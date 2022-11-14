ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
wilsonpost.com

Tennessee collects $1.14B in sales taxes in October, putting state $585.5M over revenue estimate

(The Center Square) — The state of Tennessee has collected $585.8 million more than budgeted in taxes and fees in the first three months of the fiscal year. That’s after the state collected $4.6 billion more than its initial budgeted estimate for last fiscal year. Tennessee’s State Funding Board heard testimony Thursday from economists as it worked toward establishing next fiscal year’s estimates.
TENNESSEE STATE
wilsonpost.com

Second-generation game warden Lowery honored

Wildlife officer Bob Lowery has been patrolling Middle Tennessee’s woods and waters for 30 years, following in the boot-prints of his dad, Bob Sr., who in 1950 became one of the area’s first game wardens. “A lot has changed since then,” says Lowery, who was recently honored by...
SMITH COUNTY, TN
wilsonpost.com

Stars dancing for MJ4Hope

The first Dancing with the Mt. Juliet Stars, a fundraising event for MJ4Hope, was held last Saturday at the Dynamic Ballroom and Performing Arts. Six community personalities and their pro dancing partners competed. Fire Department of Mt. Juliet Jamie Luffman and his partner and dance studio co-owner Kami Weber were selected as the audience favorite; Streamline Event Agency COO Christa Acevedo and her partner and dance studio co-owner Mark Weber were selected the judges favorite; and MJ4Hope Executive Director Amy Breedlove and her partner Jonathan Bungard had the most online donations. According to event organizers, the event raised more than $7,500 which will be donated to teachers moving back into Stoner Creek Elementary and to set up a music scholarship for a student.
wilsonpost.com

Mt. Juliet delays vote on $2.9 million land purchase

Voicing concerns about being “land speculators” and “biting off more than we can chew” Mt. Juliet city commissioners decided spending nearly $3 million to purchase land to expand the public works and engineering department facilities needed more negotiations with the landowners at their Monday meeting. Commissioners...

Comments / 0

Community Policy