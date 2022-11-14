ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water coalition weighs in on Cochise County groundwater management initiative

Although Cochise County has yet to release official election results, one group of poll watchers is weighing in on a voter initiative to manage groundwater. While the county remains committed to a controversial vote counting process, members of the Water Coalition of Arizona say that initiative 422, which would establish a groundwater management board, should easily have enough votes to pass.
Cochise County supervisors sue elections director to get access to ballots for hand count

Two Republican supervisors in Cochise County are suing the county’s elections director, asking a judge to order her to give access to midterm election ballots so the county recorder can conduct an expanded hand count audit. It’s the latest development in a months-long saga in which Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd, along with Republican […] The post Cochise County supervisors sue elections director to get access to ballots for hand count appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Authorities seeking suspect in Cochise County shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County sheriff’s deputies are searching for the suspect in a shooting that took place near Whetstone on Monday, Nov. 14. The suspect has been identified as a white man in his mid 30s, wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans. Authorities asked...
Suspect detained after deadly shootout at Ariz. business

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD) - Arizona sheriff’s deputies took a suspect into custody after what they called an “unprovoked” shooting at a store selling recreational vehicles. Cochise County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 5:15 p.m. Monday at Desert RV in Whetstone. They say the suspect, a military veteran, came into the business with two AR-15 rifles and opened fire, prompting the store owners to fire back.
Two dead in Sierra Vista crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two men are dead after the car they were in crashed and rolled over on Highway 90, just south of Airport Road, in Sierra Vista on Tuesday morning, Nov. 8. Sierra Vista police were called to the scene around 9 a.m. and arrived to...
