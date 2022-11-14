Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Small Town Event Brings Holiday Cheer to Locals While Avoiding Travel to Nearby CitiesJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Vendors Prepare for Speedway In Lights Opening This Weekend at Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Shelters At or Near Capacity As Cold Snap Sends Region's Homeless Looking for ShelterJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
North Carolina Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenBakersville, NC
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Johnson City Press
ETSU announces 2022 Notable Women award winners
East Tennessee State University’s Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies program has announced Dr. Cerrone Foster and Dr. Mary Mullins as the 2022 recipients of the Notable Women of ETSU Award. On Wednesday, ETSU faculty and students gathered to celebrate the university’s accomplished women at the annual Notable Women...
Johnson City Press
Milton Marathon returns to ETSU
East Tennessee State University will hold a Milton Marathon, with a public reading of John Milton’s 1667 masterpiece, “Paradise Lost,” on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Reece Museum. ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland and Provost and Senior Vice President for Academics...
Johnson City Press
String Musick: Vikings handle Tribe in nonconference tilt
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Tennessee High boys basketball team started the season with a bang on Thursday night with an emphatic 81-64 nonconference win over defending Class 4A state champion Dobyns-Bennett inside Viking Hall. The Vikings held as much as a 20-point lead in the first half in what...
Johnson City Press
Hilltoppers' offensive line thriving in new blocking scheme
None of Science Hill’s current offensive lineman were born when Alex Gibbs became widely known for his zone-blocking scheme in the National Football League. But the Hilltoppers have made giant strides with the technique, and have rushed for more than 300 yards in each of their three biggest games of the season. The result is a trip to Maryville for Friday’s Class 6A state quarterfinal contest.
Johnson City Press
ETSU's Jenkins named SoCon's top volleyball coach
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Fresh off a league championship and 21-win regular season, East Tennessee State’s Benavia Jenkins was honored as the Southern Conference’s volleyball coach of the year on Thursday. Jenkins, who is assisted by Giovanny Delevry, Marquis Clark and Levi Little, led the Lady Bucs to...
Johnson City Press
Tim Carter named to head Tusculum business college
GREENEVILLE — Dr. Tim Carter has been promoted to dean of his alma mater’s College of Business. The two-time Tusculum University graduate has taught for 23 years in the collegiate classroom and served in ownership and other leadership roles in the private sector.
Johnson City Press
Bucs set for home game vs. Little Rock
East Tennessee State’s men’s basketball team is back home Thursday night with a non-conference game against Little Rock. The Bucs come into the 7 p.m. contest at Freedom Hall 2-1 after splitting a pair of games in the Asheville Championship, where they beat Elon and lost to Louisiana, the preseason pick to win the Sun Belt.
Johnson City Press
ETSU fires softball coach
East Tennessee State fired softball coach Belinda Hendrix on Tuesday after one tumultuous season. A news release from the ETSU athletic department said the school “has parted ways with Hendrix for cause following numerous complaints from student-athletes, parents, and community members who cited an unhealthy team culture.”
Johnson City Press
Home visit for Williams gives Tar Heels legend time to reflect
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — College basketball coaching legend Roy Williams was back in his hometown Sunday, presenting the Most Valuable Player award at the Asheville Championship. Williams, who won three national championships at North Carolina as a head coach, finished with 903 victories, fifth on the all-time list of Division I men’s coaches.
Johnson City Press
ETSU professor to host concert in honor of composer Alexander Scriabin’s 150th birthday
Marianna Prjevalskaya, a new piano professor for East Tennessee State University’s Department of Music, will host a concert on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in honor of Russian composer Alexander Scriabin’s 150th birthday. The concert will be held in Powell Hall at the Martin Center, 1320 W. State of...
Johnson City Press
New deli opens in Johnson City Mall
Al’s Deli had its grand opening last weekend in the Mall at Johnson City. The deli, located next to Pal’s in the food court, is owned and operated by Al Rugovac. He moved from the Bronx to Johnson City two years ago with his wife and six kids, but he already had connections in the area.
Johnson City Press
United Way of Greater Kingsport announces raising $2.6 million for campaign
United Way of Greater Kingsport revealed Thursday that it had raised $2,608,201.06 as it nears the end of its 2022 fundraising campaign. “We are seeing the community step up,” Greg Perdue, 2022 campaign chairman for the United Way. “We are seeing the community step up and meet the challenge.”
Johnson City Press
Third West Ridge student soloes through FLIGHT Foundation
GREENEVILLE — On Oct 16, 16-year-old junior Lindsay Chapman became the third West Ridge High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps cadet to earn solo wings with FLIGHT Foundation. Lindsay received a solo scholarship from her parents, Jeff and Becky, and the State Partnership Grant.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 18
Nov. 18, 1886: The Comet informed readers that “Gov. R.L. Taylor and family passed through Johnson City last Tuesday morning on their way to Carter county to visit homefolks.”. Nov. 18, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported home décor news that initially appeared in...
Johnson City Press
Carter County Courthouse, TCAT Elizabethton unite on food drive
ELIZABETHTON — Imagine having to make a choice between preparing for a successful future and dropping out of school to take a job because you are starving. That is the reality for enough students that the Tennessee Board of Regents has recognized the problem. For the past 24 years,...
Johnson City Press
Neighborhood leaf collection continues in Johnson City
The city of Johnson City’s annual fall leaf collection period is continuing and will remain in effect until all leaves are collected. Several trucks will be used throughout the city and a minimum of two pickups should occur within each neighborhood during the leaf collection period.
Johnson City Press
Oliver, Stump lead D-B to win over pesky Hampton
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett began defense of its 2022 state championship and welcomed a new superstar Tuesday night, but it was all the Indians could do to knock out Hampton 85-76 in a Hall of Champions boys basketball game held at John Sevier Middle School. Despite a gaudy 47-point explosion...
Johnson City Press
New Rogersville business provides financial services to small businesses
ROGERSVILLE — Southland Business Services helps small businesses by providing tax, bookkeeping, payroll, notary and consulting services. Southland Business Services was opened in May 2022 by Jodi Campbell, who moved to Rogersville from Southern California, where she and her husband owned Big Bear Business Services.
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: West Ridge at Cocke County basketball
Cocke County was led by Kyler Hayes’ 16-point performance in a 55-52 victory over West Ridge on Tuesday night. West Ridge, which had the upper hand at halftime, was led by Wade Witcher with 16 points, including the 1,000th point of his career. Dawson Arnold collected 10 while Houston Sherfey finished with nine.
Johnson City Press
Rogersville drag strip hosting races and car show Saturday
Cherokee Race Park is hosting both racing and a car show Saturday. There are races at the 1/8-mile drag strip scheduled for the Pro, No Box and Junior Dragster divisions. Gates open at 10 a.m. with time trials to begin at noon.
