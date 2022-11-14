ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kslsports.com

Utes Near Top Of Power Ranking Before Oregon Showdown

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utes are making an argument for the top spot in the Big-PAC Power Poll ahead of their week 11 matchup with the Oregon Ducks. On Thursday’s Jake and Ben Show on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone, the University of Utah climbed up to the second spot in the rankings that compare teams from the Big-12, the PAC-12, and BYU.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
750thegame.com

Heavy line change in Oregon vs. Utah game

While Oregon quarterback Bo Nix’s status is questionable for Saturday’s game against Utah, the betting line would seem to indicate that gamblers believe he’s out, especially after wide receiver Kris Hutson said “Bo is down, it’s next man up.”. Oregon coach Dan Lanning will join...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

PODCAST: The storylines of Oregon vs Utah and our predictions

To get you ready for this big game at home for senior day, Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack discuss the major storylines of Oregon vs Utah, Bo Nix's injury, and they give their predictions for what they expect to happen in this game, plus score predictions. All that...
EUGENE, OR
kcfmradio.com

Duck Football; Beaver Football; College Hoops

The Oregon Ducks have been preparing for a battle this Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The game against the Utah Utes could determine the level of bowl game the Ducks are invited to participate. At 8-2 the Utes have for the most part dominated their opponents with Florida and UCLA being the exceptions. Utah is expected to be a physical battle. UO Coach Dan Lanning said of Utah’s Tavion Thomas the 6’2” 238 pound running back that he runs hard and doesn’t go down on first contact. Thomas leads the Utes with 7 touchdowns and 632 yards of rushing. Lanning says they have been working on improving in areas that were questionable in last week’s loss to Washington and will be ready for this matchup. Game time on KCST this Saturday will be at 6 pm with a 7:30 kickoff.
EUGENE, OR
ABC4

Utes women’s team ties school record in blowout over #16 Oklahoma

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah women’s basketball team is proving it belongs among the nation’s best. Gianna Kneepkens scored 24 points, Kennady McQueen and Alissa Pili added 21 each and No. 25 Utah routed No. 16 Oklahoma 124-78 on Wednesday night at the Huntsman Center. “What a game,” said Utah head coach […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and want to try new restaurants with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

More pickleball courts (and more players) coming to South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Life Time athletic club is opening six dedicated pickleball courts at their South Jordan location. Pickleball is on the rise in South Jordan, Utah, and across the country. According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, about 5 million Americans play pickleball. That’s nearly double the number of pickleball players in the sport in 2017.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KUTV

Utah home builders offer new incentives to lure buyers

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — As Utah's housing market gets squeezed by higher mortgage rates, there's at least one area where buyers could find some surprising deals. New construction, which has slowed way down in the changing market, is offering buyers a chance to get incentives and perks that just a few months ago were unheard of.
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Devil’s Slide in Weber County not so accessible now

WEBER CANYON, Utah, Nov. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has begun repairs to the Devil’s Slide bridge, closing the main access to the startling formation on the hillside above until spring. Repairs to the aging, nearly 100-year-old bridge are expected to take an...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
dailyutahchronicle.com

The Lasting Effects of Redlining in Salt Lake City

For the majority of the 20th century, many segregation laws that targeted marginalized communities still existed. While much of this legislation has been reversed, according to the Salt Lake Tribune, one practice has undoubtedly had a long-lasting effect on the residents of Salt Lake City: redlining. The New York Times...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

