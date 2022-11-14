Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama calls off execution after problem with venous access
ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — An appellate court on Thursday night ordered a halt to the scheduled execution of an Alabama inmate convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife, but the state is appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court to proceed with the lethal injection. The 11th U.S Circuit Court of Appeals issued a stay blocking the execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith, 57, after he raised concerns about problems with venous access at the state’s last two scheduled lethal injections. The state quickly appealed the order. Prosecutors said Smith was one of two men who were...
WETM
Pence on if Trump should be president again: ‘I think we’ll have better choices in the future’
(The Hill) — Former Vice President Mike Pence said in an interview that aired Monday that he believes there are “better choices” when asked if former President Donald Trump should ever be president again. “Do you believe that Donald Trump should ever be president again?” ABC’s David...
WETM
Mental crises excluded from some state abortion exemptions
Mental health advocates say there’s a cruel quirk in abortion bans in several states: There are exemptions for life-threatening emergencies, but psychiatric crises don’t count. It makes no sense to an Arizona mother of three who became suicidal during her fourth pregnancy and says an abortion saved her...
It's Debatable: Affirmative action in college admissions
In this week's "It's Debatable" segment, Rick Rosen and Charles Moster debate the merits of affirmative action in college admissions. Rosen is the Glenn D. West Endowed Research Professor of Law at the Texas Tech University School of Law and a retired U.S. Army colonel. Moster is founder of the Moster Law Firm based in Lubbock with seven offices including Austin, Dallas, and Houston. Moster 1 - ...
Democrats stress continued importance of Georgia’s U.S. Senate race despite party’s majority control
With Senate seats in Arizona and Nevada going to Democrats, the party will be assured of a slim majority regardless of whether Herschel Walker defeats Sen. Raphael Warnock in next month’s runoff election, now less than three weeks away. When Warnock and fellow Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff won their runoffs in 2021, they allowed Democrats […] The post Democrats stress continued importance of Georgia’s U.S. Senate race despite party’s majority control appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
WETM
Border officials brace for new migrant surge with Title 42 gone
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – El Paso officials are preparing for a new influx of migrants – one that some have said could dwarf September’s Venezuelan surge – now that a federal judge has given the Biden administration five weeks to end Title 42 expulsions.
WETM
Migrants roll dice ahead of Title 42 demise, cross into U.S.
JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – A steady trickle of women with children and single adults crossed the Rio Grande from Juarez to El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday. This happened a day after U.S. Federal District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington, D.C., ordered the Biden administration to stop using the Title 42 public health order to expel migrants to Mexico. The same judge early Wednesday gave the administration five weeks to comply with his order.
Comments / 0