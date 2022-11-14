The Oregon Ducks have been preparing for a battle this Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The game against the Utah Utes could determine the level of bowl game the Ducks are invited to participate. At 8-2 the Utes have for the most part dominated their opponents with Florida and UCLA being the exceptions. Utah is expected to be a physical battle. UO Coach Dan Lanning said of Utah’s Tavion Thomas the 6’2” 238 pound running back that he runs hard and doesn’t go down on first contact. Thomas leads the Utes with 7 touchdowns and 632 yards of rushing. Lanning says they have been working on improving in areas that were questionable in last week’s loss to Washington and will be ready for this matchup. Game time on KCST this Saturday will be at 6 pm with a 7:30 kickoff.

