Audubon Councilman resigns because he’s moving out of the City
(Audubon, Iowa) – The City Council in Audubon will be mulling over ways to fill a vacancy on the Council created by the news during their meeting on Monday, that Councilman Nick Weihs is resigning. His resignation is due to the fact Weihs is moving out of the Audubon City limits. Weih’s term expires in Dec., 2025.
Atlantic City Administrator says financial belt-tightening is coming
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Thanksgiving is typically the time those at the table loosening their belts to take-in all the goodies, but when it comes to spending, the City of Atlantic is going to be tightening its financial belt. That’s the message City Administrator John Lund essentially conveyed to the Council during their meeting, Wednesday. Lund gave the Council a copy of the Property Tax Report he also gave the City’s Department Heads.
Cass County Sheriff’s report: Arrests from 11/4-15/22
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has issued a report on several arrests that occurred between November 4th and the 15th. On November 15th, deputies arrested 30-year-old Cerriece Cusick, of Loveland, CO, for OWI 1st Offense. Cusick was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held.
Cass Health Receives Performance Leadership Award for both Quality and Patient Outcomes
ATLANTIC, IOWA – As part of the National Rural Health Day celebration today, Cass Health announced it has been recognized with two 2022 Performance Leadership Awards for excellence in both Quality and Patient Outcomes. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, the Performance Leadership Awards honor top quartile performance (75th percentile or above). Among all the nation’s rural hospitals, Cass Health ranked above the 95th percentile in both Quality and Outcomes.
Grants awarded to Cass & Audubon County Community Foundations
(Atlantic & Audubon) – Officials with the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa have announced awards of $36,000 to the Cass County Community Foundation and $53,150 to the Audubon County Community Foundations, as part of the organization’s Fall 2022 Grant Cycle. The funds will be used in each respective county for nonprofit organizations and community projects. All grantees met the criteria as Cass or Audubon County nonprofit agencies or organizations, with charitable missions supporting community needs in the areas of civic engagement, culture, health, education, and social services. Only organizations providing services in Cass or Audubon County were eligible to apply in each separate county.
Harrison County Burn Ban rescinded
(Logan, Iowa) – The Harrison County Emergency Management Agency, Tuesday, said a Burn Ban that had been in-place since late last month, is officially canceled. The ban was rescinded as of 10-a.m. Tuesday (11/15/22). A news release from the EMA said “Residents may resume open burning,” but noted that...
Mills County Sheriff’s report, 11/15/22: 4 arrests & 3 non-injury accidents
(Glenwood, Iowa) – The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports there were four recent arrests and three non-injury accidents. On Sunday (Nov. 13), Beau Stephen Brodersen, of Plattsmouth, NE, was arrested for OWI/1st offense, following a traffic stop on 195th Street at around 5:50-a.m. ( Bond $1,000). At around...
Griswold man injured in a UTV/pickup collision
(Griswold, Iowa) – A collision in Cass County between a pickup truck and a Polaris Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV), Tuesday, resulted in one person being transported to the hospital. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports at around 10:35-a.m., deputies and area first responders were called out to the area of Highway 48 and Whitney Street, in Griswold, for a motor vehicle accident with injuries.
Atlantic Food Pantry will be closed on Thanksgiving Day
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic Food Pantry will be CLOSED on Thanksgiving Day, November 24. Officials say the drive-through distribution that week will be on WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23, 12:30 PM. Please note also, that Atlantic Food Pantry is now at 704 W. 7th Street, and not their old location on W. 4th Street.
Nominations for 2022 Angel of Christmas Now Being Accepted
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce and Cass Health are now accepting nominations for the 2022 Angel(s) of Christmas. The Angel of Christmas is a tradition in Atlantic recognizing and thanking area residents who symbolize the true meaning of the season. Angels exemplify the true holiday spirit all year long – putting others first, spreading generosity and sharing the holiday spirit with everyone they meet. “Sometimes we forget the true meaning of the season and I think celebrating people who put others first and spread holiday cheer all year long deserve to be recognized,” Bailey Smith, Executive Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce said.
Council Bluffs man drives the wrong way & crashes in Omaha
(Omaha, NE) – Police in Omaha report a Pottawattamie County man died early today (Tuesday), in a crash that occurred as he was traveling the wrong direction on the one-way, eastbound only Harney Street, in the City’s Blackstone District. Authorities report 27-year-old DJ Michael Myers, of Council Bluffs, died when he lost control of his 2020 Kia Forte, which struck a tree near 37th Street and Harney Street. The crash happened at around 12:20-a.m.
Red Oak Police report man injured while cleaning rifle
The Red Oak Police Department reports a man suffered a gunshot wound while cleaning a rifle on Tuesday. Officers were dispatched to 102 E. Elm Street in Red Oak for a male with a gun shot wound to the hip. It was determined that 30-year-old Kyle Lee Foster of Red Oak was cleaning an old .22 caliber rifle and didn’t check to see if it was loaded. The rifle discharged and struck him in the hip. He was transported to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the left hip.
Another airline joins the Epply Airfield lineup
OMAHA, Neb. — An official with the Omaha Airport Authority said Tuesday, Epply Airfield in Omaha, has welcomed its eighth airline. Dave Roth, Chief Executive Officer for the Airport Authority, said beginning in May, Sun Country will offer a direct flight between Omaha and Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport. The...
DAISY Award Presented to Brooke Dreager, RN
Atlantic, IA – Officials with Cass Health report Registered Nurse Brooke Dreager was honored with the DAISY Award this week. Dreager has worked at Cass Health since September 2014. Initially a nurse on the Inpatient Services team, she transitioned to the Obstetrics Unit in January 2015. She says “When I was doing my clinicals in nursing school, seeing a baby born, it just felt like the right path for me. Everything that has to come together for a baby to be born – it’s truly a miracle. OB is very much my happy place.”
(UPDATE) Cause of barn fire near Atlantic undetermined
(Rural Atlantic, Iowa) – A fire that destroyed a barn north of Atlantic, Wednesday morning, had apparently been burned undetected for several hours prior to smoke and flames having been seen. Atlantic Fire was dispatched at around 2:40-a.m., to the scene at 55717 Olive Street. Fire Chief Tom Cappel….
Harvest Market Now Accepting Preorders
ATLANTIC, IA (November 14, 2022) – Harvest Market 2022 is now accepting preorders. For information and to preorder for Harvest Market 2022, visit www.ProduceInTheParkAtlanticIowa.com. Shoppers will pick up preorders and have the chance. to shop Harvest Market in-person at the Cass County Community Center on Monday, November 21 from...
