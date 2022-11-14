Read full article on original website
Ireland vs Australia: Talking points as Irish bid to sign off in style
Ireland complete their autumn appointments with a Dublin clash against an Australia side reeling from a first defeat to Italy.Andy Farrell’s in-form hosts will bid to cement their place as the world’s top-ranked side following victories over South Africa and Fiji.Here we pick out some of the main talking points ahead of Saturday’s match.Signing off a stellar year in styleIreland’s impressive progress this year was underlined on Monday by a raft of nominations for the World Rugby awards. Farrell is up for coach of the year, captain Johnny Sexton and flanker Josh van der Flier are in contention for player...
Ashley Klein makes history with his refereeing appointment for the Rugby League World Cup final
Ashley Klein is set to make history when he takes charge of the Rugby League World Cup final between Australia and Samoa this weekend. The referee will become the first man to have officiated all three State of Origin matches, the NRL grand final and a World Cup final in the same year.
When is the first game of the World Cup? Date, time, first match and stadium for FIFA Qatar 2022
The 2022 FIFA men's World Cup gets underway Sunday, Nov. 20, in Qatar ahead of a month in which 32 teams will compete for international football's biggest prize. The tournament's 22nd edition is being contested in the Middle East for the first time and, in keeping with World Cup traditions, the host nation will line up in the opening match.
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022: Time, schedule, TV channel, stream for race week
The curtain comes down on the 2022 Formula One season as the final race of the year takes place in Abu Dhabi this week. On a weekend that will see Max Verstappen officially crowned as a two-time world champion and Red Bull as the constructors champions for the first time since 2013, there's still plenty to play for, not least in the battle for second spot in the drivers standings.
Back row bruisers and patience at number 10 – England talking points
England and New Zealand will meet for the 43rd time on Saturday with the All Blacks odd-on favourites to storm Twickenham.Here the PA news agency examines five talking points heading into the match.All Blacks in townThe excitement building into Saturday’s main event of the autumn owes as much to the fixture’s scarcity value as the All Blacks’ ‘aura’. Even on the back of a six-Test winning run New Zealand are not the force of old and they will run out at Twickenham with an air of vulnerability as doubts persist over their head coach Ian Foster and the new generation...
How often is the World Cup played? Date of next edition after FIFA Qatar 2022
The FIFA World Cup has transformed into a rarefied event that captures the attention of the entire globe. With the 2022 World Cup set to decide a champion in Qatar, a nation will rise to the top of the footballing world anew. France will look to defend their 2018 title against 31 other worthy challengers like Brazil, England, Argentina, Germany, and many others.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson delivers passionate speech as Samoa prepares for the RLWC amidst a groundswell of support
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has delivered a passionate message to the Samoan rugby league team which stands on the brink of history after making the World Cup final for the first time ever. Their 27-26 victory over England in the semi-finals, who had battered them in the tournament...
When was the first World Cup? History of FIFA's inaugural men's tournament nearly 100 years ago
The FIFA World Cup is steeped in history, memories, and exciting moments. The 2022 World Cup, set to take place in Qatar this November and December, will be the 22nd edition of the tournament, which dates back nearly 100 years. From famous players to landmark matches and storied stadiums, the...
World Cup 2022 predictions: Winner, golden boot, breakout star and more
The World Cup 2022 is here with the showpiece event jammed into the middle of the domestic season in Europe.France, the world champions, defend their title after being hit with several key injuries, including N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Christopher Nkunku.Brazil are the favourites, but Argentina’s unbeaten streak and victory over the Selecao in the Copa America final has built confidence in a crowning moment for Lionel Messi on the international stage. Gareth Southgate will hope it’s England’s time, after heartache at Wembley in the Euro 2020 final against Italy, while Gareth Bale leads a Wales side determined to harness...
FIFA World Cup Fantasy Game 2022: Free leagues to join and play fantasy football
Fantasy football has become increasingly popular in recent years as fans look to create the best teams containing star players from specific leagues. These fantasy competitions give every game an extra edge as fans sweat on outcomes and results they otherwise wouldn't be too invested in. With another FIFA World...
AFL and Tasmania inching closer to securing 19th license as last piece of puzzle revealed
The AFL and Tasmanian State Government have inched closer to securing a 19th license after agreeing on key commercial terms on Friday. Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff announced the good news on Twitter and is confident that more will follow. Outgoing AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan was adamant that a Tasmanian team...
'Rome without the Colosseum' - Totti torn up about Italy missing World Cup 2022
Italy legend Francesco Totti expressed sadness about Italy's absence from Qatar 2022, suggesting the tournament would not be the same without them. Roma icon, Totti, has said that a World Cup without the four-time champions is like, "Rome without the Colosseum". Totti, who won the most coveted trophy in football...
F1 practice LIVE: Lewis Hamilton targets strong showing on return to Abu Dhabi
Lewis Hamilton returns to the scene of the toughest moment of his career as the 2022 F1 season concludes with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend.The Mercedes driver - who has one more shot at preserving his year-on-year win record in Formula 1 - missed out on a record-breaking eighth world title in 2021 in thrilling and controversial circumstances at Yas Marina, as Max Verstappen benefited from a botched safety car and lapped cars procedure to overtake Hamilton on the final lap.Verstappen has cruised to a second world title this year but comes into the season finale under...
USA vs. Wales prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022
In what is likely the game to decide one of Group B's two qualifiers, the United States and Wales open their tournament with a critical matchup on the tournament's first full day. It's rare that such a vital match is played this early in the tournament, but with the U.S....
World Cup group betting odds: Best bets, picks, and expert predictions for teams to advance or win group at Qatar 2022
The FIFA World Cup always provides surprises, and it's our job to spot them before they happen. For the 2022 tournament in Qatar, there's a new wrinkle to consider. Teams will have to adjust to the November and December timing, forced by the vicious heat in the Middle Eastern nation.
