centre 3 development located along U.S. Route 280 and Interstate 16 between Savannah and Statesboro.
Apparel company invests $87M for new Georgia facility
ATLANTA – A global apparel company, Komar Brands, will invest $87 million in new facility in Bryan County, Georgia. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Komar Brands, a global apparel company, will create 294 new jobs and invest $87 million in a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan County.
Work underway on 6.5 million square foot commerce center in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Another massive development is underway in Bryan County. Breaking ground on Tuesday, the Georgia International Commerce Centre sits on 809 acres of land off of exit 143 on I-16. The 6.5 million acre industrial plant will eventually be made up of 12 buildings, housing distribution warehouses and light manufacturing and […]
Step Up Savannah receives a $10,000 grant from Bank of America
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Step Up Savannah is a nonprofit organization. Since 2005, it has been serving low-to-middle-income individuals promoting economic mobility and financial security. Recently, Bank of America gave them a $10,000 grant. Lynn Harris is one of Step Up Savannah’s Chatham Apprentice Program graduates. “They are awesome...
Chatham County mayors ask commission to not allow expiration of LOST tax
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — All Chatham County mayors are asking the commission to not allow the expiration of The Local Option Sales Tax (LOST). The letter states they are speaking on behalf of the people living in their district concerned about some having to pay the lion share of property taxes if a 40 year […]
N. Bryan resident speak out on upcoming manufacturing and distribution facilities
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – As Governor Brian P. Kemp announced today that Komar Brands, a global apparel company, will create 294 new jobs and invest $87 million in a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan County, North Bryan County residents are starting to speak out. Kemps announcement comes less than a month after […]
‘We’re all going to be struggling to pay it:’ Chatham Co. residents address paying fire fee bills
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - For now, people with property in unincorporated Chatham County have 30 days to pay their fire service fee bill since they received the invoice at the beginning of this month. County officials say they’re working with county commissioners to possibly extend that 30-day deadline.
Turkey Drive 22: Area businesses and organizations step up to the plate with donations
When it comes to making a difference in the lives of those in need, the Coastal Empire never disappoints. It's genuine compassion that brought area businesses and organizations out in numbers for the second annual WJCL Turkey Drive 22 . And we didn't have to wait long for those turkey...
Pooler La-Z-Boy donates furniture to Old Savannah City Mission
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A big donation will go a long way to help those in need. The La-Z-Boy store in Pooler donated about 60 items of used furniture to Old Savannah City Mission on Wednesday. The store collected the furniture during its recent Trade in Sale. La-Z-Boy has done...
Publix opening one step closer as City Council approves alcohol licence
The Statesboro City Council met on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 for its regular bi-monthly meeting in City Hall. Mayor Jonathan McCollar was absent from the meeting which was conducted by Mayor Pro Tem Shari Barr. There were two alcohol license approvals made by the council. One of these was for...
Georgia Power Foundation Funds Reading Nooks in Bulloch, More Than $11K in Donations Since 2019
A $2,500 grant from the Georgia Power Foundation, Inc., will help fund more reading nooks in the community for children and continue the corporation’s support of literacy in Bulloch County. Since 2019, the Georgia Power Foundation has donated $11,300 to Bulloch County’s literacy initiatives. The Foundation’s grants are made...
Building Great Futures: WJCL partners with Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club for 3rd annual telethon
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club celebrates 100 years, future of Savannah's youth. WJCL is proud to partner with the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club for the 3rd annual Building Great Futures Telethon & Online Auction. The event takes place Friday, November...
Parker's makes huge donation to America's Second Harvest
SAVANNAH, Ga. — America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia receives more help for the holidays. Parker’s presented the group a check for nearly $95,000 Tuesday afternoon. The money comes from Parker’s four-month-long Round-Up Campaign that ended in September where they asked customers to round up their bills....
List: Black Friday deals, store hours across the Savannah, Hilton Head Island area
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Downtown Savannah sees holiday shopping boom. As Thanksgiving comes to an end, many across our area are preparing for Christmas. And there's no better way to start Christmas early than Black Friday shopping. Many families plan to go across Savannah and the Lowcountry...
On Location: Savannah's Finest Dining Is on Display in ‘The Menu’
They are the lucky few: 12 guests who’ve managed to secure a coveted seat— $1,250 a head—at Hawthorne, a gastronomically ground-breaking restaurant on a private island at the center of The Menu. It is there, however, that their luck will run out. Hawthorne is helmed by Chef...
Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty Announces Record-Breaking Sale
CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – Pine Island, listed with the Charleston-based Huguley Team of Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty, has closed for $8M. The 56.1-acre private island in Okatie, South Carolina, is Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty's highest sale of the year and one of the firm's most talked-about listings. Pine Island is connected to the larger Spring Island by a causeway and is the private community's highest-recorded sale.
Chatham County wrestles with collecting fire fees from residents in unincorporated areas
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County leaders have wrestled with collecting money from those who live in unincorporated areas to pay for fire services for at least the past five years. In May, Chatham County Commissioners voted to change the fire services tax to a fire fee. Commissioners said that was because many people were […]
Ammunition maker to invest $60M in Georgia plant, hiring 600
ELLABELL, Ga. (AP) — An Italian-owned company will invest $60 million in coastal Georgia to build a plant to make and distribute ammunition, with plans to hire 600 people. Norma Precision will build its facility near the site of the new Hyundai electric vehicle plant in Bryan County, just northwest of the Georgia coastal city of Savannah.
