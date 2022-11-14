ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Staten Island Advance

‘Death to traitors’: Targeting FBI office, female-led terrorist group bombs Staten Island federal building in 1983

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – In January 1983, Staten Island found itself on the front lines of a domestic terror campaign where a female-led cadre of self-avowed Communists bombed federal buildings and facilities, including the U.S. Senate building in Washington, D.C. The target here was a facility familiar to generations...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Political analyst weighs in on Trump’s 2024 presidential bid

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday night that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. The announcement marks the beginning of Trump’s third presidential campaign as a serious political figure. Dr. Basil Smikle, Jr., a political analyst and director of the public policy program at Hunter College, joined PIX11 […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
howafrica.com

Black Cosplayer Tapped by New York Mayor Eric Adams As New Judge

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has appointed five new members to the city’s judiciary, including well-known cosplayer Dale Fong-Frederick. According to the New York Post, Fong-Fredrick, 51, is known among fellow fantasy Middle Ages enthusiasts as Sir Jibril al-Dakhil, the fictional “son of a Moorish baron and a mother born of Spanish royalty” who is rumored to “competently dance the pole in disguise,” according to the Society of Creative Anachronism (SCA) website.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Republican Brooklyn Assembly member-elect voted in Manhattan last year

Assembly Member-elect Lester Chang’s voting record is raising questions about his eligibility to hold office in Brooklyn. The Republican, who won election to Brooklyn’s Assembly District 49 last week, beating 36-year incumbent Peter Abbate Jr., voted in Manhattan in last year’s general election, records show. That gives...
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg Announces Prison Sentence of Lower East Side Laundromat Stabber

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the sentencing of DWIGHT WILLIAMS, 59, to eight years in state prison for stabbing an employee of a Lower East Side laundromat after he was told to leave. On October 26, 2022, WILLIAMS was convicted by a New York State Supreme Court jury of Attempted Assault in the First Degree and Assault in the Second Degree.
MANHATTAN, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

U.S. Marshals task force captures and arrests fugitive wanted for fatal Jersey City shooting

A U.S. Marshals task force as captured and arrested a fugitive wanted for a fatal Jersey City shooting earlier this month, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Earlier today, members of the U.S. Marshals Service of New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of Jovahn Horne, Suarez said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Man smashed in head with blunt object in Bronx subway robbery

NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are searching for two more violent subway criminals. This time, police are looking for two men who approached a 57-year-old man inside the Tremont Avenue Station and struck him in the head with a blunt object. The two men then robbed the victim before fleeing. At this time, no arrests have been made. The post Man smashed in head with blunt object in Bronx subway robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

These scooter bandits are terrorizing people of all ages in Queens

NEW YORK, NY – With the rise in crime in New York City over the past few years, there has also been a rise in scooter-based thefts and attacks. Scooters are small, light, and can navigate quickly through New York City traffic. That’s why they are becoming the vehicle of choice for many people terrorizing the population of New York City. Now, the New York City Police Department is actively searching for a pair of men who are responsible for at least seven scooter-based robberies throughout Queens. Detectives with the NYPD believe two men, possibly of Hispanic origin, driving a The post These scooter bandits are terrorizing people of all ages in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

