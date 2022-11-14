Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050R.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Washington Examiner
New York lawyers disbarred for firebombing police car during George Floyd protests
A pair of New York lawyers who pleaded guilty to firebombing an empty police car during protests over the death of George Floyd in 2020 were disbarred by state attorney regulators this week. New York's Appellate Division on Tuesday ruled that Colinford Mattis, 34, and 33-year-old Urooj Rahman's guilty pleas...
Bloomberg adviser angered that Dem arrogance, ignorance of crime cost them critical New York seats
Former Mayor Bloomberg adviser Howard Wolfson slammed Democrats for reckless gerrymandering and ignoring New York's crime rate, thus losing them crucial House races.
‘Death to traitors’: Targeting FBI office, female-led terrorist group bombs Staten Island federal building in 1983
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – In January 1983, Staten Island found itself on the front lines of a domestic terror campaign where a female-led cadre of self-avowed Communists bombed federal buildings and facilities, including the U.S. Senate building in Washington, D.C. The target here was a facility familiar to generations...
Manhattan District Attorney vacates 188 cases tied to convicted cops
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged multiple developers with fraud. DA Alvin Bragg's office wants past convictions tossed on the grounds of due process violations, following investigations from the newly-created Post-Conviction Justice Unit. [ more › ]
Political analyst weighs in on Trump’s 2024 presidential bid
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday night that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. The announcement marks the beginning of Trump’s third presidential campaign as a serious political figure. Dr. Basil Smikle, Jr., a political analyst and director of the public policy program at Hunter College, joined PIX11 […]
New York's controversial conceal carry law upheld by appellate court
The conceal carry law banned guns in certain "sensitive areas" like Times Square.
‘They’re all adults’: How Democrats handled a post-hurricane political party in Puerto Rico
Few at the conference denied the optics of the November escape to the Caribbean are just weird.
NYPD COP CONVICTIONS TOSSED: 188 misdemeanors tied to 8 officers vacated by DA
Nearly 200 misdemeanor convictions tied to 8 NYPD officers who previously “abused their positions of power” – including bribery, stealing and selling firearms, and perjury – have been vacated, Manhattan District Attorney said Thursday.
howafrica.com
Black Cosplayer Tapped by New York Mayor Eric Adams As New Judge
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has appointed five new members to the city’s judiciary, including well-known cosplayer Dale Fong-Frederick. According to the New York Post, Fong-Fredrick, 51, is known among fellow fantasy Middle Ages enthusiasts as Sir Jibril al-Dakhil, the fictional “son of a Moorish baron and a mother born of Spanish royalty” who is rumored to “competently dance the pole in disguise,” according to the Society of Creative Anachronism (SCA) website.
cityandstateny.com
Republican Brooklyn Assembly member-elect voted in Manhattan last year
Assembly Member-elect Lester Chang’s voting record is raising questions about his eligibility to hold office in Brooklyn. The Republican, who won election to Brooklyn’s Assembly District 49 last week, beating 36-year incumbent Peter Abbate Jr., voted in Manhattan in last year’s general election, records show. That gives...
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Announces Prison Sentence of Lower East Side Laundromat Stabber
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the sentencing of DWIGHT WILLIAMS, 59, to eight years in state prison for stabbing an employee of a Lower East Side laundromat after he was told to leave. On October 26, 2022, WILLIAMS was convicted by a New York State Supreme Court jury of Attempted Assault in the First Degree and Assault in the Second Degree.
NBC New York
I-Team: More NYers are Being Arrested or Ticketed While Recording Video of NYPD
Data reported by the NYPD show police officers in New York City have dramatically increased enforcement against people using cell phone cameras to record the police. Under the city’s new “Right to Record” law, the NYPD must report statistics on how many people are arrested or ticketed while capturing video or pictures of police interactions.
hudsoncountyview.com
U.S. Marshals task force captures and arrests fugitive wanted for fatal Jersey City shooting
A U.S. Marshals task force as captured and arrested a fugitive wanted for a fatal Jersey City shooting earlier this month, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Earlier today, members of the U.S. Marshals Service of New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of Jovahn Horne, Suarez said in a statement.
Protester who threw Molotov cocktail at NYPD van sentenced to 6 years in prison
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Samantha Shader, a protester who threw a Molotov cocktail at an NYPD van filled with police officers during protests over George Floyd’s death in 2020, was sentenced to six years in prison on Tuesday. Shader, a 29-year-old from Saugerties in upstate New York, traveled to Brooklyn on May 29, 2020, to […]
Woman who threw Molotov cocktail at NYPD van gets 6 years in prison, apologizes to 'everybody'
A woman who pleaded guilty to tossing a lit Molotov cocktail at an occupied NYPD van during the 2020 George Floyd protests in Brooklyn was sentenced Tuesday to six years in prison.
Feds find cocaine worth $450K hidden in wheels of woman’s wheelchair
JAMAICA, N.Y. — A woman who arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Thursday saw very little of New York City after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers literally seized her wheels. According to a news release, Emelinda Paulino De Rivas, a citizen of the Dominican Republic, arrived...
Man smashed in head with blunt object in Bronx subway robbery
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are searching for two more violent subway criminals. This time, police are looking for two men who approached a 57-year-old man inside the Tremont Avenue Station and struck him in the head with a blunt object. The two men then robbed the victim before fleeing. At this time, no arrests have been made. The post Man smashed in head with blunt object in Bronx subway robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.
amny.com
NYPD arrests Midtown drug dealer with loaded gun and lengthy criminal history
An NYPD Public Safety Team arrested Tuesday afternoon a 21-year-old alleged drug dealer who was also found allegedly carrying an illegal firearm in Midtown, police sources confirmed. According to sources familiar with the incident, transit officers inside the 42nd Street Port Authority Bus Terminal train station spotted a man attempting...
These scooter bandits are terrorizing people of all ages in Queens
NEW YORK, NY – With the rise in crime in New York City over the past few years, there has also been a rise in scooter-based thefts and attacks. Scooters are small, light, and can navigate quickly through New York City traffic. That’s why they are becoming the vehicle of choice for many people terrorizing the population of New York City. Now, the New York City Police Department is actively searching for a pair of men who are responsible for at least seven scooter-based robberies throughout Queens. Detectives with the NYPD believe two men, possibly of Hispanic origin, driving a The post These scooter bandits are terrorizing people of all ages in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
Security firms are turning NYC's street trees into surveillance posts for guards
A Lower East Side tree with an electronic surveillance dot drilled into its trunk. The trees are watching. [ more › ]
