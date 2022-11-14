Teen Seriously Injured In 'Targeted' Shooting Near Church in Carlisle: Police

The 100 block of East North Street in Carlisle. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 16-year-old has been hospitalized with "serious injuries" following what the police are calling a "targeted shooting," that happened on Friday, Nov. 11.

The teenage was shot in the 100 block of East North Street around 11:38 p.m., according to Carlisle police.

A suspect has not been arrested or publicly identified.

And in regards to the suspect being at large, the police said:

"But it appears the victim was specifically involved in the incident and the shooting was not a random act."

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252 and ask for Detective Miller.

