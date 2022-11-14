Read full article on original website
Common Sense
3d ago
Chiefs fan here. I think Allen had one bad game, that's all. Everybody has a clunker occasionally. He is extremely talented and hard to stop. He will be just fine. I hope the best for the young man, except against KC.
Sharon Amoia
3d ago
Allen not the problem what is becoming a problem is coaching. No fricking way that should have been a sneak from their own goal line.Does shot gun sound to hard to do.Coaching also lost the Kansas city playoff game with 13 seconds because Buffalo's head coach over ruled the squib kick,and coaching also lost the Miami game because of clock management.
Bill Glitch
2d ago
Not a Bills or an Allen fan, but the coaches made a couple of bad calls and Allen made a couple of mistakes. It's not the end of the world.
