Do We Have More Churches Or Toot’n Totums In Amarillo, TX?
When I first moved to Amarillo, I heard a joke that God and Toot'n Totum were in a race to see who could claim the most Amarillo real estate. I laughed it off, but over time came to realize there is a bit of truth to the joke. So, do...
Is Amarillo Texas A Large City Or A Small Town? The Answer Is Yes
When you move to Amarillo, Texas, you really only get one description of the city from anyone who has been here for any extended amount of time. People who were born here, and people who are just now on the other side of 12 months of being here all say the same thing.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Returning to Amarillo on Wheels
Do you find yourself in mourning when one of your favorite restaurants closes its doors?. When Leal's closed its doors in Amarillo during the pandemic. I was devastated. Leal's was one of my favorite Mexican restaurants in Amarillo. Their hatch green chile queso was to die for, as were their crispy avocado, and their sour cream chicken enchiladas. Ahhhh, I'm so sad they are gone.
Another Restaurant in Amarillo Has Closed Their Doors? But When?
It was earlier this year when I got to stop by and do a review of a new place in Amarillo. Ok, when I am given the task of trying new food I am excited. I mean I am all about food. I don't care what type it is I am in and will try it.
Mayor Nelson Responds To “A Drag Show Christmas”. Was A Line Crossed?
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Townsquare Media. A show coming to the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts has recently sparked a lot of debate and heated some people up because of what it is. So much so that residents of Amarillo started lodging formal complaints with Mayor Ginger Nelson.
Top 10 Texas Cities That Average The Most Snow!
Why do people who don't live in Texas think it DOESN'T SNOW in Texas? Yes, it does! Trust the last couple of years have been crazy. Look, in TEXAS we get all seasons, and yes SNOW season as well. Some cities get more than others. Let's take a look at the AVERAGE SNOWFALL for some texas cities and areas! Because, Yes it does snow in Texas!
Amarillo Rejoices as Yearly Event Returns to Normal
I am the first to say that Center City hosts a lot of great events throughout the year. A lot of fun things that the community can't wait to join in on the fun. They have their High Noon on the Square. A great lunch and plenty of entertainment. Don't...
A Strong Case For Why This Is The Most Dangerous Lake In Amarillo
From time to time, Lawrence Lake pops up in the headlines. It has for quite some time. That's the reason why Lawrence Lake has what you might call a somewhat "nefarious" reputation. So what is it that makes Lawrence Lake the most dangerous lake in Amarillo, TX?. The Issues With...
Neighbors Startled After Garage Explodes in Amarillo’s Southlawn
Last night residents in the South Lawn area had their world rocked for a minute after an explosion occurred. The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a call of an explosion in the 3100 Block of South Monroe on Monday, November 14th, around 10:30 pm. One of the units found that a detached garage has collapsed and had a small fire and smoke. AFD was able to get it extinguished. The occupant of the home was outside when AFD arrived, spoke with firefighters, and was transported to a local hospital. A total of 6 units and 18 firefighters were sent to the scene.
Amarillo Mayor responds to concerns surrounding drag show
Jimmy Witcher, the senior pastor at Trinity Fellowship Church, confirmed with MyHighPlains.com that he received the letter from Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson about the “A Drag Show Christmas” on Nov. 3. Witcher went on to say that he had a meeting with Nelson on Nov. 9. Witcher provided...
Best Kept Secret In Amarillo? It Might Be This Hidden Food Truck.
It seems like every time you turn the corner in Amarillo, there's a food truck. Literally. Like this food truck I was recently introduced to that I never would have found without some help. The best kept secret in Amarillo just may be this hidden food truck. Where, And What,...
Texas Starts A Lot Of Fires Frying Turkeys. Here’s How Not To.
I understand that most people have their minds on Christmas already. I mean all the holiday movies are playing, Walmart and other stores are already running Black Friday types of deals, etc. Remember though, there IS a holiday prior to Christmas, and it can be a dangerous one. I'm talking...
Ground Beef Sold at H-E-B, Central Market, Recalled
Thousands of pounds of ground beef sold at H-E-B and Central Market stores across Texas are being recalled due to the risk of the meat being contaminated with a mirror-like material, the USDA said Wednesday. In a news release, H-E-B said the recall amounts to nearly 94,000 pounds of ground...
[Gallery] Strange Finds on the Streets of Amarillo – Part One
You can not even begin to imagine the amount of stuff that Amarillo leaves for us to find on its streets. It's crazy the treasures we find. Now I say treasures because some of the stuff is actually cool. Some stuff can be considered just trash. From the end of...
Scam Alert: Scammers claiming to be Potter County Sergeant
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office are warning residents of a new scam in the area. According to officials, the scammers are calling Amarillo residents saying they have a outstanding warrant for missing jury duty and they need to meet with them so they can pay cash to make the warrant go away.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers search for 1 wanted in Potter County
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for information on 34-year-old Benjamin Adrian Martinez, who is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of, “Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child – Victim Under 14.” According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, Martinez stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and […]
The Barfield Over the Years From Rags to Riches
Recently Yellowstone kicked off its fifth season. They have had a spinoff already in 1883 and the plans are for more. Having the folks from 1883 spending time in Amarillo, especially at the Barfield, leads to what that place has actually gone through. Before they had a great speakeasy that...
Help 4 The Holidays Is Here! This Is How You Can Help Amarillo.
The holidays are officially upon on, and while that tends to create a lot of excitement, it also creates a lot of stress among some families. Some parents watch their kids excitedly work on Christmas gift lists, thumbing through those fancy magazines full of toys and other goodies from stores, circling what they want this holiday season. Meanwhile, the parents are in the background wondering how they're going to get them the clothes they need, let alone the toys they want.
Several Panhandle schools moved to 4-day school week’s to help raise attendance
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Seven rural Panhandle schools have moved to Hybrid and four day school weeks to help raise attendance, and help with off days for teachers and staff. Groom ISD began its hybrid school week this year, but are facing some challenges along with the positives that the change has brought.
