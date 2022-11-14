Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
TikTok Proves The Bane As FBI Takes Down 'World's Largest' Pirated E-Book Library Run By 2 Russians
The U.S. Department of Justice has charged two Russian nationals for operating Z-Library, an online e-book piracy website. What Happened: The Department of Justice has charged Anton Napolsky and Valeriia Ermakova with "criminal copyright infringement, wire fraud and money laundering for operating Z-Library, an online e-book piracy website." The website claims to be "the world's largest library."
Take Five: Black Friday test
(Reuters) - The most important day for U.S. retailers is here and questions are rife on whether king dollar is set to lose its crown. Global purchasing managers data will shine a light on the health of the world economy, while Beijing could step up some of its promised support.
China revises COVID guidelines for entertainment venues
BEIJING, Nov 18 (Reuters) - China made a further incremental relaxation of rules to combat the spread of COVID-19 on Friday, removing limits on numbers of people allowed at theatres and events such as concerts and music festivals in low-risk areas without outbreaks.
Comments / 0