ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Taylor Swift fills in blank spaces on her calendar with 17 new Eras Tour dates

Taylor Swift knows no bounds when it comes to giving her fans what they want. This time that includes 17 more tour dates to her already jam-packed The Eras Tour schedule. The mega-pop superstar first delighted fans with the news of The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, marking her first tour since her Reputation album in 2018. On Nov. 4, she gave Swifties a mini heart attack by adding eight more dates to the schedule. Now, she’s added 17 more, according to her website, resulting in the Screams Heard ‘Round the World.
Elite Daily

Selena Gomez’s My Mind & Me Merch Collection Is So Empowering

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me dropped Nov. 2 on Apple TV+. The documentary, which chronicled Gomez’s physical and mental health struggles for six years, touched on everything from her breakup from Justin Bieber to her lupus diagnosis. In recent years, Gomez hasn’t been shy about speaking about her mental health. And now, 100% of the net proceeds from the new Selena Gomez My Mind & Me merch collection will be going to her fund that provides resources and education for others who are struggling.
Elite Daily

Taylor Revealed Which Of Her Songs She’s Most Proud Of

One of Taylor Swift’s most treasured songs received major recognition from the 2022 Grammy nominations on Nov. 15. In celebrating this success, Swift just to happen to reveal this song is also the one she’s most proud of. Can you guess what song it is? Hint: The track is a ten-minute gem about heartache and that infamous, yet non-existent red scarf.
NME

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ ticket sale cancelled due to “extraordinarily high demand”

The general sale for Taylor Swift‘s ‘The Eras Tour’ via Ticketmaster has been pulled at the last minute due to “extraordinarily high demand”. Ticketmaster announced today (November 17) that its planned general sale tomorrow (November 18) for Swift’s 2023 North American tour dates has been pulled owing to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand”.
TENNESSEE STATE
Elite Daily

How 2022 Became Bebe Rexha’s Unexpectedly “Good” Year

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha didn’t set out to make this year’s biggest sleeper hit — but they’re just that good. The story of “I’m Good (Blue)” starts with a demo recorded together in 2017 that Guetta included in his Ultra Music Festival set the same year. As is the case with many recent pop hits, the song’s recognition — specifically, a snippet of Guetta’s Ultra live version — came years later thanks to a little unexpected TikTok magic.
Elite Daily

Can TikTok’s Red Nail Theory Help You Attract A Partner?

According to TikTok, a red manicure is the way to go if you’re trying to attract a new partner. Not only is it a sexy hue that hints at power and confidence, but it also seems to remind men… of their mothers?? Freud would love this one. We did a deep dive into the evidence to see whether the theory actually works, and let me just say, it’s probably worth booking that nail appointment. READ MORE.
Elite Daily

Miracles Happen! The Princess Diaries 3 Is In The Works

The original The Princess Diaries, starring a then-unknown Anne Hathaway and the iconic Julie Andrews, was only expected to be a modest hit when it debuted in 2001. However, its runaway commercial success spawned a sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, in 2004. Although a capstone to make it a trilogy was discussed, it never got off the ground... until now. The Princess Diaries 3 is reportedly in development, so get ready for another trip to Genovia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy