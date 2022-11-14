ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Lottery entry to win rare booze at PA liquor stores

By Vivian Muniz
 3 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board will award lottery registrants the opportunity to get bottles of rare whiskeys and highly sought Van Winkle products.

According to officials, through limited-release lotteries, Pennsylvania residents and licensees can have a chance to purchase 1,590 bottles of rare whiskeys and 1,440 bottles of Van Winkle products.

The Van Winkle Lottery

These Kentucky whiskeys were produced by Pappy Van Winkle’s grandson using recipes dating back four generations. Wine Enthusiast magazine and the World Spirits Championship have rated the 20-year-old bourbon 99 out of 100.

Separate drawings will be conducted for each of these limited-release whiskeys, and lottery participants may opt-in to one, several, or all drawings.

The right to purchase is limited to one bottle per participant for this lottery. If a participant wins the right to purchase a bottle in a drawing within this lottery, they will be removed from subsequent drawings in this lottery.

Drawings will be held, in the following order, to award the right to purchase individual bottles as follows:

  • Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 23-year-old 95 Proof, $399.99 each – 27 bottles for individual consumers, nine bottles for licensees
  • Van Winkle Family Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey 13-year-old, $159.99 each – 52 bottles for individual consumers, 17 bottles for licensees
  • Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 20-year-old 90 Proof, $249.99 each – 81 bottles for individual consumers, 27 bottles for licensees
  • Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 15-year-old 107 Proof, $149.99 each – 86 bottles for individual consumers, 28 bottles for licensees
  • Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Straight Bourbon 10-year-old 107 Proof, $89.99 each – 237 bottles for individual consumers, 78 bottles for licensees
  • Van Winkle Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 12-year-old 90 Proof, $99.99 each – 599 bottles for individual consumers, 199 bottles for licensees

Whiskey Lottery

A separate lottery for an additional limited-release product of bourbon.

This lottery features:

  • Old Forester Birthday Straight Bourbon 2022, $159.99 each – 90 bottles for individual consumers, 60 bottles for licensees

Consumers and licensees interested in entering one or more lotteries and drawings must have an active account with FWGS.com .

The drawings are open until 5:00 p.m. Friday, November 18. To opt into one or more of the drawings for each of the two lotteries visit the Limited-Release Lottery web page at FWGS.com .

Participants can enter both the Van Winkle and the whiskey lottery. It is possible that winners can win the right to purchase one Van Winkle product and the whiskey product for a maximum of two bottles.

