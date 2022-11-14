(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce and Cass Health are now accepting nominations for the 2022 Angel(s) of Christmas. The Angel of Christmas is a tradition in Atlantic recognizing and thanking area residents who symbolize the true meaning of the season. Angels exemplify the true holiday spirit all year long – putting others first, spreading generosity and sharing the holiday spirit with everyone they meet. “Sometimes we forget the true meaning of the season and I think celebrating people who put others first and spread holiday cheer all year long deserve to be recognized,” Bailey Smith, Executive Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce said.

