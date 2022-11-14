A Carroll woman arrested last month after brandishing a handgun at a local convenience store has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors. According to Carroll County District Court records, 28-year-old Jau Shay Leonna Tanshoir Battle was charged with three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, for threatening employees with a handgun at the BP Country Store in the 400 block of U.S. Highway 30 on Oct. 5. Battle submitted guilty pleas to all three charges last week and was released from the Carroll County jail pending her appearance for a Jan. 12 sentencing hearing. Each count carries a maximum penalty of up to two years in prison and $6,250 in fines.

CARROLL COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO