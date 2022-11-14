Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Leaked Video Shows Jen Shah in Screaming Match on Streets of SLCAMY KAPLANSalt Lake City, UT
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
kslsports.com
Utes Near Top Of Power Ranking Before Oregon Showdown
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utes are making an argument for the top spot in the Big-PAC Power Poll ahead of their week 11 matchup with the Oregon Ducks. On Thursday’s Jake and Ben Show on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone, the University of Utah climbed up to the second spot in the rankings that compare teams from the Big-12, the PAC-12, and BYU.
750thegame.com
Heavy line change in Oregon vs. Utah game
While Oregon quarterback Bo Nix’s status is questionable for Saturday’s game against Utah, the betting line would seem to indicate that gamblers believe he’s out, especially after wide receiver Kris Hutson said “Bo is down, it’s next man up.”. Oregon coach Dan Lanning will join...
espn700sports.com
Jerry Allen on Utah @ Oregon, Bo Nix availability, Pac-12 race + more
Oregon PxP voice Jerry Allen joins The Drive to preview the weekend’s big game, Utah matching up with the Ducks, Bo Nix ready to go(?), Dan Lanning’s first season, Pac-12 without LA + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700,...
247Sports
PODCAST: The storylines of Oregon vs Utah and our predictions
To get you ready for this big game at home for senior day, Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack discuss the major storylines of Oregon vs Utah, Bo Nix's injury, and they give their predictions for what they expect to happen in this game, plus score predictions. All that...
kcfmradio.com
Duck Football; Beaver Football; College Hoops
The Oregon Ducks have been preparing for a battle this Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The game against the Utah Utes could determine the level of bowl game the Ducks are invited to participate. At 8-2 the Utes have for the most part dominated their opponents with Florida and UCLA being the exceptions. Utah is expected to be a physical battle. UO Coach Dan Lanning said of Utah’s Tavion Thomas the 6’2” 238 pound running back that he runs hard and doesn’t go down on first contact. Thomas leads the Utes with 7 touchdowns and 632 yards of rushing. Lanning says they have been working on improving in areas that were questionable in last week’s loss to Washington and will be ready for this matchup. Game time on KCST this Saturday will be at 6 pm with a 7:30 kickoff.
Utes women’s team ties school record in blowout over #16 Oklahoma
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah women’s basketball team is proving it belongs among the nation’s best. Gianna Kneepkens scored 24 points, Kennady McQueen and Alissa Pili added 21 each and No. 25 Utah routed No. 16 Oklahoma 124-78 on Wednesday night at the Huntsman Center. “What a game,” said Utah head coach […]
What Oregon coach Dan Lanning thinks about Kyle Whittingham, the Utes program and QB Cam Rising
Oregon coach Dan Lanning expressed his admiration for Whittingham and the Utes football program and quarterback Cam Rising this week ahead of their showdown Saturday in Eugene, Oregon, Saturday
kjzz.com
KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and want to try new restaurants with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
kslnewsradio.com
More pickleball courts (and more players) coming to South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Life Time athletic club is opening six dedicated pickleball courts at their South Jordan location. Pickleball is on the rise in South Jordan, Utah, and across the country. According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, about 5 million Americans play pickleball. That’s nearly double the number of pickleball players in the sport in 2017.
Why are sporty Utahans obsessed with Pickleball? Here’s what you need to know to play
Here’s a new sport taking Utah by storm: Pickleball, and it has nothing to do with pickles.
How great a start is it for Utah's snowpack?
A good sign the ski season started early is when the annual pre-season press conference to the coming season happens when resorts are open.
Highest-rated bars in Salt Lake City, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated bars and pubs in Salt Lake City on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
KUTV
Utah home builders offer new incentives to lure buyers
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — As Utah's housing market gets squeezed by higher mortgage rates, there's at least one area where buyers could find some surprising deals. New construction, which has slowed way down in the changing market, is offering buyers a chance to get incentives and perks that just a few months ago were unheard of.
Gephardt Daily
Devil’s Slide in Weber County not so accessible now
WEBER CANYON, Utah, Nov. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has begun repairs to the Devil’s Slide bridge, closing the main access to the startling formation on the hillside above until spring. Repairs to the aging, nearly 100-year-old bridge are expected to take an...
Ryan Seacrest Announces Newest Site for a Seacrest Studio in Salt Lake City
Ryan Seacrest Foundation has selected Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital as the newest site for a Seacrest Studio! All the details:
dailyutahchronicle.com
The Lasting Effects of Redlining in Salt Lake City
For the majority of the 20th century, many segregation laws that targeted marginalized communities still existed. While much of this legislation has been reversed, according to the Salt Lake Tribune, one practice has undoubtedly had a long-lasting effect on the residents of Salt Lake City: redlining. The New York Times...
Latter-day Saint president holds special devotional on temples
The importance of temples to members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was brought closer to home Sunday when church President Russell M. Nelson held an hybrid devotional meeting from Salt Lake City. Nelson urged members of the church in Nevada and some parts of California and...
‘Not how he should spend his birthday’: Orem family says teens poured dish soap in their pond, killing hundreds of koi fish
A Utah County family is dealing with the loss of their family pets, all at the hands of teenagers who reportedly dumped dish soap in their pond, killing hundreds of koi fish.
Comments / 0