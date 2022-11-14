ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7 Chicago

Wrong-way driver who hit Southern California law enforcement recruits arrested, authorities say

WHITTIER, Calif. -- The 22-year-old driver who slammed into a group of law-enforcement recruits out for a training run in LA County has been arrested, authorities announced. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with attempted murder of a peace officer(s).
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ABC7 Chicago

5.3 magnitude earthquake hits western Texas, southern New Mexico

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake rattled western Texas and southern New Mexico on Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The epicenter was northwest of Pecos, Texas, about 170 miles east of El Paso, the National Weather Service in El Paso tweeted. The earthquake occurred around 3:30 p.m. local time. Data...
TEXAS STATE

