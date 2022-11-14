ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruitland, ID

Woman charged with failure to report death tied to disappearance of Fruitland boy

By Nicole Blanchard
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 3 days ago

Police have arrested a woman suspected to be involved in the disappearance of a Fruitland boy and charged her with failure to report a death.

Sarah Wondra, 35, of Fruitland, was arrested Friday after police served a search warrant at the Redwing Street residence she shares with her husband, Stacey Wondra, according to a probable cause affidavit. The residence was the site of a weekend police search and excavation in connection with the disappearance of Michael Vaughan.

Michael went missing from his front yard half a mile from the Wondra residence on July 27, 2021, when he was 5 years old. Police haven’t said publicly what evidence they’re looking for, but they brought cadaver dogs to search the yard. By Monday afternoon, officials had not said whether they found evidence or remains at the residence.

Sarah Wondra was arraigned Monday afternoon. She told Judge Brian Lee she understood the allegations made against her but maintained that they’re “not correct.” When Lee informed her of her rights, Wondra said, “I don’t have any reason to be silent because I didn’t do anything wrong.”

Wondra was charged with felony failure to report a death rather than a misdemeanor charge. The felony charge is triggered when a person’s failure to report is based on their intent to conceal the manner of the death, according to Idaho law . It carries a possible prison sentence up to 10 years and a fine of up to $50,000.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for Michael’s family told the Idaho Statesman the family is asking for privacy and support.

“They are dealing with very difficult news that’s ongoing and unfolding,” Lana Westbrook said.

Westbrook also noted that officials have instructed the public to avoid the investigation area and the family’s home.

Lee set Sarah Wondra’s bond at $500,000. If she bonds out of jail, she will be required to wear a GPS monitoring device.

Fruitland police obtain search warrant

According to court documents, police forced entry into the Wondras’ home around 9:30 p.m. Friday, where they found Sarah Wondra in the living room. She was detained and read a copy of the search warrant.

“When I got to the portion that read ‘murder,’ she said, ‘did you just say murder’ multiple times,” a Fruitland police officer wrote in the affidavit. “She also said, ‘I have never murdered anyone.’”

Officials said Sarah Wondra maintained that she “definitely did not kill that boy” and said “the most high God already told me who did it.” She reportedly told police, “oh wow wow the most high God just told me that Stacey was the one who killed him and buried him in the yard of” the neighbor’s house.

When asked later to show police where the boy was buried, according to the affidavit, she told police of a spot near the entry of her residence and said Stacey had buried him “in the backyard by the shed.”

Police said by that point, they had begun hand-digging a portion of the Wondras’ yard based on information “received from Stacey,” who had not been arrested or charged by Monday afternoon. It wasn’t clear when or why police had spoken with Stacey Wondra.

Sarah Wondra was arrested and told police, “God just told me that Stacey was the one who did it,” adding that she knew the body was in the neighbor’s yard because “that’s what Stacey just told me.” She then corrected herself and said that’s what God told her, according to the affidavit.

She allegedly reiterated to police that she “had nothing to do with” Michael’s disappearance. She said her husband buried Michael in the backyard by the shed but wasn’t the one who actually harmed the boy. She said instead that a man identified only as Adrian “had been the one that had done it, and he was scared to tell anybody.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsnationnow.com

Arrest made in case of missing Idaho boy

(NewsNation) — Police have made an arrest in the case of an Idaho toddler who vanished last year. The Fruitland Police Department announced Sarah Wondra, 35, was taken into custody Friday in connection with the case. Police said they had received a tip that the body of Michael Vaughan, 5 years old when he went missing, could be found in the backyard of Wondra’s home. She was arrested on suspicion of failing to report his death.
FRUITLAND, ID
signalamerican.com

Fruitland woman charged in Vaughan disappearance

A Fruitland woman has been charged in connection with the disappearance of five-year-old Michael “Monkey” Vaughan, who went missing on July 27, 2021.  Sarah Wondra, 35, was arrested on Friday, Nov. 11 after police executed a search warrant at a residence on Redwing Street in Fruitland, just minutes away from the Vaughan family’s home.
FRUITLAND, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho OKs death warrant for man who killed gold prospectors

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho authorities issued a death warrant on Wednesday for a terminally ill man who is facing execution for his role in the 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors. The warrant sets Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr.’s execution by lethal injection on Dec. 15, but officials said they don’t have the chemicals needed to carry out the execution, and are trying to obtain them. The Idaho Department of...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Suspect in Michael Vaughan Case Made TikTok Near Child’s Flyers

The State of Idaho and now the nation are feeling heavy hearts this week as investigators say they believe they have credible information on the long-standing Michael Vaughan case in Fruitland, Idaho. For multiple days now, both Fruitland Police and Idaho State Police departments have been digging in the backyard of a Fruitland, Idaho home where they believe remains may be found--police dogs have also consistently been on the site.
FRUITLAND, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Arrest Made in Disappearance of Fruitland Boy

FRUITLAND, Idaho (KLIX)-West Idaho authorities arrested a woman Monday in connection with the missing Fruitland boy Michael Vaughn. Multiple Idaho news outlets, including KTVB, are reporting 35-year-old Sarah Wondra was arrested and booked into the Payette County Jail on a charge of failure to report a death. The Fruitland Police Chief tells KTVB that investigators began searching the backyard of a house with a backhoe on Saturday after they had gotten a tip from someone who lives at the home with the suspect. At this time police have not said if any remains of the now 6-year-old Vaughan have been found. The young boy went missing in July of 2021 from his neighborhood without any trace. Multiple search efforts and assistance from the FBI resulted in the past year with numerous tips from across the country. At the time Vaughan, also known as "monkey," was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. July 27, near Southwest 9th Street. More information to come...
FRUITLAND, ID
KSLTV

Lori Vallow Daybell again found competent to stand trial

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — For a second time, Lori Vallow Daybell has been found competent and fit to stand trial. Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, are being tried together as co-conspirators in the killings of children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan and Chad Daybell’s former wife, Tammy Daybell.
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Crews continue searching backyard of Idaho home for human remains

FRUITLAND (KIVI) — Crews continue excavating and searching the backyard of a home in Fruitland in what police say is connected to the disappearance of missing boy Michael Vaughan. Investigators have been searching the backyard since Saturday. Police on scene say based on a “credible tip”, they believe Michael...
FRUITLAND, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Caldwell Police searching for suspect connected to possible road rage incident

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Police are searching for a suspect connected to a potential road rage incident Saturday afternoon. At 4:30 p.m., police responded to a call reporting gunfire in the area, near Chicago Street and Franklin Road. Shortly after the initial call, dispatch received another call from a man who reported that his vehicle had been shot at in the area of 21st and Franklin.
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
238
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy