Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Press

ETSU announces 2022 Notable Women award winners

East Tennessee State University’s Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies program has announced Dr. Cerrone Foster and Dr. Mary Mullins as the 2022 recipients of the Notable Women of ETSU Award. On Wednesday, ETSU faculty and students gathered to celebrate the university’s accomplished women at the annual Notable Women...
Johnson City Press

Milton Marathon returns to ETSU

East Tennessee State University will hold a Milton Marathon, with a public reading of John Milton’s 1667 masterpiece, “Paradise Lost,” on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Reece Museum. ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland and Provost and Senior Vice President for Academics...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

String Musick: Vikings handle Tribe in nonconference tilt

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Tennessee High boys basketball team started the season with a bang on Thursday night with an emphatic 81-64 nonconference win over defending Class 4A state champion Dobyns-Bennett inside Viking Hall. The Vikings held as much as a 20-point lead in the first half in what...
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Hilltoppers' offensive line thriving in new blocking scheme

None of Science Hill’s current offensive lineman were born when Alex Gibbs became widely known for his zone-blocking scheme in the National Football League. But the Hilltoppers have made giant strides with the technique, and have rushed for more than 300 yards in each of their three biggest games of the season. The result is a trip to Maryville for Friday’s Class 6A state quarterfinal contest.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU's Jenkins named SoCon's top volleyball coach

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Fresh off a league championship and 21-win regular season, East Tennessee State’s Benavia Jenkins was honored as the Southern Conference’s volleyball coach of the year on Thursday. Jenkins, who is assisted by Giovanny Delevry, Marquis Clark and Levi Little, led the Lady Bucs to...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Tim Carter named to head Tusculum business college

GREENEVILLE — Dr. Tim Carter has been promoted to dean of his alma mater’s College of Business. The two-time Tusculum University graduate has taught for 23 years in the collegiate classroom and served in ownership and other leadership roles in the private sector.
GREENEVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Bucs set for home game vs. Little Rock

East Tennessee State’s men’s basketball team is back home Thursday night with a non-conference game against Little Rock. The Bucs come into the 7 p.m. contest at Freedom Hall 2-1 after splitting a pair of games in the Asheville Championship, where they beat Elon and lost to Louisiana, the preseason pick to win the Sun Belt.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU fires softball coach

East Tennessee State fired softball coach Belinda Hendrix on Tuesday after one tumultuous season. A news release from the ETSU athletic department said the school “has parted ways with Hendrix for cause following numerous complaints from student-athletes, parents, and community members who cited an unhealthy team culture.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Home visit for Williams gives Tar Heels legend time to reflect

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — College basketball coaching legend Roy Williams was back in his hometown Sunday, presenting the Most Valuable Player award at the Asheville Championship. Williams, who won three national championships at North Carolina as a head coach, finished with 903 victories, fifth on the all-time list of Division I men’s coaches.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Johnson City Press

New deli opens in Johnson City Mall

Al’s Deli had its grand opening last weekend in the Mall at Johnson City. The deli, located next to Pal’s in the food court, is owned and operated by Al Rugovac. He moved from the Bronx to Johnson City two years ago with his wife and six kids, but he already had connections in the area.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Third West Ridge student soloes through FLIGHT Foundation

GREENEVILLE — On Oct 16, 16-year-old junior Lindsay Chapman became the third West Ridge High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps cadet to earn solo wings with FLIGHT Foundation. Lindsay received a solo scholarship from her parents, Jeff and Becky, and the State Partnership Grant.
GREENEVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 18

Nov. 18, 1886: The Comet informed readers that “Gov. R.L. Taylor and family passed through Johnson City last Tuesday morning on their way to Carter county to visit homefolks.”. Nov. 18, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported home décor news that initially appeared in...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Carter County Courthouse, TCAT Elizabethton unite on food drive

ELIZABETHTON — Imagine having to make a choice between preparing for a successful future and dropping out of school to take a job because you are starving. That is the reality for enough students that the Tennessee Board of Regents has recognized the problem. For the past 24 years,...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Neighborhood leaf collection continues in Johnson City

The city of Johnson City’s annual fall leaf collection period is continuing and will remain in effect until all leaves are collected. Several trucks will be used throughout the city and a minimum of two pickups should occur within each neighborhood during the leaf collection period.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Oliver, Stump lead D-B to win over pesky Hampton

KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett began defense of its 2022 state championship and welcomed a new superstar Tuesday night, but it was all the Indians could do to knock out Hampton 85-76 in a Hall of Champions boys basketball game held at John Sevier Middle School. Despite a gaudy 47-point explosion...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

New Rogersville business provides financial services to small businesses

ROGERSVILLE — Southland Business Services helps small businesses by providing tax, bookkeeping, payroll, notary and consulting services. Southland Business Services was opened in May 2022 by Jodi Campbell, who moved to Rogersville from Southern California, where she and her husband owned Big Bear Business Services.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Photo gallery: West Ridge at Cocke County basketball

Cocke County was led by Kyler Hayes’ 16-point performance in a 55-52 victory over West Ridge on Tuesday night. West Ridge, which had the upper hand at halftime, was led by Wade Witcher with 16 points, including the 1,000th point of his career. Dawson Arnold collected 10 while Houston Sherfey finished with nine.
COCKE COUNTY, TN

