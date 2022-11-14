Read full article on original website
Alabama calls off execution after problem with venous access
ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — An appellate court on Thursday night ordered a halt to the scheduled execution of an Alabama inmate convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife, but the state is appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court to proceed with the lethal injection. The 11th U.S Circuit Court of Appeals issued a stay blocking the execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith, 57, after he raised concerns about problems with venous access at the state’s last two scheduled lethal injections. The state quickly appealed the order. Prosecutors said Smith was one of two men who were...
Alabama calls off execution after problem with venous access
ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama on Thursday night called off the scheduled execution of a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife after the state had trouble establishing venous access and the state faced a midnight deadline to get the execution underway. Alabama Department...
