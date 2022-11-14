Read full article on original website
Cuellar describes GOP pressure to flip parties: ‘Name your price’
Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar (Texas) on Tuesday revealed more details about the GOP effort to have him jump parties, saying a handful of Republicans — including a sitting member of Congress — were part of the pressure campaign to have him join the GOP following his easy victory in last week’s midterm elections.
It's Debatable: Affirmative action in college admissions
In this week's "It's Debatable" segment, Rick Rosen and Charles Moster debate the merits of affirmative action in college admissions. Rosen is the Glenn D. West Endowed Research Professor of Law at the Texas Tech University School of Law and a retired U.S. Army colonel. Moster is founder of the Moster Law Firm based in Lubbock with seven offices including Austin, Dallas, and Houston. Moster 1 - ...
Judge overturns Georgia ban on abortion starting around 6 weeks into a pregnancy
A Georgia judge on Tuesday found the state’s six-week abortion ban to be “plainly unconstitutional” and has barred it from being enforced. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney granted a motion filed by plaintiffs in a civil suit against Georgia to block the ban, which has been in place since July.
Faith groups split over bill to protect same-sex marriage
Among U.S. faith leaders and denominations, there are sharp differences over the bill advancing in the Senate that would protect same-sex and interracial marriages in federal law. The measure, a high priority for congressional Democrats, won a key test vote Wednesday when 12 Senate Republicans joined all Democrats to forward...
