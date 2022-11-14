Read full article on original website
Biohazard Reunite With Classic Lineup, Announce 2023 Tour Dates + New Music
New York hardcore legends Biohazard have reunited with their classic lineup. The band is currently planning tour dates for 2023, new music, and a documentary to celebrate their 35th anniversary. It’s been over 10 years since Biohazard performed with frontman Evan Seinfeld. Seinfeld left the group in 2011, leading the...
NME
Yard Act announce dub version of debut album ‘The Overload’ by Mad Professor
Yard Act have announced a new dub version of their debut studio album ‘The Overload’. Created by dub music producer and engineer Mad Professor, ‘The Overdub’ has been previewed by an alternative take on ‘Pour Another’, titled ‘Pour More’ (listen below). The collection is available on vinyl now via Rough Trade.
Keithian collaborates with Shelli Bradley on ‘Say My Name’ inspired music video
Music artist Keithian and celebrity stylist Shelli Bradley recently collaborated on a major project that drew inspiration from Destiny’s Child’s famous “Say My Name” video. Keithian’s hit song “Chance” is a fun, compelling song with a mix of soul and sensuality. During the...
NOFX’s Fat Mike Launches New ‘Genre Fluid’ Band Codefendants
NOFX bandleader "Fat" Mike Burkett has officially launched a new group called Codefendants. The outfit, which includes the hip-hop artist Ceschi Ramos and the vocalist Sam King of the punk band Get Dead, call themselves a "genre-fluid" musical collective. Combining rap, rock, new wave and other musical styles, Codefendants kicked...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: 3 Reasons Why We’re Crazy About Nigeran Rising Star Tems
Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems has been heating up the music industry thanks to her captivating raspy vocal stylings. Following her performance on Wizkid’s 2020 summer anthem “Essence,” everyone wants to work with the songwriter. Rapper Future said he felt connected immediately after hearing her r&b ballad “Higher.” Tem’s success has garnered her several recognitions, including two nominations at the Soul Train Awards 2022, including “Best New Artist” and “Best R&B/Soul Female Artist.” Ahead of this year’s show, become familiar with this year’s nominee and check three reasons why we’re crazy about Tems.
Sabrina Carpenter Shares Music Video For “Nonsense”
Of all the pop gems on her latest album, emails i can’t send, Sabrina Carpenter’s fans have singled out “Nonsense” as an uncontested favorite. The playful, earworm of a song bottles up all that nervous energy that comes along with a new relationship. She sings in the chorus, I’ll be honest / Lookin’ at you got me thinkin’ nonsense / Cartwheels in my stomach when you walk in.
Fan creates jaw-dropping doll of Shakira as she appears in ‘Monotonía’ music video
Shakira and her song “Monotonía” featuring Ozuna is a phenomenon. The track has inspired millions of people worldwide, whether they are going through heartbreak or not. Among those using the song to reflect their creativity is a doll manufacturer, who decided to create a toy version of the Colombian singer wearing the same outfit in which she appears in the music video.
Brent Smith Reveals Which Shinedown Song Represents Everything the Band Is All About
The string of Shinedown hits is plentiful, and the list of meaningful songs goes even deeper than that. But during a recent feature with Metal Hammer recounting his life through 10 songs, frontman Brent Smith revealed the track that he feels best represents what Shinedown is all about. That song...
NME
DJ and producer Janette Slack dies, aged 42
DJ and producer Janette Slack has died, aged 42. Her brother Trevor Slack confirmed her death over the weekend in a Facebook post. He wrote: “On behalf of the family, it is with great sadness that I announce the tragic and sudden passing of Janette Slack on the 13th of November 2022 in Hong Kong.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Veteran Songwriter Muni Long Invented ‘Song of the Year’
Priscilla Renea Hairston, known professionally as Muni Long, may have just made it on your radar, but this Florida native has been making noise in the industry for over a decade, co-writing songs for mega music stars, including Rihanna, Fifth Harmony, Mary J Blige, and many more. After years of...
Grammys 2023: Machine Gun Kelly nominated for Best Rock Album; Ghost, Muse, Turnstile nominated for Best Metal Performance
The 2023 Grammy Awards nominees have been announced - here's everything you need to know
Black Midi Release New Live Album and Drum Session With Mdou Moctar’s Souleymane Ibrahim
Black Midi have released a vinyl live album, Live Fire, along with a mini-documentary on a drum session that Morgan Simpson and Mdou Moctar’s Souleymane Ibrahim held earlier this year. The pair joined forces at Chicago’s Electrical Audio and drummed together to their respective bands’ songs “Sugar/Tzu” and “Chismiten.” Watch the 6-minute doc below and scroll down to hear a rendition of “Sugar/Tzu” from the live album.
PopSugar
Karol G Takes Us on a Desert Joyride in the "Cairo" Music Video
Karol G is taking us all to the pyramids. The artist released the music video for "Cairo" on Nov. 13, and the visually gorgeous tour of the Egyptian city doubles as a celebration of the artist's star power. The video was shot in Cairo, produced by Pedro Artola, and directed...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: 3 Tracks You Should Know from The ‘Legend’ Award Recipients Morris Day and The Time
Soul Train Awards 2022 will honor iconic 80’s funk band Morris Day & The Time with the ‘Legend’ award at this year’s ceremony for their outstanding contribution to the music industry for over four decades. Frequent collaborator with the legendary and late musician Prince, Morris Day is best known as the lead singer of the legendary band as well as his solo work.
Who has the most Grammys? The top Grammy Award records of all time.
Georg Solti has won the most Grammy awards — 31 in his career. He was nominated for 74 Grammys. Beyoncé is the most Grammy-awarded female artist.
NME
NME Radio Roundup 14 November 2022: Loyle Carner, SIPHO., Yazmin Lacey and more
Last month London wordsmith Loyle Carner returned with his thought-provoking third LP, ‘hugo’. First teased with ‘Hate’ and the Madlib-produced ‘Georgetown’, the record is a poignant meditation on the artist’s complex identity, paired with a markedly heavier sound. Awarding the album four stars,...
102 Distribution Boards Jordanian Indie Music Doc ‘Independent Scene’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Italy’s 102 Distribution (“A School In Cerro Hueso”) has boarded Egyptian filmmaker Shaimaa Elgawady’s debut feature-length documentary “Independent Scene.” It joins first-time producer and the film’s cinematographer, Amr Nazeer, as a production partner and will handle global distribution of the project. The pickup comes as 102 Distribution is preparing to premiering Carlos Kaiser Eichelmann’s redemption drama “Red Shoes” in main competition at Marrakech after a successful run in Venice’s Horizons Extra strand. Billed as a depth-laden peek into Jordan’s independent music scene, the narrative follows “four talented artists who helped create a unique sound that began to quietly simmer before finally invading...
Top 25 Doom Metal Albums of All Time
During Black Sabbath's rise in the '70s, there was no foretelling the immeasurable impact those four from Birmingham, England, could have had. Universally credited with inventing heavy metal, Black Sabbath's riff-intensive sound also wielded a major influence in the development of doom metal. The genre is expansive, encompassing a myriad...
thesource.com
Today in Hip-Hop History: The Beastie Boys’ Dropped Their Sophomore LP ‘Licensed To Ill’ 36 Years Ago
On this date 36 years ago, Adam Horowitz (Ad Rock), Adam Yauch (MCA), and Michael Diamond (Mike D) aka The Beastie Boys, dropped their sophomore LP Licensed To Ill on the Def Jam Imprint under Columbia Records. On the heels of the successful LL Cool J Radio album and the...
