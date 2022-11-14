ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Langhorne, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Winners of Bucks County Short Fiction Contest announced

The winners of the Bucks County Short Fiction Contest, hosted and funded by Bucks County Community College, have been announced. Bob McCrillis, of Doylestown, won first place for “Hotel Oklahoma.” Megan Monforte, of Doylestown, was awarded second place for “Strawberry Moon.” Jennifer Fritch, of New Hope, captured third place for “Come Clean.” Novelist Margarita Montimore, author of Oona Out of Order and Acts of Violet, made the final selection.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Child care center opens in Doylestown

Vámonos Childcare, an early learning education and preschool center opened its fourth location in Doylestown. Existing locations in Warrington, Warminster and Horsham all offer child care for infants, and toddlers all the way to pre-kindergarten as well as before and after school care for school-age children up to 12 years old. In addition to providing reliable childcare services that families know and love all over Bucks County, the Doylestown location will offer kindergarten.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Holiday chili luncheon, quilt raffle set for Dec. 3

A holiday chili luncheon and quilt raffle is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Newtown Presbyterian Church, 25 N. Chancellor St. in Newtown. Enjoy chili (meat or vegetarian), cornbread, salad, dessert and beverage. Ticket proceeds benefit the maintenance and beautification of the Historic Presbyterian Church on Sycamore St., built in 1769. The church is used during the summer for Sunday worship and for special occasions.
NEWTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Doylestown Hospital Receives 13th Straight ‘A’ Grade for Hospital, Patient Safety

Doylestown Health has once again been ranked highly for its attention to the safety of their patients and staff on a yearly basis. The ‘A’ grade comes from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit organization that focused on patient safety. With their latest ranking, the Bucks County medical facility is the only one in the entire state to receive 13 consecutive top rankings from the nonprofit.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Hampton Times

Annual Holiday Sock Drive is underway

Newtown podiatrist Dr. Lawrence Kalker is once again partnering with Valley Youth House in Warminster, the Bucks County Emergency Homeless Shelter in Levittown and the Coalition to Shelter and Support the Homeless in Doylestown for the 10th annual Holiday Sock Drive to benefit the three facilities. The Sock Drive takes...
NEWTOWN, PA
WHYY

Montgomery County residents sleep on courthouse steps to make homelessness more ‘visible’ and push for solutions

On Wednesday evening, some Montgomery County residents swapped their warm homes for the bitter cold. Residents pitched tents and slept on the steps of the Montgomery County Courthouse to make homelessness in the area more visible, and push for solutions. Mike Kingsley, shelter and outreach coordinator for the Norristown Hospitality...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Langhorne - Levittown Times

Langhorne, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Langhorne - Levittown, PA.

 https://lowerbuckstimes.com/c/langhorne-news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy