ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — An appellate court on Thursday night ordered a halt to the scheduled execution of an Alabama inmate convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife, but the state is appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court to proceed with the lethal injection. The 11th U.S Circuit Court of Appeals issued a stay blocking the execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith, 57, after he raised concerns about problems with venous access at the state’s last two scheduled lethal injections. The state quickly appealed the order. Prosecutors said Smith was one of two men who were...

ALABAMA STATE ・ 21 MINUTES AGO