Idaho OKs death warrant for man who killed gold prospectors
Idaho on Wednesday issued a death warrant for a terminally ill man facing execution for his role in the 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors near McCall in central Idaho. The post Idaho OKs death warrant for man who killed gold prospectors appeared first on Local News 8.
