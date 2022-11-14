Read full article on original website
Water coalition weighs in on Cochise County groundwater management initiative
Although Cochise County has yet to release official election results, one group of poll watchers is weighing in on a voter initiative to manage groundwater. While the county remains committed to a controversial vote counting process, members of the Water Coalition of Arizona say that initiative 422, which would establish a groundwater management board, should easily have enough votes to pass.
Two Republican supervisors in Cochise County are suing the county’s elections director, asking a judge to order her to give access to midterm election ballots so the county recorder can conduct an expanded hand count audit. It’s the latest development in a months-long saga in which Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd, along with Republican […] The post Cochise County supervisors sue elections director to get access to ballots for hand count appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
As Cochise County counts ballots, voters wait to see fate of groundwater initiative
Voters in southeast Arizona got to weigh in on a pair of initiatives that would create local boards to regulate groundwater use, but it could be a while before they know the results. On election night, Graham County reported that one of the initiatives, Prop. 420, had failed. The initiative...
How an Arizona fishing trip turned into a rescue mission for a wounded bobcat cub
TUCSON, Ariz. — A Saturday morning trip to Parker Canyon Lake in southern Arizona took a detour for Tyler Carnival after he stumbled upon a wounded bobcat cub in need of medical attention. The 29-year-old Sierra Vista resident was driving along State Route 83 to spend the day fishing...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County sheriff's deputies are searching for the suspect in a shooting that took place near Whetstone on Monday, Nov. 14. The suspect has been identified as a white man in his mid 30s, wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.
Suspect detained after deadly shootout at Ariz. business
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD) - Arizona sheriff’s deputies took a suspect into custody after what they called an “unprovoked” shooting at a store selling recreational vehicles. Cochise County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 5:15 p.m. Monday at Desert RV in Whetstone. They say the suspect, a military veteran, came into the business with two AR-15 rifles and opened fire, prompting the store owners to fire back.
UPDATE: One dead, another injured in ‘unprovoked’ shooting at Whetstone business
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County sheriff’s deputies are searching for the suspect in what they call an “unprovoked” shooting that took place in Whetstone on Monday afternoon, Nov. 14. Authorities say they were called around 5:15 p.m. to Desert RV, located on Redwing Lane,...
Two dead in Sierra Vista crash
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two men are dead after the car they were in crashed and rolled over on Highway 90, just south of Airport Road, in Sierra Vista on Tuesday morning, Nov. 8. Sierra Vista police were called to the scene around 9 a.m. and arrived to...
