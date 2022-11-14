ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.9 KISS FM

Popular Mexican Restaurant Returning to Amarillo on Wheels

Do you find yourself in mourning when one of your favorite restaurants closes its doors?. When Leal's closed its doors in Amarillo during the pandemic. I was devastated. Leal's was one of my favorite Mexican restaurants in Amarillo. Their hatch green chile queso was to die for, as were their crispy avocado, and their sour cream chicken enchiladas. Ahhhh, I'm so sad they are gone.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Mayor Nelson Responds To “A Drag Show Christmas”. Was A Line Crossed?

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Townsquare Media. A show coming to the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts has recently sparked a lot of debate and heated some people up because of what it is. So much so that residents of Amarillo started lodging formal complaints with Mayor Ginger Nelson.
AMARILLO, TX
B93

Top 10 Texas Cities That Average The Most Snow!

Why do people who don't live in Texas think it DOESN'T SNOW in Texas? Yes, it does! Trust the last couple of years have been crazy. Look, in TEXAS we get all seasons, and yes SNOW season as well. Some cities get more than others. Let's take a look at the AVERAGE SNOWFALL for some texas cities and areas! Because, Yes it does snow in Texas!
TEXAS STATE
96.9 KISS FM

Neighbors Startled After Garage Explodes in Amarillo’s Southlawn

Last night residents in the South Lawn area had their world rocked for a minute after an explosion occurred. The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a call of an explosion in the 3100 Block of South Monroe on Monday, November 14th, around 10:30 pm. One of the units found that a detached garage has collapsed and had a small fire and smoke. AFD was able to get it extinguished. The occupant of the home was outside when AFD arrived, spoke with firefighters, and was transported to a local hospital. A total of 6 units and 18 firefighters were sent to the scene.
AMARILLO, TX
El Paso News

Amarillo Mayor responds to concerns surrounding drag show

Jimmy Witcher, the senior pastor at Trinity Fellowship Church, confirmed with MyHighPlains.com that he received the letter from Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson about the “A Drag Show Christmas” on Nov. 3. Witcher went on to say that he had a meeting with Nelson on Nov. 9. Witcher provided...
AMARILLO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ground Beef Sold at H-E-B, Central Market, Recalled

Thousands of pounds of ground beef sold at H-E-B and Central Market stores across Texas are being recalled due to the risk of the meat being contaminated with a mirror-like material, the USDA said Wednesday. In a news release, H-E-B said the recall amounts to nearly 94,000 pounds of ground...
TEXAS STATE
KFDA

Scam Alert: Scammers claiming to be Potter County Sergeant

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office are warning residents of a new scam in the area. According to officials, the scammers are calling Amarillo residents saying they have a outstanding warrant for missing jury duty and they need to meet with them so they can pay cash to make the warrant go away.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
Mix 94.1

The Barfield Over the Years From Rags to Riches

Recently Yellowstone kicked off its fifth season. They have had a spinoff already in 1883 and the plans are for more. Having the folks from 1883 spending time in Amarillo, especially at the Barfield, leads to what that place has actually gone through. Before they had a great speakeasy that...
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Help 4 The Holidays Is Here! This Is How You Can Help Amarillo.

The holidays are officially upon on, and while that tends to create a lot of excitement, it also creates a lot of stress among some families. Some parents watch their kids excitedly work on Christmas gift lists, thumbing through those fancy magazines full of toys and other goodies from stores, circling what they want this holiday season. Meanwhile, the parents are in the background wondering how they're going to get them the clothes they need, let alone the toys they want.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

96.9 KISS FM

Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy