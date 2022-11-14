ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Cup officials made Budweiser move vendor tents to 'less visible' location

By Chelena Goldman
 3 days ago
Budweiser display Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

As if things weren't already spiraling out of control ahead of the FIFA World Cup, beer is now at the center of shenanigans involving the tournament with just a week to go until the opening matches.

According to a New York Times report, organizers were sent scrambling over the weekend after Qatari officials made a last-minute decision for Budweiser — one of FIFA's biggest sponsors — to move beer tents at all eight stadiums away from other concession stands and merchandise tents — and there will be no further discussion about it.

Per the report, the demand is believed to have come from within the country's royal family.

Laws governing alcohol are already very strict in Qatar, and access to booze is being heavily restricted at the tournament next week. Apparently, Qatar still thought the Budweiser tents were "too visible" and ordered that they be moved.

A spokesperson for Budweiser told the New York Times that the company was working alongside FIFA to relocate the tents and keep everything running smoothly, but it's fair to assume the beer seller isn't too happy with this development. Budweiser reportedly pays roughly $75 million as one of the tournament's biggest sponsors, so it wants its product promoted as much as possible. The powers-that-be for Bud might have moved those beer tents in a hurry, but it is highly unlikely they're very happy about it.

