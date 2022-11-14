ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Reckless Kelly sits down with Texoma’s Homepage

By Dylan Jimenez
 3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Reckless Kelly founders, brothers Willy and Cody Braun, stopped in Wichita Falls as they headlined the 2022 Cattle Baron’s Ball.

Willy and Cody talked with Texoma’s Homepage about the band’s return to Wichita Falls.

William Clark Green sits down with Texoma’s Homepage

The brothers also talked about the band’s presence in the Americana scene for nearly three decades.

While Willy does a good chunk of songwriting, the two talked about the band’s two recent albums, American Jackpot/American Girls, a double-sided album released at the height of the pandemic, and The 9/11 Demos released a day before the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Willy and Cody said the band has some projects they are excited to put out.

Watch the full exclusive interview for all the details!

