Related
abc7amarillo.com
Thieves stealing catalytic converters in Curry County, reward offered
MELROSE, New Mexico — Thieves are stealing catalytic converters in Curry County. Curry County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for the arrest of the people that are stealing them in Melrose. Catalytic converters reduce the amount of pollution coming out of the tailpipe by transforming hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide,...
KOAT 7
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake felt in New Mexico
The U.S. Geological Survey has reported a 5.3 magnitude earthquake just south of the New Mexico state line near Mentone, Texas on Wednesday afternoon. USGS data shows the earthquake was felt in Alamogordo, Clovis, Roswell, Carlsbad, and Hobbs. The earthquake was also felt in rural portions of Chaves, Lea, Otero, and Eddy counties.
Friona woman pleaded guilty to 1 charge of ‘Harboring an Illegal Alien’
FRIONA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Friona woman pleaded guilty to one charge of “Harboring an Illegal Alien” in Federal Court Monday stemming from charges brought in August 2022. As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, Manuela Magdalena Jimon-Castro was charged after law enforcement found that she was holding 17 undocumented immigrants hostage in her home earlier […]
KFDA
Roosevelt County officials hosting public workshop on fairgrounds master plan update
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, New Mexico (KFDA) - Roosevelt County officials are hosting a public workshop for the Roosevelt County Fairgrounds Master Plan update. A press release shows that the meeting starts at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Roosevelt County Courthouse in the Commission Room. For those who can’t...
Roosevelt County Commission discusses ordinance prohibiting abortion clinics
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another New Mexico county has proposed an ordinance to stop abortion clinics from operating. The Roosevelt County Commission is trying to do it using a land use ordinance, basically prohibiting facilities that are used to terminate a healthy pregnancy. During the meeting, Roosevelt County residents said that, although they’re in favor of preventing abortion […]
