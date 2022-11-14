ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kutztown, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

abc27.com

3-year-old hit by car, hospitalized in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A three-year-old was struck by a car during the evening hours of Wednesday, Nov. 16 in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. According to police, officers responded to the 1600 block of Old Philadelphia Pike for a report of a pedestrian that was struck at 10:55 p.m.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police: Armed man broke into Dauphin County home, threatened woman

LYKENS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Dauphin County man broke into a home and threatened a woman he knew, Pennsylvania State Police say. Matthew Lentz, 23, of Williamstown, is charged with aggravated assault, burglary, terroristic threats and other offenses. Troopers said Lentz broke into the home in Lykens Township early...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Child struck by vehicle in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County 911 Dispatch has confirmed that a 3-year-old child was struck by a vehicle in East Lampeter Township late Wednesday night. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene on Old Philadelphia Pike and Campus Drive at 10:55 p.m. on Nov. 16. Police believe the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

15-year-old boy shot 5 times inside car in North Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot five times, the Philadelphia Police Department said Thursday night. It happened at Hunting Park Avenue and G Street.Police say a gunman shot the teen five times inside of a car in North Philadelphia.The shooting happened just before 3 p.m.The teen is critical at an area hospital, police say.No arrests have been made.A motive has yet to be determined.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown man opens fire on car in Bethlehem park, police say

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An Allentown man is facing attempted homicide and attempted kidnapping charges in an incident at a park in Bethlehem. Daniel Fegely Jr., 25, was charged Monday after shots were fired at Madison Park on Saturday, police said in an affidavit of probable cause. The two victims, a...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek missing Bucks County man

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for a man last seen in Montgomery County. Hunter Lambert, 24, was last seen walking from the Pennsylvania State Police's Skippack barracks just outside of Schwenksville, said Springfield Township police. Police did not say why he was at the state...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Chester County man convicted of 12th DUI: Lancaster DA

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Chester County man has been convicted of his 12th DUI, which is a third-degree felony, in Lancaster County court on Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to a release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 56-year-old Anthony Caraballo of Toughkenamon, Chester County was found guilty by a jury of DUI from an incident that occurred on Oct. 19, 2021, at State Route 472 near the intersection of Laker View Road Colerain Township.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man wanted, police investigate golf club break-in

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help in finding a suspect who they say broke into a golf club in Carbon County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13 around 10:20 p.m. a white man, in his 20s-30s, broke into the Mount Laurel Golf Club in Kidder Township. […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Teens charged for damaging mall store

Selinsgrove, Pa. — Three teenagers of Mifflinburg are being charged for allegedly causing more than $3,600 of damage to a store at the Susquehanna Valley Mall. State police at Selinsgrove say the teens, ranging in age from 15 to 17, were at the Spirit Halloween store the evening of Oct. 21 when they entered an unauthorized area and damaged drywall. The damage estimate is $3,696, police say. Petitions were sent to the Snyder County District Attorney's Office to charge the teenagers with the criminal mischief offenses.
MIFFLINBURG, PA
WGAL

Three people charged in beating death in York

YORK, Pa. — Three people were charged in connection with a beating death in York following a grand jury investigation. Sinsere Overton, 21, and Naqui Johnson, 20, both of York, were charged with homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and criminal conspiracy. Daniel Mamary, 19, of Dover, was charged with...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

One dead after shooting near Kutztown University: PSP

KUTZTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Reading was shot and killed near Kutztown University on Saturday, Nov. 13. According to Trooper Beohm of the Pennsylvania State police, the shooting occurred at 1 a.m. on Saturday morning around the Advantage Point off-campus student housing. This housing is privately owned and not owned by Kutztown University.
KUTZTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County student accused of secretly recording teachers

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A student in Lancaster County has been accused of secretly recording teachers. According to West Lampeter Township Police, the unnamed 17-year-old student at Lancaster County Career & Technology Center allegedly recorded teachers and staff. Police say the recordings were made in classrooms and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Police Asking for 3 Identities at Birdsboro Quarry

BIRDSBORO PA – A criminal mischief investigation being conducted at a Birdsboro location by the Robeson Township Police Department prompted its officers to request public help Monday (Nov. 14, 2022) in identifying three subjects (at top and above). Police said they are looking into an incident that occurred Saturday...
BIRDSBORO, PA
WGAL

Police in Lancaster County searching for missing woman

Police in Lancaster County are searching for a missing woman. Pennsylvania State Police and the Columbia Police Department are searching for Elaine Wright, 70, who was last seen in the area of Concord Lane in Columbia on Nov. 15 around 5 a.m. Wright is driving a 2005 silver Honda Pilot...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

