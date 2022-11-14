ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Man killed in 22nd and Wilmot crash

By Bivian Contreras
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lDWcK_0jAbHMYQ00

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) UPDATE 11/15

An early afternoon crash at the intersection of East 22nd Street and South Wilmot Road on Monday, Nov. 14 has resulted in the death of a driver.

Todd Aldinger, 41, was driving a 2020 Ford Transit when it collided with a 2009 Ford Expedition while he was attempting to make a left turn from northbound Wilmot Rd. onto 22nd Street, according to TPD.

TPD traffic investigators said the driver of the Expedition was traveling southbound on Wilmot and Aldinger failed to yield.

Aldinger was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Expedition was treated for minor injuries at the crash site.

TPD says impairment was not a factor in this crash.

The Tucson Police Department responded to a serious-injury crash involving a motorcycle.

The incident took place at the intersection of East 22nd Street and South Wilmot Road.

TPD is asking drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route, as the intersection will be closed until further notice.

----

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

