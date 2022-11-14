ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan County, GA

WSAV News 3

Job openings posted for Bryan County Hyundai plant

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Department of Labor has begun posting jobs for the new Bryan County Hyundai facility.  Currently, there are 19 administrative openings posted but the department said there’s much more to come. The site is expected to bring more than 8,000 jobs to the area.  Some of the current listings […]
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WJCL

BizPitch winners crowned: 3 Savannah entrepreneurs win cash and business services

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The winners of Savannah SCORE’s BizPitch competition have been crowned. On Wednesday night, at Savannah State University’s Torian Auditorium, eight aspiring local entrepreneurs, selected from a field of 24 applicants, pitched their business ideas to a panel of judges. BizPitch is an entrepreneurial competition, similar to “Shark Tank.” Three contestants were selected as the winners and were awarded cash and free professional services valued at over $10,000 to help them launch their new local businesses.
SAVANNAH, GA
Albany Herald

Apparel company plans $87M facility in Bryan County, Georgia

(The Center Square) — A global apparel company plans to spend $87 million on a Bryan County manufacturing and distribution facility. Jersey City, New Jersey-based Komar Brands, a company established in 1908 and whose portfolio includes "owned, licensed, and private-label brands," plans to create 294 new jobs as a part of the project. The company plans to build its new facility at the 1,100-acre Interstate Centre 3 development located along U.S. Route 280 and Interstate 16 between Savannah and Statesboro.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Apparel company invests $87M for new Georgia facility

ATLANTA – A global apparel company, Komar Brands, will invest $87 million in new facility in Bryan County, Georgia. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Komar Brands, a global apparel company, will create 294 new jobs and invest $87 million in a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan County.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Step Up Savannah receives a $10,000 grant from Bank of America

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Step Up Savannah is a nonprofit organization. Since 2005, it has been serving low-to-middle-income individuals promoting economic mobility and financial security. Recently, Bank of America gave them a $10,000 grant. Lynn Harris is one of Step Up Savannah’s Chatham Apprentice Program graduates. “They are awesome...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Pooler La-Z-Boy donates furniture to Old Savannah City Mission

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A big donation will go a long way to help those in need. The La-Z-Boy store in Pooler donated about 60 items of used furniture to Old Savannah City Mission on Wednesday. The store collected the furniture during its recent Trade in Sale. La-Z-Boy has done...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Parker's makes huge donation to America's Second Harvest

SAVANNAH, Ga. — America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia receives more help for the holidays. Parker’s presented the group a check for nearly $95,000 Tuesday afternoon. The money comes from Parker’s four-month-long Round-Up Campaign that ended in September where they asked customers to round up their bills....
SAVANNAH, GA
crbjbizwire.com

Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty Announces Record-Breaking Sale

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – Pine Island, listed with the Charleston-based Huguley Team of Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty, has closed for $8M. The 56.1-acre private island in Okatie, South Carolina, is Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty's highest sale of the year and one of the firm's most talked-about listings. Pine Island is connected to the larger Spring Island by a causeway and is the private community's highest-recorded sale.
OKATIE, SC

