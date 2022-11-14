ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opa-locka, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Police: 25 immigrants flee vessel at South Causeway Beach

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A migrant vessel made its way to Fort Pierce on Thursday night. Fort Pierce Police Officers, Saint Lucie County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Saint Lucie County Fire Rescue responded to South Causeway Beach at 5:27 p.m. A witness told law enforcement they saw a...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

Brightline will resume 110 mph testing on the Treasure Coast on Friday

TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Brightline's test train will be travelling through the Treasure Coast at speeds up to 110 mph again, starting on Friday. Brightline officials say testing will take place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and St. Lucie counties from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Flaggers and law enforcement will be at all five railroad crossings where the trains will operate at high speeds.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Florida's home insurance crisis worsens, lawmakers eye fixes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An official date has not been announced, but lawmakers are expecting to be called back to Tallahassee in mid-December for a special legislative session on property insurance issues. Rates have been increasing, insurers have been going insolvent, and more homeowners are being forced...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Gov. DeSantis credits school helping students in military families

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a Tuesday morning news conference about military families and schools, recognizing Okaloosa County, at Fort Walton Beach High School in the Panhandle. The governor noted military families move around much more than other families, and are getting special...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy