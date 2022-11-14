Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs12.com
Police: 25 immigrants flee vessel at South Causeway Beach
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A migrant vessel made its way to Fort Pierce on Thursday night. Fort Pierce Police Officers, Saint Lucie County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Saint Lucie County Fire Rescue responded to South Causeway Beach at 5:27 p.m. A witness told law enforcement they saw a...
cbs12.com
Brightline will resume 110 mph testing on the Treasure Coast on Friday
TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Brightline's test train will be travelling through the Treasure Coast at speeds up to 110 mph again, starting on Friday. Brightline officials say testing will take place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and St. Lucie counties from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Flaggers and law enforcement will be at all five railroad crossings where the trains will operate at high speeds.
cbs12.com
Chief Deputy: Remains found in Fort Pierce belong to a man, there for up to a month
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office are investigating human remains found in Fort Pierce on Thursday. The remains were found north of the intersection of St. Lucie Boulevard and Taylor Dairy Road. Deputies said area where the body was found isn't heavily trafficked.
cbs12.com
Florida Wildlife Commission still sees high level of manatee mortalities along coast
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — November 15 marks the start of manatee season. On Wednesday, the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) released an update on the state of manatees in Florida. As of Nov. 4, a total of 735 manatees have died in Florida. In 2021,...
cbs12.com
Florida's home insurance crisis worsens, lawmakers eye fixes
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An official date has not been announced, but lawmakers are expecting to be called back to Tallahassee in mid-December for a special legislative session on property insurance issues. Rates have been increasing, insurers have been going insolvent, and more homeowners are being forced...
cbs12.com
Man in Palm Beach County scratches $50 Florida Lottery ticket into $1 million
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — This seems like the scratch-off game that people keep on winning. The Florida Lottery announced a man in Palm Beach Gardens claimed a $1 million prize after playing 500X THE CASH. It said James Young, 68, showed up at the West Palm Beach district office...
cbs12.com
Gov. DeSantis credits school helping students in military families
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a Tuesday morning news conference about military families and schools, recognizing Okaloosa County, at Fort Walton Beach High School in the Panhandle. The governor noted military families move around much more than other families, and are getting special...
cbs12.com
Local students on federal judge blocking Florida Stop WOKE Act for universities
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A federal judge temporarily put the brakes on part of a controversial law in Florida pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. HB 7, or the so-called Stop Woke Act, restricts certain gender and race-based conversations and viewpoints. "The law restricts what faculty and students can...
Comments / 0