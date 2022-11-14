ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
813area.com

Experience the Exquisiteness of Food at Wiregrass Mall in Tampa

An open-air mall right in the heart of Tampa offers all kinds of exquisiteness for food, shopping, and lifestyle. You know we are talking about the picturesque Wiregrass Mall, right?. With over 800,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, and entertainment, Wiregrass Mall is a true gathering place for locals and...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa company brings the noise to national auto parts show

Twenty years ago, Tampa entrepreneur Matt Heller invented what might be the world’s loudest aftermarket auto accessory — the HornBlasters train horn. Heller says he had become fed up with being run off the road by other drivers on his daily commute to work. Determined to be noticed, he recalled his childhood fascination with train horns and created a way to install the crazily loud horns on vehicles.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Special $75,000 statue to represent the Seminole tribe at new Riverview park

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Twenty-seven acres beside the Alafia River could have been another waterfront community, but it has been set aside for a new conservation park in Riverview. "The term is of Native American origin and it means River of Fire," said Hillsborough County Commissioner Stacy White, who was instrumental in establishing the park. He and other officials cut the ribbon to open the park at 9955 Riverview Drive on Thursday.
RIVERVIEW, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa business turns scrap metal into custom artwork

TAMPA, Fla. - A local business is sculpting art from what many would consider to be junk. They're proving that just some scrap metal and a lot of creativity, there's no limit to what you can create. Rusic Steel Creations has been making custom artwork in the Tampa Bay area...
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Pebble Park To Open Thursday In Riverview

  RIVERVIEW, Fla. – Hillsborough County will celebrate the opening of its newest conservation park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 17. Pebble Park, 9955 Riverview Dr., Riverview, FL 33578, encompasses 27 acres formerly owned by The Mosaic Company and borders the Alafia River.
RIVERVIEW, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa uses faster, cheaper method to fix nearly 100-year-old underground pipes

TAMPA, Fla. - The City of Tampa said it is working to fix many aging underground pipes, and it's using a method that doesn't involve major heavy machinery. The method officials are using is called "Pipe-lining," and it can be done in a matter of days instead of weeks. It's a quick and easy way to reinforce existing pipes without digging up the street.
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | November 18-20

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 18-20), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: The beach on Treasure Island is coming to life this weekend! Sanding Ovations will feature master sculptors turning piles of sand and buckets of water into world-class art. The theme this year is “Once Upon A Time” and admission to the sand festival is free. Enjoy the sand art, beach food court, beer garden, and the arts and crafts marketplace. Fireworks will light up the sky on Saturday night. The event runs November 17-20 with an encore weekend November 26-27.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Recovering alcoholic finds strength by serving others

TAMPA, Fla. - Volunteers at Feeding Tampa Bay's Trinity Cafe serve meals every day to the food insecure and one of them knows all too well the struggles of the streets because he's been there. Joel Sitloh volunteers Monday through Friday and serves with as big a smile as you'll...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Help after Ian: Disaster relief center open Thursday in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - Help is available for Hillsborough County residents who suffered financial losses after Hurricane Ian. Many Floridians think of hurricane damage as downed trees and fences, flooded property, and damaged roofs. But for many, a hurricane's impacts ripple through many more parts of families' lives. That's why the...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa Bay homebuyers must now make six figures

November 16, 2022 - According to a study by Redfin, residents in the Tampa Bay metro area must earn 62.4% more than they did last year to buy a home. The real estate platform’s statistics show that in 2021, homebuyers needed to make $62,615 annually. That number is now up to $101,682. Tampa residents saw the nation’s fourth-largest increase, and eight Florida cities made the top 15.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Making music to the ears in Pasco County for 50 years

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Our latest Everyday Hero has toured the world with some of the biggest names in music, but it is what she does now that truly brings music to her ears. The evening we met Denise Isaacson in Pasco County, she and other musicians were there to rehearse for their next show.
PASCO COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy