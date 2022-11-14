Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HOTBINS Opens in TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Invention by USF Researchers Creates Digital AlibiModern Globe
Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Willie Nelson & MoreUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
New Jorge M. Pérez Collection at Tampa Museum of ArtModern GlobeTampa, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Related
813area.com
Experience the Exquisiteness of Food at Wiregrass Mall in Tampa
An open-air mall right in the heart of Tampa offers all kinds of exquisiteness for food, shopping, and lifestyle. You know we are talking about the picturesque Wiregrass Mall, right?. With over 800,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, and entertainment, Wiregrass Mall is a true gathering place for locals and...
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa company brings the noise to national auto parts show
Twenty years ago, Tampa entrepreneur Matt Heller invented what might be the world’s loudest aftermarket auto accessory — the HornBlasters train horn. Heller says he had become fed up with being run off the road by other drivers on his daily commute to work. Determined to be noticed, he recalled his childhood fascination with train horns and created a way to install the crazily loud horns on vehicles.
fox13news.com
Special $75,000 statue to represent the Seminole tribe at new Riverview park
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Twenty-seven acres beside the Alafia River could have been another waterfront community, but it has been set aside for a new conservation park in Riverview. "The term is of Native American origin and it means River of Fire," said Hillsborough County Commissioner Stacy White, who was instrumental in establishing the park. He and other officials cut the ribbon to open the park at 9955 Riverview Drive on Thursday.
Festival cancelled due to 'circumstances beyond company's control'
Ticket holders are in limbo after the cancellation of the Blended Festival scheduled to be held on November 19th and 20th at Perry Harvey Sr. Park in Tampa.
fox13news.com
Tampa business turns scrap metal into custom artwork
TAMPA, Fla. - A local business is sculpting art from what many would consider to be junk. They're proving that just some scrap metal and a lot of creativity, there's no limit to what you can create. Rusic Steel Creations has been making custom artwork in the Tampa Bay area...
Beach Beacon
Crafts on Main Street — downtown Dunedin Craft Festival to attract more than 200 artisans
DUNEDIN — The holidays are just around the corner, but there’s no need to be concerned about continuing supply chain issues. Shoppers can find a variety of one-of-a-kind, affordable gifts at the 29th annual Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in downtown Dunedin.
Pebble Park To Open Thursday In Riverview
RIVERVIEW, Fla. – Hillsborough County will celebrate the opening of its newest conservation park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 17. Pebble Park, 9955 Riverview Dr., Riverview, FL 33578, encompasses 27 acres formerly owned by The Mosaic Company and borders the Alafia River.
fox13news.com
Great Rides: 1973 Chevy Corvette and 1967 Chrysler Newport
David in Lakeland describes the color of his 1973 Chevy Corvette as 'hugger orange.' Eric in Sarasota says his 1967 Chrysler Newport was one of 2,900 built by Chrysler.
fox13news.com
Famous Kellogg mansion preserved using virtual reality after it was demolished
DUNEDIN, Fla. - The man behind a popular breakfast cereal company once owned a home in the Tampa Bay area. In fact, WK Kellogg's mansion was one of the grandest homes in Pinellas County. Kellogg only spent three winters in the Dunedin area, but his home became a legend. Time...
City Of St. Petersburg Facility Closures & Trash, Recycling Collection Adjustments
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Due to the holiday, certain City facilities and services will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25. Residential trash and recycling collection regularly scheduled for Thursday will be made on Wednesday. Monday, Tuesday, and Friday collections remain
fox13news.com
Tampa uses faster, cheaper method to fix nearly 100-year-old underground pipes
TAMPA, Fla. - The City of Tampa said it is working to fix many aging underground pipes, and it's using a method that doesn't involve major heavy machinery. The method officials are using is called "Pipe-lining," and it can be done in a matter of days instead of weeks. It's a quick and easy way to reinforce existing pipes without digging up the street.
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | November 18-20
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 18-20), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: The beach on Treasure Island is coming to life this weekend! Sanding Ovations will feature master sculptors turning piles of sand and buckets of water into world-class art. The theme this year is “Once Upon A Time” and admission to the sand festival is free. Enjoy the sand art, beach food court, beer garden, and the arts and crafts marketplace. Fireworks will light up the sky on Saturday night. The event runs November 17-20 with an encore weekend November 26-27.
fox13news.com
Recovering alcoholic finds strength by serving others
TAMPA, Fla. - Volunteers at Feeding Tampa Bay's Trinity Cafe serve meals every day to the food insecure and one of them knows all too well the struggles of the streets because he's been there. Joel Sitloh volunteers Monday through Friday and serves with as big a smile as you'll...
Feather Sound & The Karol Hotel – A New Idea Just Across The Skyway Bridge
It was 1987—I was a young radio news anchor for WFLA “The Talk of Tampa Bay,” and I was invited to play in a media tennis tournament at Feather Sound between Clearwater and St. Petersburg. It was to be my first and last time at Feather Sound—until...
fox13news.com
Help after Ian: Disaster relief center open Thursday in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Help is available for Hillsborough County residents who suffered financial losses after Hurricane Ian. Many Floridians think of hurricane damage as downed trees and fences, flooded property, and damaged roofs. But for many, a hurricane's impacts ripple through many more parts of families' lives. That's why the...
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue fights flames engulfing abandoned Tampa home
TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue fought a fire at an abandoned house early Thursday afternoon in Tampa. A 911 call came in from a neighbor next door to a home on North 66th Street nearby East Columbus Drive about visible flames and smoke coming from what he believed to be an abandoned house.
Bay News 9
New terminal, modernization moving forward at Tampa International Airport
TAMPA, Fla. — To keep up with growth in Tampa Bay, Tampa International Airport is moving forward with plans to expand and modernize. The expansion is part of the airport’s 2022 Master Plan update which takes a closer look at consumer needs and industry trends. What You Need...
'Morally we cannot continue to stand by:' Tampa's Blended Festival is not going to happen
Headliners at Tampa's Blended Festival, set for Nov. 19-20, included The Chainsmokers and Nelly.
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa Bay homebuyers must now make six figures
November 16, 2022 - According to a study by Redfin, residents in the Tampa Bay metro area must earn 62.4% more than they did last year to buy a home. The real estate platform’s statistics show that in 2021, homebuyers needed to make $62,615 annually. That number is now up to $101,682. Tampa residents saw the nation’s fourth-largest increase, and eight Florida cities made the top 15.
Bay News 9
Making music to the ears in Pasco County for 50 years
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Our latest Everyday Hero has toured the world with some of the biggest names in music, but it is what she does now that truly brings music to her ears. The evening we met Denise Isaacson in Pasco County, she and other musicians were there to rehearse for their next show.
Comments / 0