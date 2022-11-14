Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
$1M Grant for Indian King Tavern, Wallace House Historic SitesMorristown MinuteSomerset County, NJ
The Pullman Restaurant & Bar finally opens in Bryn MawrMarilyn JohnsonBryn Mawr, PA
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Cairn University Opera Theater presents ‘With Thanksgiving’ Nov. 18
Cairn University Opera Theater is performing the fall production “With Thanksgiving” on Friday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at Chatlos Chapel, located on the campus at 200 Manor Ave. in Langhorne. The cast will share scenes centered around expressions of gratitude from top operas and musicals. Tickets are...
Lenape Valley Foundation’s Community Care Celebration raises over $30,000
Lenape Valley Foundation, a nonprofit provider of behavioral health services, recently held its Community Care Celebration at Hotel du Village in New Hope. The event raised over $30,000 and recognized several individuals and organizations for their community advocacy. Honorees included:. – Alan Hartl, former LVF CEO, recipient of the Ed...
Winners of Bucks County Short Fiction Contest announced
The winners of the Bucks County Short Fiction Contest, hosted and funded by Bucks County Community College, have been announced. Bob McCrillis, of Doylestown, won first place for “Hotel Oklahoma.” Megan Monforte, of Doylestown, was awarded second place for “Strawberry Moon.” Jennifer Fritch, of New Hope, captured third place for “Come Clean.” Novelist Margarita Montimore, author of Oona Out of Order and Acts of Violet, made the final selection.
buckscountyherald.com
Child care center opens in Doylestown
Vámonos Childcare, an early learning education and preschool center opened its fourth location in Doylestown. Existing locations in Warrington, Warminster and Horsham all offer child care for infants, and toddlers all the way to pre-kindergarten as well as before and after school care for school-age children up to 12 years old. In addition to providing reliable childcare services that families know and love all over Bucks County, the Doylestown location will offer kindergarten.
Holiday chili luncheon, quilt raffle set for Dec. 3
A holiday chili luncheon and quilt raffle is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Newtown Presbyterian Church, 25 N. Chancellor St. in Newtown. Enjoy chili (meat or vegetarian), cornbread, salad, dessert and beverage. Ticket proceeds benefit the maintenance and beautification of the Historic Presbyterian Church on Sycamore St., built in 1769. The church is used during the summer for Sunday worship and for special occasions.
Creepy and kooky: NVMT announces spring musical ‘The Addams Family’
They’re mysterious and spooky, all together ooky…and coming to Neshaminy High School in spring 2023. Neshaminy Valley Music Theatre, a nationally-recognized nonprofit founded in 1956, announced that its next musical is The Addams Family, on stage at the Theodore Kloos Auditorium on March 25, 26 and 30, and April 1 and 2.
Action News Anchor Rick Williams honored with PABJ's 2022 Journalist of the Year award
Congratulations to anchor Rick Williams who received the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists' 2022 Journalist of the Year award!
Doylestown Bakery Celebrates Local Entrepreneurship, Small Businesses on Third Anniversary of Their Opening
The Bucks County bakery is supporting local businesses in celebration of three years in Doylestown. A Bucks County bakery is celebrating three years of business by commemorating the spirt of entrepreneurship and local businesses. Le Macaron, a bakery in Doylestown that focuses on its namesake dessert item, recently posted support...
Doylestown Hospital Receives 13th Straight ‘A’ Grade for Hospital, Patient Safety
Doylestown Health has once again been ranked highly for its attention to the safety of their patients and staff on a yearly basis. The ‘A’ grade comes from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit organization that focused on patient safety. With their latest ranking, the Bucks County medical facility is the only one in the entire state to receive 13 consecutive top rankings from the nonprofit.
Doylestown Farmhouse, Owned by Famous Composer, to be Turned Into Museum Celebrating his Legacy
The historic farm property was once owned by a local composer known throughout the world.Image via Grace Alfiero. A historic property in Bucks County will soon be turned into a museum and education center that focuses on its most famous tenet. Ted Chapin wrote about the historic property in American Theatre.
West Chester Man Pens New Biography on Philadelphia’s Only Vietnam War Medal of Honor Recipient
Graduation from basic training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Michael is second from the left, top row.Image via KYW Newsradio. West Chester native Kevin Ferris has co-authored a new biography about Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s only Vietnam War Medal of Honor recipient, writes Bibiana Correa for KYW Newsradio.
Annual Holiday Sock Drive is underway
Newtown podiatrist Dr. Lawrence Kalker is once again partnering with Valley Youth House in Warminster, the Bucks County Emergency Homeless Shelter in Levittown and the Coalition to Shelter and Support the Homeless in Doylestown for the 10th annual Holiday Sock Drive to benefit the three facilities. The Sock Drive takes...
See Where This Chester County Town Ranks in Most Popular Areas in PA to Move To
A new migration report from moveBuddha reveals that more people are moving out-of-state than in-state since 2020. Some of the reasons for fleeing the Keystone State include high-taxes, weather, lifestyle, or career changes, writes Joe Robison for moveBudda.com. Most people are flocking to Florida, California, Texas, North Carolina, and New...
Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgeon on Jordan Davis' recovery
Dr. John Minnich joined Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show on Tuesday to discuss the high ankle sprain of Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis.
thedp.com
Students express safety concerns in local Wawa stores following recent store closures
After two Wawa convenience stores in Philadelphia have closed within the past month due to security issues, some Penn students say they are concerned about safety in Philadelphia retail spaces. In October, Wawa announced that it will shut down two of its stores in Center City — one on 12th...
Philadelphia grocer, businessman Jeff Brown announces run for mayor
Jeff Brown is the founder and previously served as Chairman, and CEO of Brown's Super Stores, Inc., a twelve-store supermarket chain trading under the ShopRite and The Fresh Grocer supermarket brands.
Pink, a Doylestown Native, Set to Return Home Next Year to Perform
The Doylestown native will return to the Philadelphia area for a major show next year. One of Bucks County’s most famous figures in the music industry will be returning to her home area for a big show in 2023. Alecia Beth Moore Hart, known by her stage name Pink,...
Student families chime in on Philadelphia schools calendar as district maps out next 2 years
The public is getting a chance to weigh in as the School District of Philadelphia develops its calendar for the next two school years. Starting before Labor Day, and half-days for report card conferences, emerged as major issues.
Montgomery County residents sleep on courthouse steps to make homelessness more ‘visible’ and push for solutions
On Wednesday evening, some Montgomery County residents swapped their warm homes for the bitter cold. Residents pitched tents and slept on the steps of the Montgomery County Courthouse to make homelessness in the area more visible, and push for solutions. Mike Kingsley, shelter and outreach coordinator for the Norristown Hospitality...
Winterfest Goes Dark for Dec. 10 King of Prussia Town Center Event … It’s Still On, Just Adding Evening Hours
Winterfest 2022, Dec. 10 at the King of Prussia Town Center, will be just as magical but also feature an after-dark version. Winterfest, the annual holiday event at the King of Prussia Town Center returns for its fifth edition on Dec. 10. But this year, it will have an added glow.
Langhorne - Levittown Times
Langhorne, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Langhorne - Levittown, PA.https://lowerbuckstimes.com/c/langhorne-news/
Comments / 0