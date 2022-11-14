ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPXI Pittsburgh

Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he's 'OK'

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vn7j4_0jAbEdpO00

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Jay Leno suffered “serious burns” but said Monday that he was doing OK, according to reports.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno said in a statement to The Associated Press. "I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

The cause and time of the fire wasn't immediately clear. The former “Tonight Show” host is known for his famed car collection, which is housed at a garage in Burbank, north of Los Angeles.

Leno, 72, had been set to appear at a financial conference in Las Vegas on Sunday but canceled because of a "serious medical emergency," People magazine reported earlier Monday, citing an email sent to those attending the conference.

The comedian took over NBC's “Tonight” when longtime host Johnny Carson retired in 1992. Leno was succeeded by Conan O'Brien in 2009, but NBC got cold feet when the show's ratings dropped and brought Leno back as host in 2010. He remained in the job until Jimmy Fallon took over in 2014.

Leno turned his love of cars into a CNBC series, “Jay Leno’s Garage,” and now hosts a revival of the game show “You Bet Your Life.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Jay Leno's Friend Saves Comedian's Life By Smothering Flames On His Face In Frantic Garage Fire

From friend to hero! Jay Leno's close pal Dave quite possibly saved his life after the comedian's face bursted into flames on Sunday, November 13. The 72-year-old currently remains hospitalized at the Grossman Burn Center, where he has started to piece together the series of events that led to the terrifying moment he was set ablaze.Leno revealed to a news publication that he had been working on his 1907 white steam car in his famed garage — he shows off the impressive space on his YouTube channel, which has a massive 3.4 million subscribers — and was attempting to fix...
HollywoodLife

Jay Leno’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About The Comedian’s Wife After His ‘Serious Burn’ Injuries

Mavis Leno and Jay have been married for over 40 years. Mavis Leno is a philanthropist. Jay Leno was hospitalized following burns from a car accident on Sunday , November 13. Jay Leno was hospitalized for burns on Sunday, November 13. The comedian was taken to the Grossman Burn Center following the incident and canceled appearances as he recovers. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” he said in a statement to DailyMail. Through his recovery, he’ll have his wife Mavis Leno, 76, by his side.
Herbie J Pilato

"Dynomite!": Jimmie Walker Of TV's "Good Times" Is NOT Dead But Very Much Alive And Well

He blazed his unique trail on television as the break-out star and "JJ" character on the iconic CBS 1970s sitcom, Good Times. He's a brilliant African-American comedian who has never been afraid to speak his mind. His catchphrase, "Dynomite," which he said with glee on Good Times for six years (from 1974 to 1979), is still beloved (and used!) by pop-culture lovers around the world.
TMZ.com

Jay Leno Sprayed With Gasoline that Erupted in Fire, Friend Saved His Life

Jay Leno could have died in the fire that erupted in his Burbank garage -- it was that serious -- and we've learned it was a friend of his who may have saved his life. Jay tells TMZ from his hospital bed ... he was working on his 1907 White Steam Car in his famed garage this past Saturday, fixing a clogged fuel line. He says there was a fuel leak and gasoline sprayed on his face and hands. Almost simultaneously a spark triggered an explosion, setting the comedian on fire.
Page Six

Jay Leno hospitalized with ‘serious’ facial burns after car fire

Jay Leno was hospitalized on Sunday after a freak car fire left him with “serious” facial burns. The former “Tonight Show” host and avid car collector, 72, was in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his dozens of prized vehicles when one of them burst into flames, TMZ reported on Monday. Sources told the outlet that the explosion severely burned the left side of Leno’s face but did not injure his eye or ear. He was transported to the Grossman Burn Center in LA, according to the report. Leno later confirmed news of the accident in a statement to Variety. “I got some...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Ryan Seacrest Sells Beverly Hills Estate For $51 Million

Ryan Seacrest is bidding his final farewell to Los Angeles, because he just unloaded his last big property there ... selling the mansion he once acquired from Ellen DeGeneres. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Ryan just closed on the sale of his sprawling Bev Hills estate for $51 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Jay Leno’s Face Reportedly ‘Seriously’ Burned After Car Fire As He Cancels Conference Appearance

Jay Leno, 72, suffered “serious” burns on the left side of his face after a car caught on fire “without warning” inside a Los Angeles garage on Sunday, November 13, according to TMZ. The burns reportedly didn’t penetrate Jay’s eye or his ear. The television host is reportedly recovering at the Grossman Burn Center. The status of his condition is unclear.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Huge Superstar Headliner

The Las Vegas Strip's reputation of hosting the top stars in the music industry is stronger than ever as Sin City hotel casinos continue to schedule more residencies and concerts from superstar headliners. The Strip patiently awaits popular singer Adele, who will resume her 24-show residency at the Colosseum at...
tvinsider.com

6 Things to Know about ‘Jeopardy!’ TOC Finalist Andrew He

Jeopardy! has its three finalists for the Tournament of Champions finals, which kicks off tonight (November 14), as underdog Andrew He secured his spot last Friday night. A software developer from San Francisco, California, He earned his place in the TOC competition after winning five games in regular Jeopardy. During the tournament, he beat Jonathan Fisher and Christine Whelchel in the first round and then knocked out super-champ Mattea Roach and Eric Ahasic in Friday’s semi-finals game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Complex

Jay Leno Hospitalized With Burn Injuries Following Car Fire at His Garage

Jay Leno has suffered serious burns to his face following a car fire at his garage in Los Angeles. As reported by TMZ, the former The Tonight Show host was taken to a hospital’s burn center on Sunday when one his cars burst into flames. According to sources close to the situation, he was burned across the left side of his face. The fire allegedly did not penetrate his eye or ear. He’s currently being held at the burn ward at Grossman Burn Center, but his current condition is unclear.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY

Budd Friedman, founder of Improv Comedy Club, dies at 90: 'He changed the world of comedy'

Budd Friedman, a Broadway producer and founder of the iconic Improv Comedy Club franchise, has died. He was 90. Friedman died Saturday, Cesar Blancarte of Levity Live confirmed to USA TODAY Monday. News of Friedman's death was first shared in an Instagram tribute by The Hollywood Improv, the Improv Comedy Club’s Los Angeles venue, on Saturday. A cause of death was not given.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Miami

Iconic Deauville Hotel demolished during early morning implosion

MIAMI BEACH -- The Deauville Beach Resort hotel on Sunday was imploded and demolished as a throng of viewers watched the historic Miami Beach property come tumbling down.As the demolition of the iconic site -- built in 1957 -- neared, it prompted some to openly wish that other options had been explored to preserve the property. The landmark building at 6701 Collins Ave. was imploded shortly after 8 a.m. Police implemented street closures in the area of Collins and Harding avenues between 65th and 70th streets during the event.On Friday, area residents expressed a range of emotions about the impending end of an era."I...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
E! News

Jeopardy! Called Out for “Disrespectful” Gabby Petito Clue

Watch: Jeopardy! Faces BACKLASH for "Disrespectful" Gabby Petito Clue. Jeopardy! is being called out. Fans of the long-running trivia series aren't happy after a recent episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! referenced the Gabby Petito murder as a clue for contestants John Michael Higgins, Wil Wheaton and Joel Kim Booster. "In 2021,"...
FLORIDA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
109K+
Followers
142K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy