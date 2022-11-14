Read full article on original website
WTVC
Jeff Bezos warns consumers about looming recession
(TND) — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has a warning for consumers: "Take some risk off the table" with a recession likely coming. Bezos made the comments during an interview with CNN. “What I can tell you is the economy does not look great right now,” he said. Bezos...
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
North Korea has fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters in the second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland
Trump preparing major announcement, may launch 3rd campaign for the White House
PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Former President Donald Trump is expected to launch his third campaign for the White House on Tuesday night from Mar-a-Lago. Many people think he's going to announce his third run for president, following his successful 2016 campaign and his reelection loss in 2020. Trump...
Bigger council tax rises will not prevent more cuts to services, councils say
Increasing council tax bills next April will hit struggling residents, fail to lift the pressure on cash-strapped local authorities and will not prevent more cuts to key services, from social care to waste collection and libraries, local government leaders have said. Average council tax bills could rise by as much...
Autumn statement 2022: what it means for you
Freezing of thresholds means those receiving a wage rise will pay more tax, while benefits increase by the rate of inflation
