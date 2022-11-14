ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
theavtimes.com

$20M available for childcare operators in LA County

In an effort to assist licensed childcare providers recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has provided $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for eligible childcare operators. The county’s Childcare Providers Recovery (CPR) grant program opened on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and is...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Officials “Strongly Recommending” Masks Again As Variants BQ1 & BQ1.1 Near Dominance And Case Rates Soar

With Covid daily cases up 52% since the beginning of November, Los Angeles County today returned to “strongly recommending” that people wear masks in all indoor public settings. The recommendation falls short of a mandate, but masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities, for anyone exposed to the virus in the past 10 days, and at locations where they are required by the operator, county Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said. On Wednesday, the county reported another 2,215 infections. Today, it was 1,949. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 6.8%, up from...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Authorities to Announce Results of Year-Long Cargo Train Thefts Investigation

Twenty-two people were taken into custody as part of an investigation into burglaries of commercial railroad cargo containers on tracks running through Los Angeles. Authorities planned to discuss the results of the year-long investigation at a 3 p.m. news conference. Details about the arrests were not immediately available. The cargo...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

No more paper parking placards?

Beginning Feb. 1, Beverly Hills residents can throw away their parking placards if they wish. The City Council on Nov. 15 approved the Preferential Parking Permit program, which will allow residents to register their license plates as parking passes. City officials emphasized that residents can still use hangtags if they...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
theoccidentalnews.com

Mandatory roommates at tiny home meet resistance from neighborhood council

Valerie Jayasinghe said she loves her family member, but she worries: he previously slept underneath an overpass in Eagle Rock where he was once beaten up in his tent. The Eagle Rock Tiny Home Village now provides a roof for her family member, who became a resident just days after the village opened in March. Jayasinghe’s mother, Angelina Banuelos, said that while it is depressing to see their family member there, it is an improvement from a tent.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA County Sheriff's Department Recruits Injured in Whittier Crash

Several people were injured Wednesday morning when they were struck by a car in Whittier. Firefighters identified the victims as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recruits on a training exercise. The crash was reported at about 6:30 a.m. in the 10600 block of Mills Avenue. Video showed a heavily damaged...
WHITTIER, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Someone Slashed More than 60 Tires in a Senior Apartment Parking Lot

Dozens of seniors living at an apartment in a Rancho Cucamonga neighborhood were left without transportation Wednesday when a vandal slashed more than 60 tires on vehicles in the complex's parking lot. Frederick Guest was among the Heritage Park Apartment residents who was in disbelief after seeing his car. "I...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

13-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing in LA's Windsor Square Area

Authorities are asking for help in finding a 13-year-old boy reported missing in the Windsor Square area of Los Angeles. The California Highway Patrol issued an advisory for Joseph Ki Lee, who was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South Kingsley Drive and West Third Street between Harvard Boulevard and Ardmore Avenue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
crankyflier.com

An Unwelcome Adventure Awaits Those Using Terminal 1.5 at LAX

Those rebuilding Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) found themselves facing a big problem. They had a variety of remote gates that were spread far away, and they wanted to bring as many of those into the central terminal area as possible. The airport did come to a solution, but it’s a compromise. And it’s not a great one for travelers who are forced to use it.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy