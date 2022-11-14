Read full article on original website
Related
beeherald.com
Sheriff’s office busts marijuana distributors
A pair of alleged local marijuana dealers who are believed to have conducted illegal drug operations together were apprehended last week by the Greene County sheriff’s office. The duo is allegedly responsible for distributing marijuana to more than 25 minors, according to local deputy interviews,. Lori Gannon, 61, of...
WOWT
Chase into Pottawattamie County helps authorities nab burglary suspect
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Another stolen gun taken off Omaha-metro area streets by Iowa deputies helped law enforcement solve a few other crimes as well. Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s deputies found the stolen weapon after chasing two people on the run from Mills County Sheriff’s deputies. It all...
kjan.com
Griswold man injured in a UTV/pickup collision
(Griswold, Iowa) – A collision in Cass County between a pickup truck and a Polaris Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV), Tuesday, resulted in one person being transported to the hospital. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports at around 10:35-a.m., deputies and area first responders were called out to the area of Highway 48 and Whitney Street, in Griswold, for a motor vehicle accident with injuries.
Red Oak Man Suffers Gunshot Wound
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police responded to 102 E. Elm Street for a man with a gunshot wound to the hip. When the officer’s arrived at the scene, 30-year-old Kyle Lee Foster stated he was cleaning an old .22 caliber rifle, did not check to see if it was loaded, and the gun discharged and struck the man’s hip.
kjan.com
Des Moines Man Sentenced for Discharging a Firearm During a Drug Deal, Resulting in the Death of a 15-Year-Old Boy
Des Moines, Iowa – Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa, Thursday, said 22-year-old Brett Michael Dobberke, of Des Moines, was sentenced to 16 years in prison for discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute it.
Atlantic woman arrested for Involuntary Manslaughter and Drug Charge to be sentenced Monday
(Atlantic) Sentencing will be held Monday for an Atlantic woman arrested in October for Intent to Manufacture/Deliver a Controlled Substance and Involuntary Manslaughter. According to court records, the attorney for Jenny Clark entered a written arraignment and plea of guilty last week. Sentencing will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, November 21st.
1380kcim.com
Carroll Woman Accused Of Brandishing Handgun At Carroll Convenience Store Pleads Guilty
A Carroll woman arrested last month after brandishing a handgun at a local convenience store has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors. According to Carroll County District Court records, 28-year-old Jau Shay Leonna Tanshoir Battle was charged with three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, for threatening employees with a handgun at the BP Country Store in the 400 block of U.S. Highway 30 on Oct. 5. Battle submitted guilty pleas to all three charges last week and was released from the Carroll County jail pending her appearance for a Jan. 12 sentencing hearing. Each count carries a maximum penalty of up to two years in prison and $6,250 in fines.
kmaland.com
Suspects in Mills, Pottawattamie County pursuit linked to numerous burglaries
(Council Bluffs) – Two suspects who were apprehended in a pursuit earlier this month have been connected to numerous burglaries in Pottawattamie and Sarpy counties. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says authorities have recovered numerous stolen items from a vehicle that was used in an attempt to flee from officers on November 7th. During the pursuit, the suspects allegedly fled from a traffic stop, reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour on Highway 34 and Interstate 29. The vehicle was eventually stopped using stop sticks near the intersection of Highway 92 and Harry Langdon Boulevard.
Ankeny warns of police officer impersonator
(Ankeny, IA) — The Ankeny Police Department is warning the public about a police officer impersonator. The department says a resident got a message from Police Sergeant James Wilson, saying he needed to speak with her about a confidential legal matter. Ankeny Police say the impersonator will ask for personal information, money, or gift cards. If anyone calls, claiming to be from a law enforcement agency, asking for information or money, they say to report the call to local authorities.
Griswold man arrested on drug charges in Adams County
(Adams Co) The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Carl Daniel of Griswold following a traffic stop near the intersection of Dogwood Avenue and Highway 34 in Corning Saturday. Upon further investigation, a probable cause search was conducted. Located in the vehicle was 23 grams of Methamphetamine. Daniel was...
kjan.com
Rollover accident reported on I-80 in Cass County
(Cass County, Iowa) – Numerous accidents have been reported in the area this (Wednesday) morning. The most recent was a van pulling a U-Haul Trailer that went into the north ditch off I-80 westbound near mile marker 56. Marne Fire and Rescue, Atlantic Fire and Rescue and Cass EMS were requested at the scene. The accident took place at around 7:19-a.m.
Missing Iowa Police K9 Found… 25 Miles Away From Station
My first thought upon seeing this story was "What? How do police officers lose a K9 that's part of their unit? How would that happen given the training of the dog and the fact that we rely on law enforcement to help us find missing persons?" Let alone how this...
kjan.com
Red Oak Police report man injured while cleaning rifle
The Red Oak Police Department reports a man suffered a gunshot wound while cleaning a rifle on Tuesday. Officers were dispatched to 102 E. Elm Street in Red Oak for a male with a gun shot wound to the hip. It was determined that 30-year-old Kyle Lee Foster of Red Oak was cleaning an old .22 caliber rifle and didn’t check to see if it was loaded. The rifle discharged and struck him in the hip. He was transported to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the left hip.
weareiowa.com
Suspect in custody following vehicular pursuit, crash in downtown Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A suspect crashed into a building in downtown Des Moines Monday morning following a vehicular pursuit, Des Moines Police say. A DMPD officer initiated a traffic stop near SE 1st Street and MLK Jr. Parkway, leading to a pursuit. The driver reportedly has felony warrants out for their arrest.
kwayradio.com
Ames Woman Fired Gun in Waterloo Apartment
An Ames woman has been arrested for firing a gun in a Waterloo apartment complex Sunday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 27 year old Kierra Manley says she was in the entryway at 765 Russell Road around 11pm Sunday when someone charged at her with a knife. Manley says she then pulled a gun and fired a single shot into the air. Officers found a bullet hole in the ceiling. No injuries have been reported.
Iowa dad pleads guilty in death of daughter who accidentally shot herself
Akeem Holmes, 33, entered a guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter, neglect of a dependent person, and making firearms available to a minor, according to the Polk County Clerk of Court’s office.
Man arrested for threatening to blow up Iowa town’s police station, library
A man was arrested Saturday after threatening to blow up the Des Moines Public Library and Des Moines Police Station.
kjan.com
Council Bluffs man drives the wrong way & crashes in Omaha
(Omaha, NE) – Police in Omaha report a Pottawattamie County man died early today (Tuesday), in a crash that occurred as he was traveling the wrong direction on the one-way, eastbound only Harney Street, in the City’s Blackstone District. Authorities report 27-year-old DJ Michael Myers, of Council Bluffs, died when he lost control of his 2020 Kia Forte, which struck a tree near 37th Street and Harney Street. The crash happened at around 12:20-a.m.
Update on three vehicle accident in Atlantic
(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department released more information on a three-vehicle accident in Atlantic that occurred Friday morning. According to the report, Case Arnold, of Atlantic, was driving eastbound on Highway 6 (7th Street), approaching Walnut Street with a red light. Chelsey Christensen, of Atlantic, was southbound on Walnut Street with a green light. Richard Whetstone, of Atlantic, was northbound on Walnut Street, waiting on a red light to change to green. Arnold ran the red light and struck Christensen’s vehicle at the intersection, pushing it into Whetstone’s vehicle. Arnold’s vehicle eventually struck a tree at 705 Walnut and came to a stop.
kjan.com
Barn fire north of KJAN Wednesday morning
(Rural Atlantic, Iowa) – Firefighters from Atlantic were requested for a barn fire north of town early this (Wednesday) morning, north of the KJAN Studios. The blaze was reported at 2:40-a.m., on the property at 55717 Olive Street (The Steve Andersen property). The first crew on the scene reported a fully engulfed structure fire. A second page was requested at 3:08-a.m.
Comments / 0