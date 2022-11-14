ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collin County, TX

Local Profile

A Guide To Collin County’s Holiday Lights

Don’t let the holidays overwhelm you this year. Take a look at Local Profile’s roadmap of the best lights in Collin County and don’t miss amazing photo ops at magical holiday wonderlands near you. Stay tuned for updates and new additions. Light Shows. Holiday at the Arboretum.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The French Quarter restaurant offers fine Cajun dining in Richardson

The French Quarter restaurant opened in Richardson in October at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 21. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The French Quarter restaurant opened in Richardson in October at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 21. The fine-dining establishment mixes Cajun dishes and “southern hospitality” with traditionally fancy dishes, according to the company’s website. The French Quarter also serves a variety of specialty cocktails and seafood, with live music and jazz band performances every weekend. 214-613-2640. www.frenchquarterrichardson.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Dallas Observer

Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line

Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
DALLAS, TX
theeastcountygazette.com

7 Dallas-Fort Worth Bars And Restaurants That Closed In Fall 2022

Since the beginning of 2022, Dallas-Fort Worth has lost several bars and restaurants, including both long-standing businesses and potential new ventures. Several of the closures were brought on by rising operational costs and financial difficulties. The ones that have already closed this fall are listed below:. Cow Tipping Creamery. Location:...
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt.com

Entertain Thanksgiving Guests in a $43 Million University Park Palace With All The Trimmings

Sometimes we bring you practical, affordable options of homes on the market available to tour in the coming weekend’s open houses. This is not one of those times. As the winter holidays are fast-approaching, we dared to take a peek inside the Dallas properties where we can only hope we might someday get invited to for a turkey dinner. All the trimmings are on display in this edition of Candy’s Dirt Open Houses of the Week.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Where to Get Your Non-Traditional Thanksgiving Dinner Fix in Dallas

Thanksgiving is creeping around the corner. After a year-long rest, it’s time for the turkey stuffing, potato mashing and cornbread baking to begin again. But if you’re not too keen on the usual menu, there’s no shortage of options to experience in Dallas. If you just can't...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Grapevine To Open North Texas’ Largest Ice Rink

Everything is bigger in Texas, right? Grapevine, the self-proclaimed Christmas capital of Texas, will soon open the largest ice skating rink in North Texas. It opens on November 18 for families and friends to celebrate the holidays on ice. Located in front of the Grapevine Main Station, the Peace Plaza...
GRAPEVINE, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $3.5 Million Magnificent Luxury Estate in Colleyville Texas with Exquisite Care and Quality is Ideal for Entertaining

6917 Westcoat Drive Home in Colleyville, Texas for Sale. 6917 Westcoat Drive, Colleyville, Texas is a gorgeous luxury estate has been recently updated with exquisite care and quality showcasing the perfect balance of comfort and luxury. This Home in Colleyville offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 9,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6917 Westcoat Drive, please contact Michelle Selner (Phone: 972-732-6000) at Keller Williams Realty for full support and perfect service.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
secretdallas.com

An Enormous Exhilarating Drive-Thru Light Park Has Opened In Arlington

Sit back and immerse yourself in a symphony of sight and sound!. An expansive drive-thru light experience has opened in the Dallas Fort Worth area dubbing itself “the most electrifying light show south of the North Pole”. Open now through Sunday, January 1, The Light Park features millions of lights synchronized to a festive mix of Christmas music.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Sip + Savor now open in Highland Village

Sip + Savor, a new “elevated” sit-down restaurant with a deep wine and craft cocktails list, is now open in The Shops at Highland Village. Owners Scott and Jenn Sharrer of Flower Mound combined their career experience — Scott with 26 years in the restaurant business, recently an executive who helped create the Whiskey Cake brand, and Jenn an executive with a wine company — to fill a need in their own community, rather than in others.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Plano, TX

Plano is a beautiful destination in the northern part of Texas, abundant in parks, shopping places, and gorgeous attractions. Boasting a rich history, this city offers some of the most unique experiences to its visitors. It has a lot of museums that can keep guests of all ages occupied, such...
PLANO, TX
easttexasradio.com

Expect Flakes To Hit Town, Maybe

Parts of North Texas may soon see the first signs of snow this week as temperatures remain unseasonably cool. A broad area of high pressure will keep us cool in the wake of Monday’s rain. On Friday, another cold front will move through North Texas, reinforcing the cooler Canadian air mass. As a result, expect light snow without travel problems northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth late Friday into Saturday.
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

Local Profile

