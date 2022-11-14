Food recall news: Big Sky Bread Company Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in Chocolate Chunk Granola and Chocolate Chunk Peanut Butter Chip Granola

Photos of the recalled Products

Company Announcement

Big Sky Bread Company of Urbandale, IA is recalling their Big Sky Chocolate Chunk Granola and Big Sky Chocolate Chunk Peanut Butter Chip Granola because it may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The Big Sky Chocolate Chunk Granola and Big Sky Chocolate Chunk Peanut Butter Chip Granola was distributed in Iowa through retail stores and direct delivery. All Big Sky Chocolate Chunk Granola and Big Sky Chocolate Chunk Peanut Butter Chip Granola in 14oz packages that was distributed through 11/07/2022 fall under this recall.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered during a routine inspection that a product containing milk was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk.

Consumers who have purchased Big Sky Chocolate Chunk Granola or Big Sky Chocolate Chunk Peanut Butter Chip Granola are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or it may be returned to Big Sky Bread Company at 7021 Douglas Ave in Urbandale for a refund or product replacement. Consumers with questions may contact Big Sky Bread Company directly at 515-276-1800. We can be reached Monday-Friday between 7am-2pm CST.