theavtimes.com
$20M available for childcare operators in LA County
In an effort to assist licensed childcare providers recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has provided $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for eligible childcare operators. The county’s Childcare Providers Recovery (CPR) grant program opened on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and is...
foxla.com
No more water, power shutoffs by LADWP for low-income LA residents who can't pay utility bills
LOS ANGELES - Low-income residents in Los Angeles who are unable to pay their utility bills will no longer have to worry about having their water or electricity shut off as a result. A new motion adopted Nov. 8 by the Los Angeles Board of Water and Power Commissioners now...
City Council approves new 226-home River Park development near Los Angeles River
The River Park project will bring 226 new homes to an area just east of the Los Angeles River between the 405 Freeway and Wardlow Road. The post City Council approves new 226-home River Park development near Los Angeles River appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Los Angeles Officials “Strongly Recommending” Masks Again As Variants BQ1 & BQ1.1 Near Dominance And Case Rates Soar
With Covid daily cases up 52% since the beginning of November, Los Angeles County today returned to “strongly recommending” that people wear masks in all indoor public settings. The recommendation falls short of a mandate, but masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities, for anyone exposed to the virus in the past 10 days, and at locations where they are required by the operator, county Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said. On Wednesday, the county reported another 2,215 infections. Today, it was 1,949. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 6.8%, up from...
NBC Los Angeles
Authorities to Announce Results of Year-Long Cargo Train Thefts Investigation
Twenty-two people were taken into custody as part of an investigation into burglaries of commercial railroad cargo containers on tracks running through Los Angeles. Authorities planned to discuss the results of the year-long investigation at a 3 p.m. news conference. Details about the arrests were not immediately available. The cargo...
beverlypress.com
No more paper parking placards?
Beginning Feb. 1, Beverly Hills residents can throw away their parking placards if they wish. The City Council on Nov. 15 approved the Preferential Parking Permit program, which will allow residents to register their license plates as parking passes. City officials emphasized that residents can still use hangtags if they...
scvnews.com
Supervisor Barger Issues Statement on LASD Cadet Training Accident
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement this morning, reacting to breaking news that a group of L.A. County Sheriff Department cadets were hit by a vehicle during their morning training run:. “I am shocked to hear that a driver plowed into a group of young Sheriff’s...
thedowneypatriot.com
Barricades are “first step” in fixing neighborhood’s complaints with traffic, taco shop
DOWNEY - Residents living on Manzanar and MelDar avenues received their first glimmer of relief Thursday from the traffic and business issues that they say have plagued their neighborhood for years. At their meeting this week, the City Council voted 3-0 (with Mayor Blanca Pacheco and Mayor Pro Tem Catherine...
Barger The Only ‘No’ Vote On Extending Emergency Tenant Protections
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to extend the county’s tenant protections that were first established during the pandemic, with Supervisor Kathryn Barger being the lone “no” vote. The item address updated the tenant protections for renters in L.A. County to be in effect until Dec. 31, 2022, and made code changes to ...
theoccidentalnews.com
Mandatory roommates at tiny home meet resistance from neighborhood council
Valerie Jayasinghe said she loves her family member, but she worries: he previously slept underneath an overpass in Eagle Rock where he was once beaten up in his tent. The Eagle Rock Tiny Home Village now provides a roof for her family member, who became a resident just days after the village opened in March. Jayasinghe’s mother, Angelina Banuelos, said that while it is depressing to see their family member there, it is an improvement from a tent.
Laist.com
Judge Tells LA County To Come Up With Better Settlement In Homelessness Case
Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Sheriff's Department Recruits Injured in Whittier Crash
Several people were injured Wednesday morning when they were struck by a car in Whittier. Firefighters identified the victims as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recruits on a training exercise. The crash was reported at about 6:30 a.m. in the 10600 block of Mills Avenue. Video showed a heavily damaged...
NBC Los Angeles
Someone Slashed More than 60 Tires in a Senior Apartment Parking Lot
Dozens of seniors living at an apartment in a Rancho Cucamonga neighborhood were left without transportation Wednesday when a vandal slashed more than 60 tires on vehicles in the complex's parking lot. Frederick Guest was among the Heritage Park Apartment residents who was in disbelief after seeing his car. "I...
Suspect in stolen car leads authorities on high-speed chase through LA County
A driver in a reported stolen car led authorities on a high-speed chase through Los Angeles County late Tuesday.
NBC Los Angeles
13-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing in LA's Windsor Square Area
Authorities are asking for help in finding a 13-year-old boy reported missing in the Windsor Square area of Los Angeles. The California Highway Patrol issued an advisory for Joseph Ki Lee, who was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South Kingsley Drive and West Third Street between Harvard Boulevard and Ardmore Avenue.
crankyflier.com
An Unwelcome Adventure Awaits Those Using Terminal 1.5 at LAX
Those rebuilding Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) found themselves facing a big problem. They had a variety of remote gates that were spread far away, and they wanted to bring as many of those into the central terminal area as possible. The airport did come to a solution, but it’s a compromise. And it’s not a great one for travelers who are forced to use it.
Karen Bass victory in Los Angeles mayor’s race is a referendum on division
With heightened attention on the Los Angeles mayoral race, Karen Bass' victory should be viewed as a referendum against the sort of divisive politics revealed in the infamous leaked audio recording.
Villanueva Concedes Defeat; Luna to Become New LA County Sheriff
A defiant Sheriff Alex Villaneuva conceded defeat Tuesday in his re-election bid, but in doing so, he again lashed out at his critics for pushing what he called "false narratives" about his leadership of the department.
Measure A supporters celebrate check on LA County sheriff’s power
Dozens of supporters of Measure A, which was approved by voters last week and gives the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors the authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause, gathered outside the Hall of Justice Wednesday to celebrate its passage. More than 70% of voters...
Whittier crash that injured law-enforcement recruits believed to be intentional; driver arrested
Authorities arrested a 22-year-old driver who they believe intentionally slammed into a group of law-enforcement recruits out for a training run in Whittier.
