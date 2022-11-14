Read full article on original website
A Guide To Collin County’s Holiday Lights
Don’t let the holidays overwhelm you this year. Take a look at Local Profile’s roadmap of the best lights in Collin County and don’t miss amazing photo ops at magical holiday wonderlands near you. Stay tuned for updates and new additions. Light Shows. Holiday at the Arboretum.
Texas Big! The Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree In The USA Is In This Texas City!
Yep, do I even have to say it? YES, everything in Texas is bigger and so are the Christmas Tres! How big? So big that this Christmas tree is the TALLEST in Texas and the NATION! Since 1984, this Tannenbaum Christmas Tree has been a holiday tradition in Texas!. THE...
Christmas at the Anatole is coming back to Dallas: Here’s what to expect this year
North Texas holiday staple Christmas at the Anatole is making a comeback this week, running from Nov. 18 - Dec. 24.
Dallas drive-thru donation event to bring coats, pants, blankets for homeless people
DALLAS — You probably don't need me to tell you this.... but it is COLD outside. While a lot of us are able to stay warm, we pass by people every day who aren't as fortunate. The OurCalling homeless ministry in Dallas is calling on residents to swing on...
H-E-B adds another store in its continued Dallas-Fort Worth growth
H-E-B stores are popping up like daisies in Dallas-Fort Worth.
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
The French Quarter restaurant offers fine Cajun dining in Richardson
The French Quarter restaurant opened in Richardson in October at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 21. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The French Quarter restaurant opened in Richardson in October at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 21. The fine-dining establishment mixes Cajun dishes and “southern hospitality” with traditionally fancy dishes, according to the company’s website. The French Quarter also serves a variety of specialty cocktails and seafood, with live music and jazz band performances every weekend. 214-613-2640. www.frenchquarterrichardson.com.
Dallas Observer
Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line
Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
theeastcountygazette.com
7 Dallas-Fort Worth Bars And Restaurants That Closed In Fall 2022
Since the beginning of 2022, Dallas-Fort Worth has lost several bars and restaurants, including both long-standing businesses and potential new ventures. Several of the closures were brought on by rising operational costs and financial difficulties. The ones that have already closed this fall are listed below:. Cow Tipping Creamery. Location:...
CandysDirt.com
Entertain Thanksgiving Guests in a $43 Million University Park Palace With All The Trimmings
Sometimes we bring you practical, affordable options of homes on the market available to tour in the coming weekend’s open houses. This is not one of those times. As the winter holidays are fast-approaching, we dared to take a peek inside the Dallas properties where we can only hope we might someday get invited to for a turkey dinner. All the trimmings are on display in this edition of Candy’s Dirt Open Houses of the Week.
Dallas Observer
Where to Get Your Non-Traditional Thanksgiving Dinner Fix in Dallas
Thanksgiving is creeping around the corner. After a year-long rest, it’s time for the turkey stuffing, potato mashing and cornbread baking to begin again. But if you’re not too keen on the usual menu, there’s no shortage of options to experience in Dallas. If you just can't...
Grapevine To Open North Texas’ Largest Ice Rink
Everything is bigger in Texas, right? Grapevine, the self-proclaimed Christmas capital of Texas, will soon open the largest ice skating rink in North Texas. It opens on November 18 for families and friends to celebrate the holidays on ice. Located in front of the Grapevine Main Station, the Peace Plaza...
North Texas Wants to Know: Why are we so obsessed with H-E-B?
Two H-E-B openings in Collin County this fall drew crowds who waited outside for hours to be among the first inside. The stores marked the grocer’s long-anticipated arrival in Dallas-Fort Worth. But what’s with all the hype around a grocery store?
luxury-houses.net
This $3.5 Million Magnificent Luxury Estate in Colleyville Texas with Exquisite Care and Quality is Ideal for Entertaining
6917 Westcoat Drive Home in Colleyville, Texas for Sale. 6917 Westcoat Drive, Colleyville, Texas is a gorgeous luxury estate has been recently updated with exquisite care and quality showcasing the perfect balance of comfort and luxury. This Home in Colleyville offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 9,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6917 Westcoat Drive, please contact Michelle Selner (Phone: 972-732-6000) at Keller Williams Realty for full support and perfect service.
Mexican Restaurant in Texas Transforms to Christmas Restaurant and It’s Awesome
There's a restaurant in Texas that goes all out when decorating for Christmas and it's awesome. I'm not talking about decorations randomly placed in different places. I'm talking about an explosion of Christmas spirit that would make the Grinch himself feel good about the holiday. Campo Verde Restaurant is an...
secretdallas.com
An Enormous Exhilarating Drive-Thru Light Park Has Opened In Arlington
Sit back and immerse yourself in a symphony of sight and sound!. An expansive drive-thru light experience has opened in the Dallas Fort Worth area dubbing itself “the most electrifying light show south of the North Pole”. Open now through Sunday, January 1, The Light Park features millions of lights synchronized to a festive mix of Christmas music.
Sip + Savor now open in Highland Village
Sip + Savor, a new “elevated” sit-down restaurant with a deep wine and craft cocktails list, is now open in The Shops at Highland Village. Owners Scott and Jenn Sharrer of Flower Mound combined their career experience — Scott with 26 years in the restaurant business, recently an executive who helped create the Whiskey Cake brand, and Jenn an executive with a wine company — to fill a need in their own community, rather than in others.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Plano, TX
Plano is a beautiful destination in the northern part of Texas, abundant in parks, shopping places, and gorgeous attractions. Boasting a rich history, this city offers some of the most unique experiences to its visitors. It has a lot of museums that can keep guests of all ages occupied, such...
North Texas city named safest place in Texas & one of safest cities in the US
Whenever you're looking to move to a new city, safety is always top of mind especially if you have a family.
easttexasradio.com
Expect Flakes To Hit Town, Maybe
Parts of North Texas may soon see the first signs of snow this week as temperatures remain unseasonably cool. A broad area of high pressure will keep us cool in the wake of Monday’s rain. On Friday, another cold front will move through North Texas, reinforcing the cooler Canadian air mass. As a result, expect light snow without travel problems northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth late Friday into Saturday.
