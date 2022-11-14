Read full article on original website
Chesco Man Gropes Woman At West Chester Bar, Say Police
A Chester County man is charged with indecent assault after police say he groped a woman at a West Chester bar. Officers were dispatched to the 50 block of West Gay Street just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13 for a reported disturbance inside of a bar, West Chester police said in a statement.
TWO HOUR TERROR: Mom, Son, 5, Held Hostage During Armed Burglary, Pennsylvania State Police Say
A Williamstown man allegedly held a 23-year-old woman and her 5-year-old son hostage with a gun during a burglary overnight, according to police. Armed with a handgun, 23-year-old Matthew Ronald Lentz broke into a home in the 1100 block of Spectown Road in Lykens on Wednesday, Nov. 16 around 2 a.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.
abc27.com
3-year-old hit by car, hospitalized in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A three-year-old was struck by a car during the evening hours of Wednesday, Nov. 16 in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. According to police, officers responded to the 1600 block of Old Philadelphia Pike for a report of a pedestrian that was struck at 10:55 p.m.
WGAL
Police: Armed man broke into Dauphin County home, threatened woman
LYKENS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Dauphin County man broke into a home and threatened a woman he knew, Pennsylvania State Police say. Matthew Lentz, 23, of Williamstown, is charged with aggravated assault, burglary, terroristic threats and other offenses. Troopers said Lentz broke into the home in Lykens Township early...
Child struck by vehicle in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County 911 Dispatch has confirmed that a 3-year-old child was struck by a vehicle in East Lampeter Township late Wednesday night. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene on Old Philadelphia Pike and Campus Drive at 10:55 p.m. on Nov. 16. Police believe the...
15-year-old boy shot 5 times inside car in North Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot five times, the Philadelphia Police Department said Thursday night. It happened at Hunting Park Avenue and G Street.Police say a gunman shot the teen five times inside of a car in North Philadelphia.The shooting happened just before 3 p.m.The teen is critical at an area hospital, police say.No arrests have been made.A motive has yet to be determined.
Two 8th graders taken to hospital after ingesting marijuana gummies at school
Officials say three students ate the THC edibles, but only two had an adverse reaction.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown man opens fire on car in Bethlehem park, police say
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An Allentown man is facing attempted homicide and attempted kidnapping charges in an incident at a park in Bethlehem. Daniel Fegely Jr., 25, was charged Monday after shots were fired at Madison Park on Saturday, police said in an affidavit of probable cause. The two victims, a...
Bucks Man Argued With Students, Spit On Cop At School Football Game: Police
Police in Bucks County are searching for a man who they said spit on an officer at a high school football game. Tyler Devlin Cook, 30, of Doylestown, is wanted for felony assault and disorderly conduct, said Central Bucks Regional Police Department in a statement. Investigators said Cook was at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek missing Bucks County man
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for a man last seen in Montgomery County. Hunter Lambert, 24, was last seen walking from the Pennsylvania State Police's Skippack barracks just outside of Schwenksville, said Springfield Township police. Police did not say why he was at the state...
abc27.com
Chester County man convicted of 12th DUI: Lancaster DA
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Chester County man has been convicted of his 12th DUI, which is a third-degree felony, in Lancaster County court on Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to a release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 56-year-old Anthony Caraballo of Toughkenamon, Chester County was found guilty by a jury of DUI from an incident that occurred on Oct. 19, 2021, at State Route 472 near the intersection of Laker View Road Colerain Township.
No-Show Contractor Sought For Fraud In Forks Township: Police
A contractor paid to do landscaping work for a Northampton County couple but never actually did any of it is being sought for fraud by authorities. Steven Colson, 44, was was paid half the funds to complete the work for a client on the 700 block of Biltmore Avenue sometime last spring, authorities in Forks Township said.
Man wanted, police investigate golf club break-in
KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help in finding a suspect who they say broke into a golf club in Carbon County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13 around 10:20 p.m. a white man, in his 20s-30s, broke into the Mount Laurel Golf Club in Kidder Township. […]
Teens charged for damaging mall store
Selinsgrove, Pa. — Three teenagers of Mifflinburg are being charged for allegedly causing more than $3,600 of damage to a store at the Susquehanna Valley Mall. State police at Selinsgrove say the teens, ranging in age from 15 to 17, were at the Spirit Halloween store the evening of Oct. 21 when they entered an unauthorized area and damaged drywall. The damage estimate is $3,696, police say. Petitions were sent to the Snyder County District Attorney's Office to charge the teenagers with the criminal mischief offenses.
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police identify victim in fatal crash on I-81 in Lebanon County
Pennsylvania State Police have identified a man killed in a crash Tuesday night on I-81 in Lebanon County. Police said the victim was Santos Diaz-Colon, 37, of Reading. The crash happened during the evening rush hour in the southbound lanes of I-81 between the Lebanon City Exit and the Annville Exit.
WGAL
Three people charged in beating death in York
YORK, Pa. — Three people were charged in connection with a beating death in York following a grand jury investigation. Sinsere Overton, 21, and Naqui Johnson, 20, both of York, were charged with homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and criminal conspiracy. Daniel Mamary, 19, of Dover, was charged with...
abc27.com
One dead after shooting near Kutztown University: PSP
KUTZTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Reading was shot and killed near Kutztown University on Saturday, Nov. 13. According to Trooper Beohm of the Pennsylvania State police, the shooting occurred at 1 a.m. on Saturday morning around the Advantage Point off-campus student housing. This housing is privately owned and not owned by Kutztown University.
abc27.com
Lancaster County student accused of secretly recording teachers
WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A student in Lancaster County has been accused of secretly recording teachers. According to West Lampeter Township Police, the unnamed 17-year-old student at Lancaster County Career & Technology Center allegedly recorded teachers and staff. Police say the recordings were made in classrooms and...
sanatogapost.com
Police Asking for 3 Identities at Birdsboro Quarry
BIRDSBORO PA – A criminal mischief investigation being conducted at a Birdsboro location by the Robeson Township Police Department prompted its officers to request public help Monday (Nov. 14, 2022) in identifying three subjects (at top and above). Police said they are looking into an incident that occurred Saturday...
WGAL
Police in Lancaster County searching for missing woman
Police in Lancaster County are searching for a missing woman. Pennsylvania State Police and the Columbia Police Department are searching for Elaine Wright, 70, who was last seen in the area of Concord Lane in Columbia on Nov. 15 around 5 a.m. Wright is driving a 2005 silver Honda Pilot...
