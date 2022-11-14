Read full article on original website
wilsonpost.com
Tennessee collects $1.14B in sales taxes in October, putting state $585.5M over revenue estimate
(The Center Square) — The state of Tennessee has collected $585.8 million more than budgeted in taxes and fees in the first three months of the fiscal year. That’s after the state collected $4.6 billion more than its initial budgeted estimate for last fiscal year. Tennessee’s State Funding Board heard testimony Thursday from economists as it worked toward establishing next fiscal year’s estimates.
Second-generation game warden Lowery honored
Wildlife officer Bob Lowery has been patrolling Middle Tennessee’s woods and waters for 30 years, following in the boot-prints of his dad, Bob Sr., who in 1950 became one of the area’s first game wardens. “A lot has changed since then,” says Lowery, who was recently honored by...
Tennessee economic development agency wants $202.5M in additional funds mainly for incentives
(The Center Square) — Tennessee’s Department of Economic and Community Development asked for $202.5 million in additional budget outlays for next fiscal year in its budget request meeting with Gov. Bill Lee and staff. The largest portion of the budget increase was for $103 million in FastTrack grants,...
MT. JULIET MOVER: Justin Beasley, City of Mt. Juliet Public Information Officer
Please tell us a little about yourself. “I was born in Memphis and raised in West Tennessee between Jackson and Covington where my parents live. I now live in Murfreesboro, where me and my wife met, went to college, and are involved at our church, World Outreach Church.”
Public Notices Week of November 16, 2022 for Mt Juliet Chronicle
Sealed Bids for “John Wright Road Sewer Extension” will be received at the office of the City of Mt Juliet Finance Department at 2425 N Mt Juliet Rd Mt Juliet, TN on or before 10:00am on November 30, 2022. Details are available at http://www.mtjuliet-tn.gov/bids.aspx. |
Stars dancing for MJ4Hope
The first Dancing with the Mt. Juliet Stars, a fundraising event for MJ4Hope, was held last Saturday at the Dynamic Ballroom and Performing Arts. Six community personalities and their pro dancing partners competed. Fire Department of Mt. Juliet Jamie Luffman and his partner and dance studio co-owner Kami Weber were selected as the audience favorite; Streamline Event Agency COO Christa Acevedo and her partner and dance studio co-owner Mark Weber were selected the judges favorite; and MJ4Hope Executive Director Amy Breedlove and her partner Jonathan Bungard had the most online donations. According to event organizers, the event raised more than $7,500 which will be donated to teachers moving back into Stoner Creek Elementary and to set up a music scholarship for a student.
Mt. Juliet delays vote on $2.9 million land purchase
Voicing concerns about being “land speculators” and “biting off more than we can chew” Mt. Juliet city commissioners decided spending nearly $3 million to purchase land to expand the public works and engineering department facilities needed more negotiations with the landowners at their Monday meeting. Commissioners...
